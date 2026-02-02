Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Planning on whisking your loved one away for a romantic weekend? Whether you fancy a spot of glamping in the heady jungles of Bali, or a sexy staycation in a New Forest cabin, we’ve scoped out the most romantic spots for lovebirds craving some quality time.

There’s something for everyone here, ranging from historic castles where you (and your other half) can doze off in antique four-poster beds to a Scottish escape where an in-house poet is on hand to compose Shakespeare-worthy love notes for the object of your affections.

Other top picks include a rainforest retreat in New South Wales, a Sussex castle where couples can sit out and stargaze, a five-star hotel on an island in the middle of Udaipur’s Lake Pichola and a suite in Rome with stunning views of the dome of St Peter’s Basilica.

Just call us Cupid.

The world’s most romantic hotel rooms for 2026

At a glance

1. The Utopia in Japan suite at the Park Hotel Tokyo

Tokyo, Japan

open image in gallery Symbols of love and renewal cover the ‘Utopia in Japan’ Suite ( Park Hotel Tokyo )

Themed hotel rooms in Japan are always going to be done brilliantly, and a case in point is the Park Hotel Tokyo, famous for its beautiful artist-designed rooms. When it comes to the romance factor, it’s got to be the cherry blossom-themed “Utopia in Japan” suite, created in late 2025 by artists Nagisa Nakauchi and Wakako Kawakami.

Highlights include the loved-up pair of plushie parakeets on the bed, as well as the walls’ blush-pink cherry blossoms, regarded as a sign of love, renewal and new beginnings.

You’ll find the hotel in the Shiodome area of Tokyo, close to the Shiodome City Center tower – head to its Sky Bar SPADE on the 41st floor for beautiful views over Tokyo.

Price: Doubles from £181 per night, B&B

Read more: Why the Hawaii of Japan should be your next beach destination

2. The Architect’s Tent at the Capella Ubud hotel

Ubud, Bali

open image in gallery The ‘Architect’s Tent’ is the most romantic place to stay at Capella Ubud ( Capella Ubud )

Capella Ubud, Bali has just 23 tents – although we use the word “tents” loosely. Every one of these canvas suites has a pool, and the most spectacular example is the antique-stuffed “Architect’s Tent”.

“The most romantic time for guests in this suite is dusk, when the jungle quietens and the tent’s hanging pool seems to float in mid-air,” says guest experiences manager Ida Ayu Putu Mahayuni.

Can’t bear to drag yourself away? Book the resort’s “Confined to Quarters” extravaganza, a 24-hour wellbeing ritual for couples which includes massages, chakra-balancing sessions and Balinese blessings.

The best bit? Capella Ubud’s design is inspired by the legend of twelfth-century lovebirds Chinese princess Kang Cing Wie and King Jayapangus. When King Jayapangus fell for Kang Cing Wie, he defied royal tradition to marry the princess, although we’ll gloss over the fact the king later embarked on an affair with an Indonesian princess who turned both Kang Cing Wie and King Jayapangus to stone.

Price: Doubles from £1,887 per night, B&B

Read more: The best beach hotels in Bali

3. The Lake Cabin at Lime Wood hotel

New Forest, UK

open image in gallery For a private getaway, book the secluded Lake Cabin at Lime Wood ( Jake Eastham )

Stripped oak floors, open fires and a freestanding bathtub crank up the romance factor of this gorgeous cabin, which is part of the Lime Wood hotel in the New Forest. It’s self-contained with a kitchenette and a fully stocked larder, making it a great option for couples seeking a secluded hideaway.

Activities perfect for lovebirds include the foraging masterclasses, launched in early 2026. Led by local plant expert Sammie Longhorn, they’re designed for guests keen to learn more about the healing power of plants. And for an extra dose of plant power, general manager Kenneth Speirs recommends heading to nearby Exbury Gardens. “Whether it’s due to the camelias in the spring or the amazing reds and yellows of the nyssa trees in the autumn, it’s a beautiful spot to wander around and get lost in,” says Kenneth.

