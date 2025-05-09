Travelling with the family and little ones can be challenging – early wake-ups, midday naps, and endless snack requests don’t always fit into bog-standard hotel routines, but that’s where villa holidays come into their own. With no set meal times and no do-not-disturb signs needed, you can fully embrace and enjoy the unpredictable pace of family life while still feeling like you’ve had a proper break.

CV Villas have been curating villa holidays for over five decades in destinations including Greece, Italy, Spain and Portugal as well as Morocco, the Caribbean and Sri Lanka, and offer a curated, personal approach as part of their service.

Their villas are chosen by travel experts who visit the properties and know all the details, from the villa layout and unique appeals, to how far the nearest beach or taverna is. They also have experts in each destination who can share local knowledge with guests and help arrange restaurant reservations and excursions that are perfect for your family group.

Here we explore why their handpicked villas make for the ideal getaway and highlight just some of the family-friendly properties you could book…

Plenty to keep the kids busy

Villas give you that little bit more space to spread out. Kids can nap in quiet bedrooms while parents enjoy lunch on the terrace, or they can play safely in open living areas without worrying about disturbing the other guests. Mealtimes are also much easier, and having your own kitchen means you can choose when you want to eat while also catering for picky eaters.

Private pools also add a whole new layer of fun to your trip, especially for the little ones who can splish and splash as much as they like without worrying about getting in anyone else’s way. Kickstart the day with a sunrise swim where there’s nobody else around, or spend sun-soaked afternoons relaxing in the comfort of your own home-from-home before sitting down for a family meal at the large communal dining table.

Villa Spotlight: Villa Lumin

Complete with private pool, large garden and table tennis table, Villa Lumin makes for a family-perfect stay ( CV Villas )

Villa Lumin, on the island of Brač in Croatia, is the perfect base for families after a sunny Mediterranean getaway. With breathtaking Adriatic ocean views and four spacious en-suite bedrooms, there’s also a luxurious private pool and a big garden, perfect for children to play in.

Parents will love the well-equipped kitchen, with a sociable dining table that can seat eight people, while children can enjoy table tennis or hop on the two bikes provided to explore the surrounding area. It’s close to the quaint village of Sutivan, the highest island in Croatia, which is brimming with pretty beaches and excellent little local restaurants.

Independence and entertainment for teens

Travelling with teens is no mean feat; they want their space and freedom, and you want them to also make the most of quality family time. If anything, a villa holiday is the perfect compromise. Many come equipped with that all-important high-speed WiFi, games rooms, and a private pool, meaning there’s no shortage of fun to keep teens off their phones for a little while, at least.

A villa also gives teenagers a sense of independence – they can sleep in, sprawl out in their own room, or enjoy lounging by the pool and getting lost in a book or playlist. And when they’re ready to explore, they can head to nearby buzzy beach towns to soak up the local culture and mingle with other like-minded teens.

Villa Spotlight: Yaneleni

With stunning views, an infinity pool and nearby beaches, Villa Yaneleni will be loved by adults, kids and teens alike ( CV Villas )

Villa Yaneleni is a chic hillside retreat in Greece’s Kokkokilas, with breathtaking sea views – ideal for TikTok-worthy backgrounds – and lots of space to spread out. Teens can slink away to the media room, float in the private infinity pool, or hang out in the outdoor chill zones, while the villa’s four en suite bedrooms (including two twins that can convert into doubles) give everyone room to recharge and relax.

The outside barbecue area is perfect for alfresco mealtimes, while the American fridge means there’s loads of space to stock up on snacks for hungry teens. There’s also fast WiFi, Bluetooth speakers and smart tech throughout, plus easy access to nearby beaches and villages like Kassiopi for a bit of independent exploring. Kalami is also nearby, where you can get stuck into watersports, like sea cycling, canoeing, sea kayaking, water-skiing, rides, and paragliding.

Time together spent right

Holidaying as a multi-generational group can be really special: think dinner together around the table, sunny poolside catch-ups, and a rare chance to spend proper quality time together. But, of course, travelling as a group often means having to cater for different routines and needs – something villa holidays make easy. Villas come with lots of space for everyone, so you can hang out together whenever you like but also enjoy the space to step away when needed.

Whether it’s early bird grandparents enjoying a coffee at sunrise or teenagers still snoozing through lunch, villas let everyone follow their own pace of life. And with no set schedules or meal sittings to wrangle, you can focus on what really matters: spending quality time with your family.

Sharing one base also makes things easier on the wallet, especially when compared to booking multiple hotel rooms or family suites.

Villa Spotlight: Gertrudis

Boasting plenty of space, a games room and outdoor kitchen, Villa Gertrudis ticks all the multi-generational boxes ( CV Villas )

Villa Gertrudis is a brilliant Balearic base for multi-generational getaways located near the lively Ibiza Town, with space for everyone to unwind. It has cosy reading corners, shady spots for siestas, a games room for the kids, and a sleek outdoor kitchen perfect for long family lunches surrounded by orange trees and leafy palms.

The large bedrooms and multiple living rooms mean grandparents, teens, and toddlers can all find their own holiday pace without stepping on each other’s toes, while the pool area, games room, and putting green keep the kids more than busy. There’s even a private orchard where you can enjoy different fruits fresh off the trees depending on the season.

For the evenings when you fancy mixing it up and heading out for dinner, some of the island’s best restaurants are within a five-minute drive, such as Amalur, La Masia, and Can Pau, while most beaches, all with sunbeds and umbrellas for hire, can be reached within 15 minutes.