Extraordinary journeys to stir the soul

Travel, at its best, is about more than simply moving from place to place. It’s the quiet thrill of new horizons, the scent of salt and pine in the air and the way light falls differently on ancient streets or empty beaches. Whether you crave stillness or discovery, these journeys are cultivated to awaken your senses and leave lasting impressions.

Discover Sardinia’s wild beauty with Michelin-starred dining

( Forte Village )

Set on Sardinia’s sun-drenched southern coast, Forte Village is more than a resort — it’s an experience.

Alongside its acclaimed sports academies, Michelin-starred dining and world-class spa, the property now offers an exclusive Nature Park open only to guests. This lush sanctuary showcases the island’s unique biodiversity, home to Giara horses, Sardinian donkeys and the rare Asinara albino donkey.

Families can also explore its vast aviary, working farm and sustainable gardens through guided tours designed to educate and inspire. Whether you’re here for hands-on nature encounters, serene beach days or its vibrant culinary scene, Forte Village brings Sardinia’s essence into every stay.

Travel smart and stay powered anywhere

( Jackery )

When your adventures take you off-grid, reliable power becomes essential. The Jackery Explorer 2000 v2 packs a 2040Wh capacity and 2200W output, effortlessly running everything from laptops and cameras to coffee-makers and mini-fridges.

Its compact CTB (Cell-to-Body) design — inspired by automotive engineering — makes it one of the lightest in its class, ideal for road trips, camping or remote stays. Ultra-fast hybrid charging reaches 80% in just 52 minutes, while ChargeShield 2.0™ offers intelligent AI-driven protection and over 60 safety features. Built with a durable LFP battery, it’s designed for long-lasting performance.

The result? Peace of mind, wherever you roam.

Whether you’re exploring national parks or working remotely in the wild, this is travel-ready energy you can depend on.

Escape to Thailand with affordable flights

( Trip.com )

Thailand’s turquoise waters, golden temples and vibrant street markets are calling — and Trip.com’s Dream Destination campaign makes it easier than ever to answer.

This curated hub brings together everything you need for a seamless Thai getaway, with return flights from London to Bangkok starting at just £346 on travel dates until 31 December 2025. Explore luxury hotels in Phuket, boutique stays in Chiang Mai, or beachside resorts in Krabi, all with competitive rates.

The platform also offers discounted tickets to must-see attractions and day tours, from floating markets to island-hopping excursions. With 24/7 multilingual support and a smooth, all-in-one booking experience, Trip.com simplifies travel so you can focus on the adventure.

Kick off your all-American adventure in Detroit

( Visit Detroit )

Before hitting Route 66 or heading west to the Grand Canyon, fuel your journey with a city break in Detroit, Michigan. Known for its rich culture, iconic food scene and warm Midwest hospitality, Detroit is much more than a stopover — it’s a showstopper.

Marvel at Rivera’s murals and Van Gogh’s brushstrokes in the Detroit Institute of Arts, catch live jazz at Cliff Bell’s or explore the vibrant Eastern Market. Tuck into Detroit-style pizza and classic Coney dogs and experience the city’s buzz at major league sports games.

With its striking art deco architecture and newly awarded Michelin Green Guide ranking, Detroit invites you to discover a city that pulses with creativity and soul.

This is where your American adventure begins

Indulge in overwater Grecian luxury at an adults-only haven

( Stella Island )

For a Grecian getaway that redefines luxury, Stella Island offers an adults-only sanctuary where every detail is crafted for indulgence.

Stay in breathtaking overwater bungalows or chic lagoon-view suites designed for supreme comfort and style. Culinary excellence awaits across six restaurants, from fresh Mediterranean flavours to inventive international dishes.

The tranquil spa provides tailored treatments in serene surroundings, while a state-of-the-art gym, yoga and Pilates keep wellness front and centre. Beyond the pristine pools and lush grounds, attentive service ensures a seamless stay from start to finish. This is more than a holiday — it’s an immersion in sophistication, serenity and sun-soaked pleasure.

Step into centuries of elegance in Karlovy Vary

( Karlovy Vary )

In the UNESCO-listed spa town of Karlovy Vary in the Czech Republic, where history comes vividly to life — and nowhere more so than at Grandhotel Pupp, a storied neo-baroque landmark.

Its origins trace back to 1701, with an illustrious guest list spanning Beethoven, Kafka and Freud, European monarchs including Franz Joseph I and Peter the Great and, more recently, Hollywood royalty. The hotel was even used as a set in CasinoRoyale from the James Bond franchise.