Price: Doubles from £545 per night, B&B

Read more: Lime Wood, New Forest hotel review

4. The Grand Royal Suite at the Taj Lake Palace hotel

Udaipur, India

open image in gallery For a lavish and luxurious romantic escape, choose the Grand Royal Suite ( Taj Lake Palace )

It doesn’t get more romantic than the Taj Lake Palace – a five-star hotel perched on an island in the middle of Udaipur’s Lake Pichola. Our favourite parts of a stay here include the welcome (couples are showered with rose petals), the elegant courtyards and some of the most romantic suites we’ve come across. These include the Grand Royal Suite, which costs from £2,885 per night. The suite boasts crystal chandeliers, vast expanses of gold leaf and marble-clad bathrooms.

In 2025 the hotel rolled out a range of new experiences for couples, including the chance to enjoy a private dinner on the stunning Mewar Terrace, one of the hotel’s most popular spots for proposals.

Price: Doubles from £947 per night, B&B

Read more: In the midst of a midlife crisis, I booked a one-way ticket to India – this is what happened next

5. The Vineta Palm Beach hotel

California, USA

open image in gallery The Vineta Palm Beach hotel is opening in early 2026 with a pastel colour scheme ( Oetker Hotels )

First things first. This next hotspot, Oetker Hotels’ first US property, is yet to open, but when it does (it’s due to fling open its doors around Valentine’s Day 2026, conveniently), it looks set to become one of California’s most romantic retreats.

This intimate Palm Beach property will have just 41 rooms, and it’s a decadent explosion of Mediterranean Revival architecture, with numerous original features offering a nod to its history. We’re especially excited about The Vineta Palm Beach’s roving carts, designed for guests who can’t bear to drag themselves away from their sun lounger, bar stool or bed. One will be loaded with vintage Rothschild champagne and another with gelato.

There’s a cart loaded with gym kit, too – although let’s face it, it’s the champagne cart we’re more likely to have on speed dial.

Price: To be revealed

Read more: The best places to visit in 2026

6. The Royal Champagne Hotel and Spa

Champagne, France

open image in gallery The Royal Champagne Hotel and Spa is a top honeymoon spot ( Royal Champagne Hotel )

This French hotel and popular honeymoon spot is popular with celeberities, including Romeo Beckham and Jackie Apostel, who headed here in late 2025 for a pre-Christmas break. Another fan was Napoleon Bonaparte – the Josephine Suite (from £1,700 per night), inspired by his first wife, is perfect for couples.

The Royal Champagne’s highlight is the terrace overlooking the vineyard, and lovebirds who can’t quite muster the effort to leave their suite can simply summon the hotel’s champagne trolley.

That said, on colder nights, hotel concierge Margaux Boursin points out the beautiful bar is ideal for fireside chats: “During the winter months, our most romantic spot is undoubtedly by the fireplace in our bar, the Salon Fines Bulles. And in the warmer months, we recommend a private table on the terrace overlooking the vineyards, where couples are hosted by a dedicated private butler.”

Price: Doubles from £570 per night, B&B

Read more: The best boutique hotels in Paris

7. Crystal Creek Rainforest Retreat

New South Wales, Australia

open image in gallery Cosy up together in Crystal Creek’s cabins ( Crystal Creek Rainforest Retreat )

This is a resort designed with romance in mind, whether it’s in the glass-walled cabins that overlook the rainforest and have sunken double baths, or the Creekside spa cabins, which are cottage-style accommodations with log fires and low-slung beams.

You’ll find Crystal Creek in the Tweed Valley, a beautiful chunk of wilderness wedged between the wildlife-filled Numinbah Nature Reserve and Springbrook National Park.

Lovebirds should consider ordering a picnic basket from the resort and heading for one of its more secluded spots. “One of the most romantic spots for a picnic is our Creekside Pavilion,” says general manager Matt Semark. “It’s tucked away in our ancient rainforest, cantilevered over a stunning mountain-fed creek. Guests can enjoy a delicious picnic snuggled up on the comfy Japanese day bed, surrounded by flickering candles.”

