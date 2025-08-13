“The Art of Flying Well: How To Nail a Stylish Departure”

If you’ve sipped a crisp glass of champagne perched at the Fortnum’s Bar or enjoyed the surprise of a last minute upgrade to business class, then you know the best holidays start at the airport. But not all are made equal – as the UK's front door to the world, and only hub airport, Heathrow is unrivalled when it comes to shopping.

Whichever terminal you’re flying from, you can rest assured you’ll enjoy a stylish departure. Well-heeled travellers can be spotted trying on silk scarves in Hermes, deciding between a boy bag or 11.13 flap bag in Chanel, admiring Louis Vuitton’s luxe monogrammed luggage or upgrading their sunglasses to an oversized Dior pair (perfect for masking 4am bleary eyes).

The TikTok-viral “airport theory” – where people attempt to speed through check-in, bag drop and security with 15 minutes to spare – simply doesn’t (and shouldn’t) apply to Heathrow. Instead, the question is how long will you’ll allow yourself to shop ‘till you drop, ahead of your flight. It could be as simple as a last-minute floppy straw hat from Accessorize and a pair of RayBan aviators from the Sunglasses Hut, or as luxurious as a Gucci Jackie bag to mark a special anniversary trip and a Prada straw tote to elevate your beach attire. Or what about a travel exclusive treat from World Duty Free, where you’ll find lots of goodies that simply can’t be found on the high street!

Pre-Flight glamour, secured

To make your shopping experience even more enjoyable (not that you need another excuse to splurge), Heathrow now offers a Reserve and Collect service. This means you can select a pair of Tom Ford sunglasses, pick up a Hugo Boss watch or a personalised wallet from Aspinal of London before you even arrive at the airport. Half asleep in the Uber ahead of a long haul flight? Pre-order your travel pillow so there’s one less thing to remember in duty free. Forgot your favourite fragrance? Allow yourself more time to browse skincare by purchasing your signature scent before you arrive.

On the subject of the beauty hall... if you spend more than £200 on three or more beauty items, in World Duty Free, you can claim a free luxury beauty bag filled with products worth over £200 (think Elizabeth Arden, Benefit and Moroccanoil). Better than a business class upgrade, in my opinion.

Sentimental shopping

There’s also something sentimental about an airport purchase. You’ll remember buying that woven Dragon Diffusion bag in the Heathrow Harrods before a trip to Mallorca, just like a pair of Roman sandals bought from Reiss will always see you reminisce on a long weekend in Tuscany. Something as everyday as a pair of yellow Havaianas I bought before a bucket list holiday to the Maldives now reminds me of that trip every time I wear them.

It’s not only the decadent buys that seal the deal of your holiday. I’ve spent many joyful hours mulling over which beach reads to buy in WHSmith, the shimmery post-shower body oil to try from Rituals or the bottle of bubbly from Fortnum & Mason to enjoy in the Airbnb on a girls trip – sometimes it’s just the little luxuries.

More than anything, Heathrow has saved me and my holiday after packing in a rush – it’s the ultimate destination for last-minute shopping. I’ve forgotten everything from my facial SPF, toothbrush and aftersun to a beach hat, swimwear (we’ve all been there) and adaptors. Besides your passport, of course, Heathrow has you covered at the eleventh hour with every holiday essential you can think of.

The personal touch

I’ve been to some of the best airports in the world for shopping – including the vast Hamad International Airport in Doha and the elegant Paris Charles De Gaulle airport – but Heathrow stands out. Not only does it house some of Britain’s best heritage names (Jo Malone London, Harrods, Fortnum & Mason and Burberry, to name but a few), but it’s also home to airport exclusives on skincare sets or rare bottles of whisky (the ultimate gift). And if you’re unsure where to start, Heathrow even offers personal shoppers that are entirety complimentary, to make your experience even more seamless. In Terminal 5’s Personal Shopper Lounge, you can even enjoy massages and luxury face treatments from the likes of La Mer, Estee Lauder, Elemis and Molton Brown.

But if you’re anything like me, you’ll know exactly what you’re buying next time you pass through duty free. I’ve got my eye on a Longchamp le pillage net bag ahead of an upcoming flight to Marrakech – I’ll tell my travelling companions you’ll be able to find me £100-down in Harrods.

