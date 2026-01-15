Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A stunning setting and contemporary Mexican vibes make for a unique escape in Baja’s East Cape

Location

Roughly a 50-minute drive from San José del Cabo International Airport, the exclusive East Cape region offers a tranquil alternative to the lively Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo.

The Four Seasons Resort & Residences Los Cabos is set within Costa Palmas, a 1,500-acre development featuring a yacht marina, residences, and a Robert Trent Jones II golf course. It also boasts 1.8 miles of swimmable beach.

The vibe

Imagined as a modern and sleek escape, Four Seasons Costa Palmas allows the spectacular natural setting to shine with its clean lines and wide, open spaces created by Guerin Glass Architects.

Complemented with gorgeous landscaping that honours the area’s endemic plants and cacti, the resort is a delight to explore on foot or by bike (a complimentary amenity). The vibe is low-key, inviting you to slow down and soak in all of the amenities at your own pace.

open image in gallery One of the impressive villas and residences ( Four Seasons )

Service

Four Seasons’ legendary service shines at Costa Palmas. Every staff member is attentive and friendly, not only responding to guests’ needs and requests but anticipating many of them with delightful acts of hospitality.

I visited the hotel with my new fiancé, and we were surprised when we returned to our room on the first night of our stay to find a romantic bath had been set up for us. The following day, after coming back from a hike, our butler had left aloe vera gel and electrolytes in our suite to help us rehydrate.

The butler was available throughout the entire stay via WhatsApp, assisting us with our schedule and reservations, including finding alternatives when weather-dependent activities had to be cancelled. The Four Seasons app chat is also a great tool for communicating with the team.

Bed and bath

open image in gallery Many rooms come with sea views ( Four Seasons )

The resort’s 141 accommodation options include Ocean View Rooms, Large Suites (ideal for families), and impressive Residences with two to six bedrooms.

Our room, a Partial Ocean-View Room with Plunge Pool, was placed steps away from an ocean-front pool, and welcomed us with abundant natural light and a perfect balance between minimalism and cosiness, courtesy of details including leather chairs, colourful prints, and the most beautiful in-room bar – a retro credenza with rotating doors that reveal well-curated snacks and drinks.

The room also came with a airy terrace with a living area and a private plunge pool, and the bathroom had a spacious closet, and double vanity, bathtub and outdoor shower all stocked with Byredo products.

Food and drink

open image in gallery Estiatorio Milos serves fresh seafood ( Four Seasons )

With 13 options, it’s hard to have a bad meal at Four Seasons Costa Palmas. One of the highlights is the beachfront Estiatorio Milos, with its eye-catching fish market, where you can choose from crab legs, branzino and snapper.

Set in an enchanting garden, Limón offers a farm-to-table menu of homemade pastas, fresh salads, and wood-fired specialties including charred totoaba. Tucked in a corner of the restaurant is the romantic Zest, a private dining table where you can sample a nine-course menu, ranging from wagyu beef tartare to chilled tomato soup.

Poolside options include Casa de Brasa, focused on Mexican food, and El Puesto. For an after-gym smoothie or coffee, head to Ginger’s where you’ll also find a crepe and churro cart in the afternoons. The extensive in-room dining menu is available 24 hours a day.

My personal favorite was Mozza Baja, the Cabo outpost of chef Nancy Silverton’s Mozza empire. Located in the pretty Marina Village – reachable by water taxi –Mozza Baja offers an Italian menu. Don’t skip the burrata with cruschi peppers or the Mozza Martini.

The Marina Village dining experience is complemented by Casena, great for breakfast; Chiki cocktail bar, and Delphine, a charming beach club with food by Chef Ludo Lefebvre.

open image in gallery Limón offers a farm-to-table menu ( Four Seasons )

Facilities

The Sea of Cortez is the star of the show. Along the three kilometres of shoreline guests can enjoy surf lessons, as well as a floating sea trampoline.

If you want to venture beyond the resort, excursions can be booked via the Four Seasons team. Plan a diving or snorkelling journey to Cabo Pulmo; visit an extraordinary National Park named “the world’s aquarium” by Jacques Cousteau; or take a tour to swim with whale sharks in nearby La Paz. Sierra de la Laguna is a beautiful protected area where you can enjoy a guided hike to take in a freshwater pool crowned by a waterfall.

Guests can also choose from off-road ATV tours and play golf on the Costa Palmas course.

Seven swimming pools make it easy to find a perfect spot that suits your style, from the chill family pool to the oasis-like Arroyo options and tranquil adult pool, surrounded by lounge chairs and cabanas.

The youngest guests will love Roadrunners, the “Kids For All Seasons programme”, designed for ages four to 12. For teens and young adults there’s kayaking, ping pong and Xboxes.

The serene Oasis Spa is perfect for self-care with an extensive menu that includes massages, facials, and body treatments, as well as reiki and breathwork.

The wellbeing experience continues at the impressive fitness centre equipped with TechnoGym and Hoist machines, plus Pilates and spinning areas. There’s also a lap pool, and courts for tennis, pickleball, and basketball.

Downstairs, you’ll find a Pro Shop stocked with sportswear and Costa Palmas gear. Mercadito, a plaza-like area near the lobby, features two beautifully curated boutiques: Duna and Cuca.

open image in gallery There are seven swimming pools and a sweeping beach to alternate between ( Four Seasons )

Accessibility

The resort has wheelchair-accessible pathways, doors and lifts. There are accessible ground floor guest rooms featuring grab bars in showers and next to toilets.

Pet policy

Pets are welcomed in style with special beds, water dishes, and welcome treats. Guests can also book pet-sitting services if needed.

Check-in/check-out

Check-in is at 3pm, check-out is at 11am.

Family friendly?

The resort’s Kids For All Seasons programme, known as Roadrunners, offers kids ages four to 12 offers everything from piñata-making to seashell hunts and bike riding. Kids and babies are welcomed with bathrobes, slippers, and specific bath products. Parents can book childcare services and enjoy an evening out.

open image in gallery This Four Seasons is ideal for those who want a secluded place to relax ( Four Seasons Resort & Residences Los Cabos at Costa Palmas, Mexico )

At a glance

Best thing: The secluded setting and fabulous dining offerings.

Right for: Those seeking a private and secluded tropical escape.

Not right for: Those who want to be in the middle of the action.

Instagram from: The seemingly endless beach.

Address: C. EUREKA S/N, 23570 La Ribera, B.C.S., Mexico

Phone: +526246890292

Website: fourseasons.com

Cristina's stay was hosted by the Four Seasons Resort & Residences Los Cabos at Costa Palmas