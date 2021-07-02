There is a whole raft of things to consider when travelling with children.

Here are the best family-friendly places to stay in London – from Victoria to Clerkenwell – with spacious or interconnecting rooms, free meals for children, complimentary activities, swimming pools, kitchenettes and added extras such as toys, games and treats. As well as five-star luxury, London also has budget options.

The Independent’s hotel reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and book, but we never allow this to affect our coverage.