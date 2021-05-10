What happens if my flight to Gibraltar gets diverted to an amber list country?

Q I’ve read flights to Gibraltar sometimes get diverted to Malaga. What would happen in these instances, as Spain is still on the amber list?

Geema10, via the latest “Ask Me Anything” at independent.co.uk/travel

A Diversions are fairly frequent on arrivals to Gibraltar airport because of the very challenging location between the Rock and the Spanish frontier – with the Mediterranean at either end of the runway. As the Aerodrome Manual states: “Adverse weather such as strong winds, waterspouts, and thunderstorms can be expected at reasonably frequent intervals. They have the potential to disrupt airport operations.”