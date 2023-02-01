Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hollywood actor Seth Rogen is giving Airbnb users the opportunity to stay with him and create pottery in his personal LA studio.

A limited edition offer through the rentals-booking giant, the experience will cost fans just $42 – but it’s only bookable on three dates: 15, 16 and 17 February. It’s also only open to US residents.

The star of Knocked Up and The Fabelmans is promoting his cannabis homewares business, Houseplant, and indulging in his love of pottery with the offer, which will allow travellers to stay overnight in a curated Los Angeles hangout.

The lucky guests will get to make original pottery with the actor in his “personal creative studio”, laze by an impressive swimming pool and tuck into post-pottery snacks.

“Guests and one of their buds can enjoy an overnight stay of artistic revelation and relaxation – with their host for some of the evening, no less – in a stylish creative space filled with Rogen’s self-made ceramics, Houseplant’s Housegoods and design-forward furnishings,” says a statement from Airbnb.

It promises music fans can also “tune in and vibe out to a collection of Houseplant record sets with specially curated tracklists by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg and inspired by different cannabis strains.

“Guests will get an exclusive first listen to their new Vinyl Box Set Vol. 2.”

However, the small print makes clear that guests “will not be offered cannabis products” as part of the novelty stay.

“I don’t know what’s more of a Houseplant vibe than a creative retreat at a mid-century Airbnb filled with our Housegoods, a pottery wheel and incredible views of LA,” said Mr Rogen.

“Add me, and you’ll have the ultimate experience.”

Airbnb is also making a one-off donation to Alzheimer’s cause Hilarity for Charity at Rogen’s request.

Users residing in the US can request to book these stays from 7 February at 10am Pacific Time (PT) at airbnb.com/houseplant.

It’s not the first time Airbnb has offered a starry experience to its users: earlier this month, it was announced that White Lotus fans could rent the opulent Sicilian palazzo featured in season two of the hit TV show.

Meanwhile, in November 2022, producer and rapper DJ Khaled gave fans a chance to spend a night in his “sneaker kingdom” via Airbnb.