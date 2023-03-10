Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With its thermal baths, ruin bars and complex history, Budapest is a city that will keep you stimulated.

If you’re something of a classic traveller, we recommend you make a beeline for the Castle District. The former Royal Palace is now home to the Hungarian Natural Gallery but this area is also home to many of the city’s other landmarks – think Fishermen’s Bastion and Matthias Church.

For partygoers or foodies, there’s ample coffee and cake houses or rooftop bars to keep you going, too. Basically, there’s plenty to see and do regardless of whether you’re here for a long time or a good time.

Although the capital of Hungary continues to grow in popularity, you don’t have to succumb to the crowds when you can retreat to your hotel. Whether it’s a baroque townhouse on Castle Hill or an urban downtown sanctuary, Budapest has a range of great boutique hotels.

The best boutique hotels in Budapest are:

Best hotel for music-lovers: Aria Hotel

Neighbourhood: V District

A love of music is even embedded in the design of Aria Hotel (Aria Hotel)

At the Aria Hotel, music weaves itself into the concept, with themed rooms inspired by classical, jazz, modern, and opera. Piano keys curving along the floor lead you into the glass-covered lobby, where you can recline with complimentary wine and cheese served from 4-6pm and listen to live music. Guests can enjoy a symphony in the bath or relax in the atmospherically lit, blues-themed underground spa, but don’t miss the High Note SkyBar for a cocktail with a dramatic panorama over the city.

Best hotel for breakfast: Hotel Moments Budapest

Neighbourhood: VI District

The commanding entrance at Hotel Moments (Hotel Moments)

This 99-room boutique hotel dwells on the prestigious Andrássy Avenue just moments away from St Stephen’s Basilica and the Hungarian State Opera. Like many Budapest boutique hotels, it occupies a former townhouse that has been revamped to mix up the building’s original features with modern design. The gourmet buffet breakfast is served with a mouth-watering choice of baked goods, seasonal produce, cold cuts and gluten- and lactose-free options, and is one of the main highlights.

Best hotel for foodies: Baltazár Boutique Hotel

Neighbourhood: I District

Colourful art and design characterise Baltazár (Baltazár)

Baltazár is an 11-room family-owned hotel tucked away in the Castle District’s gastronomic quarter with excellent restaurants located just minutes away. Each room is individually designed, mixing up a bohemian melting pot of art, vintage furniture and colourful fabrics. The main highlight, however, is the food and drink. Enjoy an apéritif on the cosy leather sofas in the bar – try the gin (there’s an extensive collection) or one of the many Hungarian or Central European wines.

Best hotel for elegance: Prestige Hotel Budapest

Neighbourhood: V District

The imposing lobby at the Prestige Hotel (Prestige Hotel)

Old-world elegance dances with modern style at the Prestige Hotel, where the original features complement the orange velvet couches and stylised crystal chandeliers. There are 85 vintage-styled rooms in the complex, accented with gold and royal purple, and with courtyard or street views. There is a Michelin-starred bistro in the building, alongside a small Relax Room & Fitness centre on the first floor, if you need to unwind after a day of sightseeing.

Best hotel for history: Pest-Buda Design Hotel

Neighbourhood: I District

Contemporary stylings combine with an impressive historical pedigree at Pest-Buda (Pest-Buda)

Pest-Buda overlooks a cobbled street just minutes away from Matthias Church and the Fisherman’s Bastion on Castle Hill. The building dates back to 1696, and was the first hotel in Hungary. Although you can still spot historical details in this 10-room hotel, such as its perfectly preserved baroque roof, the decor is modern and hip, mixing rustic elements such as wooden beams with brass industrial chic lighting and retro leather furniture.

Best hotel for art-lovers: Brody House

Neighbourhood: VIII District

Light floods into one of the stylish (and oversubscribed) rooms at Brody House (Laszlo Balkanyi c/o Brody House)

You’ll want to book months in advance to get one of the rooms at this bohemian bolthole. Brody House is a 19th-century townhouse in the heart of the Palace District. It was once an artist’s collective, and much of the art on the walls came from the former artists in residence, who individually designed each room. Guests can immerse themselves in the local art scene simply by entering their room, but take time to walk up and down Brody Sandor utca – a vibrant street populated with private galleries and artists’ collectives. The whole house, or sections of it, can also be booked for larger groups.

Book now

Best hotel for Instagram: Hotel Parlament

Neighbourhood: V District

The colourful bar area at Hotel Parliament (Hotel Parliament)

This 19th-century building opened as a hotel in 2006, but its historical character has been overwhelmed by the adventurous decor. Bold colours, geometric tiles, and funky lighting make the Hotel Parliament the perfect place to upload a few shots to Instagram. Beyond the striking looks, this downtown four-star boutique hotel has 65 Art Deco-style rooms and serves a delicious buffet breakfast. There is also a small spa and relaxation area that’s free for guests.

Read our full review of Hotel Parlament

Best hotel for vintage: Hotel Collect

Neighbourhood: V District

Relax with a drink in the opulent lounge area at Hotel Collect (Hotel Collect)

Hotel Collect backs onto Budapest’s oldest garden and lies tucked away in the quietest part of the downtown area. But behind a heavy black wooden door, you’re transported into a vintage haven inspired by classic French design. Inside this charming, adults-only hotel, you can escape the outside world in the secret garden, which is clad with black and white Moroccan tiles and Parisian-style marble tables. The rooms are elegant, decorated with cool colours and retro details, such as an old radio or 1960s-style leather chairs. Some rooms look out over the park, others into the courtyard. There is also a daily continental breakfast buffet featuring gluten-free and vegetarian options.

Best hotel for the environment: Casati Budapest Hotel

Neighbourhood: VI District

A junior suite at Casati Budapest Hotel (Casati Budapest Hotel)

The Casati Budapest Hotel may look like many other elegant Budapest hotels – set in a beautiful 18th-century building with modern, chic design – but if you’re someone who also cares about your carbon footprint, you’ll want to book a room here. In 2014, the hotel got the Green Hotel Award, and it continues to live by its green manifesto by using eco-friendly detergents, LED lighting, recycled paper only and food from local suppliers.

Best hotel for quirky bohemians: Bohem Art Hotel

Neighbourhood: V District

The unconventional interior of Bohem Art Hotel (Bohem Art Hotel)

Like other Budapest hotels, you’ll find a healthy dose of history here. Built in the 17th century, the hotel was once a factory that produced the Schutzpasses by the Swedes to protect Jewish people during the Second World War. Today, it’s a hip hotel decorated with 60 individually designed rooms and suites by local artists. Bold colours and metallic hues dominate this quirky hotel near the Danube.