Price: Doubles from £342 per night, B&B

Read more: Best experience and adventure holidays in Australia

8. The Balmoral Hotel

Edinburgh, Scotland

open image in gallery For a romantic city break, look no further than staying at The Balmoral in Edinburgh ( The Balmoral Edinburgh )

If you fancy penning your loved one a poem but your last attempt at a romantic ode was the love letter you wrote for your classmate at primary school, consider a night at the Balmoral Hotel. Here, you can hire the hotel’s resident poet to help you compose a romantic ditty or request a recital of a Gaelic love poem for you and your other half.

This historic old town hotel is filled with nooks and crannies, and Number One, its AA Rosette fine dining restaurant, is a fantastic setting for a cosy dinner. “Book one of the banquette tables for two,” suggests restaurant manager Emma Hemy. “They provide a beautifully intimate, candlelit setting where guests feel removed from the bustle of the city outside.”

Price: Doubles from £520 per night, B&B

Read more: Scottish castles for a Traitors-style getaway

9. Amberley Castle hotel

Arundel, Sussex

open image in gallery Live like kings and queens for the night at Amberley Castle ( Amberley Castle )

Star-crossed lovers will love Amberley Castle’s newest activity, which launched in late 2025. After dinner at the hotel, couples will be provided with blankets, chocolates and a stargazing journal for a night of stars-spotting in the grounds of the hotel, which is in the heart of the South Downs National Park – a designated Dark Sky Reserve and one of England’s top stargazing destinations.

The hotel’s suites and rooms score highly on the romance scale too. Bag the Chichester suite if you can. Located on the manor house’s top floor, perks include the roaring long fires, beautiful leaded windows and antique gilt mirrors beneath the suite’s tangle of original beams.

Price: Doubles from £285 per night, B&B

Read more: The best romantic European city break destinations for couples

10. Fairmont Queen Elizabeth hotel

Montreal, Canada

open image in gallery Fairmont hotel is ideal for music enthusiasts ( Accor )

Fancy your very own love-in? Head to Montreal’s Fairmont Queen Elizabeth, where John Lennon and Yoko Ono spent an entire week in bed in the name of their “Bed-In for Peace” protest against the Vietnam War.

Today, the hotel’s most sought-after suite is the John Lennon and Yoko Ono suite – the site of their protest, and a sleek, sexy hideaway adorned with images of the famous couple and their hand-written notes. And when it’s time to dine, head to the hotel’s French restaurant, for a candlelit dinner (we recommend the mussels or the lamb). If you're in town on a Friday, book the hotel's “Seafood and Jazz” dinner to enjoy live music and sharing plates of oysters.

Price: Doubles from £159 per night, B&B

Read more: What should we make sure to see on a visit to Quebec?

11. The Penthouse Suite at the Rome Cavalieri hotel

Rome, Italy

open image in gallery Sleep beneath the sliding ceiling at Rome Cavalieri to see views of St Peter’s Basilica ( Rome Cavalieri )

Searching for the world’s most romantic proposal spot or simply considering blowing the budget on a suite created with loved-up couples in mind? Consider the Rome Cavalieri’s Penthouse. Yes, the nightly rate is £10,400, but it doesn’t get more romantic than this palatial pad. Its pièce de resistance is its star-spangled, sliding ceiling which opens to reveal breathtaking views of the dome of St Peter’s Basilica – a view you can also enjoy from the hot tub you’ll find in your private rooftop garden.

“The suite’s private roof garden is a total showstopper,” says hotel director Valeria Licoccia. “It’s a 2,300-square-foot sanctuary from which couples can fall in love with the most romantic panorama of the Eternal City.”

Price: Doubles from £511 per night, B&B

Read more: Best luxury hotels in Rome

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writer Tamara Hinson. When picking which hotels to include, she considered her own experience staying in the hotels and evaluate location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of travellers looking for a romantic getaway.