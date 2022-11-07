10 getaways and events to book this winter

From a relaxing holiday in the Maldives to an adventurous break on the European ski slopes, here are 10 great travel ideas to add to your bucket list.

Discover the wonders of this small Luxembourg town

(Diekirch)

The beer town of Diekirch in Luxembourg is a surprising but delightful destination for those who like to party. Diekirch is a small, picturesque town surrounded by charming countryside, and while it looks quaint on the outside, it’s home to high-end gastronomy, great accommodation options and plenty of exciting experiences.

You’ll find an array of restaurants and shops in the pedestrian zone, as well as interesting museums and cultural attractions such as the Beer Museum of Diekirch Brewery and the National Museum of Military History Diekirch. Fitness fanatics can let off steam on the 62 miles of marked hiking and cycling trails, or perhaps try skating, canoeing and fishing. The town also has an extensive programme of events including the upcoming 55th cavalcade of Diekirch in 2023, where around 50 traditional wagons will drive through the streets while those on board give out sweets.

Book a ski holiday to suit all the family in the French Alps

(Savoie Mont Blanc)

Savoie Mont Blanc is a leading destination for winter sports, home to 112 ski resorts and 20 linked ski areas — all of which have been made easily accessible by the launch of the region’s new 100 per cent digital concierge service (Savoie Mont Blanc Explore) and multi-mode travel booking service (Go Savoie Mont Blanc). Pick your holiday destination from The Three Vallées, Paradiski, Tignes-Val d’Isère, Grand Massif and Les Portes du Soleil, which are all encompassed by Savoie Mont Blanc.

Look out for the brand’s Family Plus label, which guarantees a special welcome for all ages, and can include children’s entertainment, crèches and ski schools to help take the stress out of family trips. With Vanoise National Park and the magical summit of Mont Blanc, Savoie Mont Blanc is a fantastic destination for all mountain lovers and skiers. Be sure to savour the local food – from cheeses and cured meats to fresh fish from the lakes – in one of the region’s 36 Michelin-starred restaurants.

Explore one of Switzerland’s largest ski resorts

(Radisson Blu Andermatt)

Calling all winter sports fans, do you wish to ski Switzerland’s crisp white ski slopes? Now you can at Radisson Blu Andermatt – in one of the largest ski resorts in the country with more than 111 miles of slopes. Andermatt is the up-and-coming winter sports destination in the Swiss Alps where freeriders can enjoy uncrowded slopes during the long season running from November to May. The Radisson Blu Hotel Reussen is a modern, mountain hotel that works as a relaxing basecamp for alpine adventurers who wish to unwind after a day on the slopes.

The hotel has sustainability at the core of its ethos, with heating supplied by a woodchip-fired power plant, which is 100 per cent CO2-neutral and the wood is sourced from a radius of less than 30 miles. Guests can also explore the wonders of Andermatt and reach the mountain via the free, electric ski bus. The Radisson Blu Hotel Reussen in Andermatt is just 90 minutes from Zurich and approximately two hours from Basel and Milan airports.

Embark on a luxury cruise around the Caribbean this winter

(Panache Cruises)

Dip your toes in the warm Caribbean Sea this winter with Panache Cruises. If you haven’t considered a luxury cruise before, an island-hopping voyage around the tropics could provide the perfect respite. Wake up in a stunning new location every morning of your holiday.

Panache Cruises’ small ship cruises combine Michelin-quality cuisine with the highest levels of luxury and service. As one of the UK leaders in luxury cruises, all packages are fully ATOL-protected and benefit from the company’s Customer Trust Fund to help give customers total peace of mind. You can also enter a competition to win a free luxury cruise.

Discover the beauty of the Fjord Norway

(Fjord Norway)

The Fjords are one of the country’s best attractions – and for good reason. Each region in Fjord Norway offers a unique set of sights and attractions. Experience the magic of the Fjords in winter with activities such as dog sledding and kayaking, and guided winter hikes or fjord cruises. From the Atlantic Road in the northwest to Preikestolen in the south of the region, let yourself be inspired by mother nature at her finest.

