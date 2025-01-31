Get your holiday off to the best start with pre-booked airport parking

We all know how stressful airport parking can be if you’re not well prepared. Finding a last-minute space that’s close enough to the airport, and won’t cost a fortune, can generally be challenging. To avoid the stress, it’s worth looking at advance booking options and, with Manchester Airport Group (MAG), you can do this quickly and securely, while saving money too.

What is Manchester Airport Group?

Manchester Airport Group (MAG) is the leading airport operator in the UK, managing three of the country’s major airports:

Pop onto their websites and you can instantly find an available parking spaces at one of these airports, comparing options to find the one that best suits your needs. There are a range of prices too, allowing you to lock in the best deal and save money thanks to some exclusive deals.

MAG is a key player in the travel industry, providing official airport parking solutions for its customers. All of its car parks carry the prestigious Park Mark® accreditation, ensuring the highest standards of safety and security while you’re away. Whether you’re embarking on an extended holiday, or taking a break with a weekend away, you can relax in the knowledge that your car will be safe and secure in one of its award-winning car parks.

What’s more, you can make further savings with this special discount code. Use AFF-MAGPROMO and get 10% off all products at Manchester, East Midlands & London Stansted, subject to availability.

How does booking a parking space through MAG work?

To pre-book your spot you simply type in your travel dates, along with the time you would like to arrive and depart, and you’ll instantly be presented with a list of the best parking options available. You can quickly compare walking distances from the terminal and prices before selecting the option that is best tailored to your preferences. Additional details for each car park include a clearly presented map showing access points and proximity to the airport, as well as reassurance about the secure facilities provided.

Whether you have an upcoming Easter or summer holiday planned or booked flights for next holiday season, make sure your journey gets off to the smoothest possible start with pre-booked parking all year round through MAG.

