Berlin offers one of the best-value city breaks in Europe. Many of its historic sights are free, including the Berlin Wall Memorial and Reichstag, and the city is brimming with cool spots to eat and drink on a budget. Public transport is cheap and efficient, and it’s a great place to wander or explore on two wheels.

The German capital has a good variety of budget-friendly accommodation too, ranging from international and homegrown chains, to boutique hotels full of quirk and character.

Here are some of the best-value beds for your next Berlin mini-break.

(The Circus Berlin)

Best for city buzz: The Circus Hotel

Neighbourhood: Mitte

Just off trendy Torstrasse, The Circus is a pioneer among Berlin’s budget boutique hotels. It remains as popular as ever thanks to its unpretentious style, friendly service and affordable rates. The 64 rooms range from singles to two-bedroom apartments, each one individually decorated with cheery, low-key flair. There’s a ground-floor lounge with squishy sofas and shelves of books about Berlin, while Commonground cafe serves a fantastic all-day breakfast. If the sun is shining, head to the rooftop terrace or sign up for a free walking tour.

Price: Rooms from €121 (£103)

Book now

Best for vintage charm: Henri Hotel

Neighbourhood: Charlottenburg

A light-filled bedroom at Henri Hotel (©HENRI Hotels)

Tucked away on a leafy side street off the Kurfurstendamm shopping avenue, this 72-room hotel hits the sweet spot between chic and homely. Stucco ceilings, creaky parquet floors and velvet accents evoke the building’s Belle Epoque origins. The ground-floor sitting rooms, meanwhile, offer plenty of places to nibble on the complimentary abendbrot (bread with cold meats and cheeses) in the evening or relax with a drink from the honesty bar. The bedrooms are just as charming, with high ceilings, antique furniture, comfy beds and tea and coffee making facilities.

Price: Rooms from €141 (£120)

Book now

Best for wellness: Titantic Chaussee

Neighbourhood: Mitte

The inviting pool at Titantic Chaussee (Titantic Chaussee)

This four-star hotel may not be in the most fashionable part of Mitte but, with a U-Bahn station steps from the front door, it is handy for central Berlin. The 389 rooms are decorated in muted browns and beiges with large bathrooms and rainshowers. Skip the pricey Mediterranean restaurant and head to budget-friendly Hasir, adjoining the hotel, for some of the juiciest burgers in town. Don’t miss the sprawling wellness area with a gym, indoor pool, sauna, steam room and Ottoman-style hammam, although entry will set you back an extra €12.

Price: Rooms from €119 (£102)

Book now

Best for Instagrammers: Wallyard Concept Hostel

Neighbourhood: Moabit

Sip cocktails in the Wallyard's lobby and bar (Wallyard Concept Hostel)

In a former factory in a quiet residential street, this family-run establishment is a far cry from the traditional image of a hostel. The vibe is industrial-chic, with a black-and-white palette, concrete walls and filament bulbs. The 21 rooms range from dorms to en-suite doubles, but the main draw is the sociable lounge with plenty of space to hang out or sip cocktails from the subway-tiled bar. Concertina doors open onto a sunny courtyard with a ping pong table and bikes for rent, plus the U-Bahn is just 400m away.

Price: Doubles from €55 (£47)

Book now

Best for couples: The Weinmeister

Neighbourhood: Mitte

Treat yourself to a rooftop hot tub at The Weinmeister (The Weinmeister)

Decked out in street-art murals and strolling distance to some of Mitte’s coolest cafes and galleries, this adults-only hotel attracts a fun-loving crowd. The 54 rooms have bespoke oversized beds, dark parquet floors and rainshowers, while the larger rooms have tubs in the bedroom. Head down to the ground-floor bar for cocktail hour and book a treatment in the cosy spa run by a mother-and-daughter team. You have to reserve and pay extra for the rooftop hot tub, but the views of the TV Tower are well worth it.

Price: Doubles from €155 (£132)

Book now

Best for shopaholics: Motel One Potsdamer Platz

Neighbourhood: Potsdamer Platz

Motel One is perfectly located for visitors seeking some retail therapy (Motel One)

Set within the Mall of Berlin, this 239-room hotel is one of 10 properties across the capital from the design-led German chain. Surrounded by shops, restaurants and cinemas, the hotel also puts you within walking distance of the Reichstag and Brandenburg Gate. All rooms have comfy queen- or king-size beds with Egyptian linen, while bathrooms have rainshowers and organic lemon-scented toiletries. The lobby is the natural hub, with Arne Jacobsen egg chairs, a bar and DJ decks. Sign up to the loyalty programme for late check-out on Sundays.

Price: Doubles from €125 (£107)

Book now

Best for families: Vienna Easy House Hotel

Neighbourhood: Prenzlauer Berg

(Vienna Easy House Hotel)

This three-star hotel scores for its modern decor and inviting public spaces. The 152 rooms are categorised as easy or lounge – the latter comes with a sofa and desk – with bold pops of colour and street-art murals, while the lobby lounge has hanging chairs and a bakery. The hotel is great for families too: book connecting rooms at a discounted rate, borrow a buggy and keep the kids entertained with sightseeing tips from the mobile concierge. There are few attractions in the immediate area, but Alexanderplatz is just 15 minutes by tram.

Price: Doubles from €98 (£84)

Book now

Best for old-school kitsch: Huttenpalast

Neighbourhood: Neukolln

Bedding down at Hüttenpalast is a unique experience (Jan Brockhaus c/o Hüttenpalast)

After a more offbeat experience? Scattered around a former factory in trendy Neukolln are eight vintage caravans and three wooden huts, which are cosy, comfortable and full of character. Spend your days cycling around the area, brimming with restaurants, cafes and bars, and take the U-Bahn into town – the nearest station is five minutes’ walk away. Then chill out in Huttenpalast’s lush courtyard and bed down in your quirky quarters (just remember to pack your ear plugs). If you prefer more privacy, opt for one of six en-suite rooms.

Price: Cabins and huts from €89 (£76), doubles from €102 (£87)

Book now

Best for sightseeing: Hotel Gat Point Charlie

Neighbourhood: Mitte

It might be budget, but it comes complete with a balcony at Gat Point Charlie (Gat Point Charlie)

In a former Stasi building near Checkpoint Charlie, this three-star hotel is minimalist in style, with playful touches like neon lights and lime green bathrooms. The public areas host regular art exhibitions, plus there’s a welcoming bar and well-priced pan-Asian restaurant. The 140 rooms range from singles to junior suites and are bright and modern, with crisp white bedding, graphic prints and good showers. Outside there's a rack of bikes for exploring the area, while the Brandenburg Gate and Gendarmenmarkt square are just 15 minutes away.

Price: Doubles from €92 (£79)

Book now

Best for peace and quiet: The Yard

Neighbourhood: Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg

The Yard is ideal for peace and relaxation (The Yard)

On a side street in hip Kreuzberg, The Yard is ideal for those seeking a quiet base away from the action. It’s still well-connected though – the nearest U-Bahn station is a five minute walk – and you can take a half-mile stroll to the Jewish Museum, while Checkpoint Charlie is 20 minutes on foot. The 55 rooms feature soothing shades of taupe, grey and sage, with Nespresso machines, window seats overlooking the garden and large rain showers. The bistro has the same Scandi-chic aesthetic, with the breakfast buffet served until 2pm on weekends.

Price: Doubles from €122 (£104)

Book now