Explore some of Norway’s most famous natural and cultural attractions, such as the art nouveau town Ålesund, UNESCO-protected Geirangerfjord or Nærøyfjord. Fjord Norway boasts world-class seafood, with a wide variety of fresh fish and shellfish so make sure you indulge yourself in local specialites. Fjord Norway is the place to fully immerse yourself in nature, from high mountain peaks to blue glacier ice.

Visit Banff’s only ski-in, ski-out hotel

(Banff Sunshine)

Home to Canada’s longest ski and snowboard season, Banff Sunshine Village is open to visitors from early November to late May. After a long day on the slopes, make time to rest at the Sunshine Mountain Lodge, the Canadian Rockies’ only ski-in, ski-out hotel.

This makes it easy for you to score the first chair of the day, thanks to the ski lift, which is just a few steps from the hotel door. The lodge has three dining options, a coffee shop serving locally roasted coffee, an apres-ski spa, a business centre, gym (with a Peloton bike) and ski lockers. Also, guests can catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights from the hotel windows while enjoying wine on tap, after a dip in Banff’s largest heated outdoor hot pool.

Upgrade your apres-ski experience at this VIP club

(Club Moritzino)

Club Moritzino offers the ultimate apres-ski experience. Located in Alta Badia, at 6,890ft above sea level, atop Piz La Ila plateau in La Villa, this VIP club and restaurant has been one of the trendiest destinations in the Dolomites for the past 50 years. The club’s gourmet restaurant, headed up by chef Marco Spinelli, serves delicious dishes such as squid ink tagliolini and grilled Nebraska steaks, paired with the best South Tyrolean wines.

There’s also a cosy pizzeria that churns out piping-hot Neapolitan-style pizzas and other grilled specialties to hungry skiers. One of the biggest draws, however, is the terrace, which wraps around the building and provides spectacular 360-degree views of the alpine surroundings. The restaurant also organises themed evenings and event services, including snowcat rides to the lodge, night-skiing with dinner and a DJ spinning tunes, as well as corporate events, team-building trips and wedding facilities.

Escape to a Maldivian paradise

(Reethi Beach Resort)

Reethi Beach Resort is in the idyllic Baa Atoll – the only UNESCO biosphere in the Maldivian archipelago. The island resort is a pioneer for sustainable tourism and has recently been awarded the Green Globe Certification, demonstrating the long-term environmental commitments of the resort’s team.

Reethi Beach Resort offers a wide array of timeless experiences, from swimming in the famous Hanifaru Bay to catch a glimpse of the gentle giants (manta rays and whale sharks) that reside within the turquoise blue waters. This resort invites adventurers who want to experience the aura of a paradise island in the relaxing atmosphere of a venerated oasis.

Plan an easy, wellness-inspired getaway to Guernsey

(The Islands of Guernsey)

Perfect for couples, the islands of Guernsey are an easy getaway as you can fly directly with its own airline Aurigny in just 40 minutes from London. This is an upcoming outdoor natural wellness destination thanks to its abundance of hiking trails and wild swimming spots, which are never crowded, allowing you time and space to enjoy the waters.

Trek the island’s footpaths, ranging from coastal strolls to cliff trails, with a new bay to discover around every corner. There’s even a self-guided app designed for avid walkers that will keep you on track and locate the nearest watering hole for you to refuel with a variety of local delights, whatever your mood or appetite. To rest your head, opt for a unique hotel or apartment in the form of a treehouse room, converted tower or glamping field.

Watch light displays come alive at this London event

(Lightopia)

Award-winning Lightopia London returns to Crystal Palace Park with an all-new light show and trail, meaning there’s a new world of light waiting for you to explore. See the wonders of the dragon – a breathtaking dragon who dramatically breathes ‘fire’, lighting up the surrounding trees and crystals. Or see the 130ft-wide and 15ft-tall water show over the lower lake, which makes for a spectacular visual feast, featuring Christmas imagery of a giant Santa, Rudolf, a Christmas tree and snowflakes.

Stroll around the park and discover the magical forest, a fantasy world of mythical winged creatures; the enchanting and organic land of fairy literature, earth flower and forest mushroom; and the spooky, wonky world of the Haunted Road. Save 15 per cent on entry tickets with code “LFLTPD15” online (offer vailid until 2 January 2023).