The signature suites blend period grandeur with contemporary touches: The Pupp Heritage Suite is furnished with Gallotti&Radice pieces and has a Bang & Olufsen sound system, and the Imperial Suite’s crown jewel is its marble bathroom with real gold accents and a neo-renaissance spa view from the freestanding bathtub.

Fine dining ranges from Czech-inspired tasting menus to charcoal-grilled Wagyu, while the speakeasy bar — hidden behind secret doors — offers a journey into Bond’s world, where cocktails tell stories and every detail sparks curiosity. Relaxation for body and mind, art-lined halls and panoramic views over the colonnade — every detail here carries a legacy that bridges past and present.

Discover more of Europe for less

( Expat Explore )

Explore the heart of Europe without the hassle, thanks to Expat Explore’s expertly curated group tours.

From the elegant streets of Paris and vibrant energy of Amsterdam to the crystal lakes and snowy peaks of the Swiss Alps, every itinerary is designed to help you experience more while spending less.

Travel in comfort by coach, stay in hand-picked hotels and gain deeper insight from knowledgeable tour leaders who make each stop memorable. With tours starting at just £735 and options covering culture, nature, history and more, there’s something for every type of traveller. Flexible booking adds extra peace of mind.

Reconnect with nature on a private Arctic island

( Aino Private Island Hotel )

Escape the everyday with an exclusive retreat to Aino Private Island Hotel, an adults-only boutique hidden away in the heart of Finnish Lapland.

Opening 1 November 2025, this intimate sanctuary offers 11 design-led riverfront suites or a luxurious three-bedroom villa, two serene saunas and flavour-filled Lappish dining — all set on a private island just minutes from Rovaniemi.

Immerse yourself in Arctic nature with husky safaris, Northern Lights excursions, snowmobile treks and cosy, heated sleigh rides by reindeer, or the for the bravest adventurers, try ice swimming in the river. Retire back to the calming respite of the island hotel where you can unwind in the Pavilion Library or savour open-fire dinners at Kota Restaurant.

Book a three-night stay this November or in March and April 2026 and enjoy your first night for free.

Indulge in elevated views among the trees in the Arctic Circle

( Arctic TreeHouse Hotel )

Tucked in the densely forested hills outside Rovaniemi, Arctic TreeHouse Hotel is a striking contemporary retreat that blends Nordic elegance with the raw beauty of Finnish Lapland.

Elevated on stilts that sit among the pines, each suite feels like a nest, with large windows that frame the magical landscape of the Far North. Recognised with the Worldwide Hospitality Award for Best Innovation in Hotel Concept, the hotel truly leverages its Arctic location as a year-round destination.

Autumn brings aurora-lit skies and golden treetops, while Christmas transforms the woods into a fairytale. In spring, enjoy brilliant sunshine and a playful outdoor energy, while summer is a celebration of light, with dreamy forest yoga and midnight picnics under the sun’s 24-hour glow.

Indulge in discounted luxury cruises

( Crui.se )

Sail away in style without the luxury price tag, thanks to Crui.se.

Specialising in five-star river and ocean cruises from the world’s most trusted travel brands, Crui.se helps you explore destinations like the Danube, Mekong, Mediterranean and Caribbean in total comfort. Think gourmet dining, elegant ships and immersive excursions on shore — all hand-picked for unforgettable experiences.

The UK-based team offers concierge-style support, taking care of everything from flights and hotels to transfers and upgrades. Whether you’re a seasoned cruiser or booking your first voyage, you’ll enjoy honest advice, exclusive savings and seamless service from start to sail.

Adventure into the wild side of Lapland by snowmobile

( Wild Nordic )

Experience the untouched winter wonderland of Finnish Lapland with Wild Nordic’s magical snowmobile safaris.

This family-run company offers expertly guided tours from Rovaniemi and Levi, ranging from beginner-friendly outings to full-day adventures for seasoned riders. Each tour is crafted with care, blending excitement and the awe of Lapland’s snowy wilderness with safe routes that respect local nature.

Certified by Sustainable Travel Finland and Biosphere Sustainable, Wild Nordic is deeply committed to responsible tourism and preserving the pristine landscapes it calls home. With small group sizes, expert guides and routes that spark the senses, these tours deliver once-in-a-lifetime memories in the heart of the Arctic.

