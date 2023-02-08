Sunderland hotel prices on night of Beyoncé’s 2023 show soar to more than £500

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hotel prices in Sunderland have soared to more than £500 on the night of Beyoncé’s 2023 show.

Beyoncé is bringing her Renaissance tour to the Stadium of Light in Sunderland on 23 May, one of eight UK dates.

Fans rushed to try to bag tickets last week, after O2 priority and venue presale launched at Ticketmaster on 2 and 3 February. The general sale began yesterday, and people queued online once more, with millions virtually lining up for a chance to buy a coveted spot.

For those who’ve booked to see the singer perform at a concert location far from home, that means securing accommodation for the night.

But those looking for a hotel might struggle to find room at the inn; on Booking.com, 95 per cent of places to stay in Sunderland are now unavailable for the night of the gig.

Stays at the hotels which do have space left have soared in cost because of demand-based pricing.

A night at the Holiday Inn in Sunderland is currently selling for £499, for two people in a standard queen room. The non-refundable price rises to £521 if you want to add in breakfast.

Prices for the centrally located hotel usually start at a significantly lower £65 per night.

Meanwhile, a night at the Grand Hotel Sunderland is currently priced at £474 for 23 May for a superior double room with a sea view. There are a combination of non-refundable and flexible options.

Rooms at this hotel cost as little as £62 when Beyoncé isn’t in town, while amenities include an indoor swimming pool and free parking.

Other accommodation options include £550 for two adults staying at a private guest house, and £637 for a night in a one-bedroom apartment.

UK locations for the Renaissance show include Cardiff Principality Stadium, Edinburgh Murrayfield Stadium and London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Additional London dates have been announced since last week’s presale, and there are now five Renaissance tour nights in total at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.