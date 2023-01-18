You can rent the White Lotus Sicilian palazzo for £5,000 a night

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

White Lotus fans can now rent the opulent Sicilian palazzo featured in season two of the hit TV show – but it will set you back almost £5,000 a night.

For those who’ve followed the popular series, this is the dreamy Italian house which characters Harper Spiller (Aubrey Plaza) and Daphne Sullivan (Meghann Fahy) hire out for a night. Written into the show as being in Noto, Sicily, the real life villa is actually situated near the island’s capital, Palermo.

Villa Tasca is listed on Airbnb’s Luxe section and accommodates up to eight overnight guests. There are four en-suite bedrooms, five beds and five and a half bathrooms in total.

The luxurious villa is set in 20 acres of land, and even boasts a swan lake.

A 10-minute drive to Sicily’s Palatine Chapel and Norman Palace, it’s located near the city of Palermo for those looking to explore southern Italy.

Pictures on the Airbnb listing illustrate the villa’s extravagance, showing ornate decor, painted walls, and large patterned rugs.

With parts of the property dating back to the 1500s, guests can expect to see neoclassical architecture, chandeliers and gilt-framed paintings during their stay at the Renaissance-era villa.

According to Airbnb, key features include a sweeping double staircase, high ceilings, tall windows, polished stone floors, brightly coloured tile motifs and interior decorations throughout.

The bedrooms are named according to their decor style, and are called contessa, pink, blue and majolica.

There’s a formal dining room for 10 people, a billiard room, bar, music room, grand piano and even a lift.

Plus, modern amenities cover wifi, central heating, air conditioning, TVs and mini fridges.

Meanwhile, the garden is a throwback to the 1800s, featuring a furnished terrace, greenhouse, botanic garden and unheated swimming pool.

“Play family games on the lush lawns, stir up Victorian-style intrigue amid century-old trees and citrus groves, steal a honeymoon-worthy moment in the greenhouse, and watch the swans paddle their way around their pond,” the description reads.

Staff and services are included too, so guests will be provided with housekeeping, a butler, linen changes, room attendants, a cook and concierge service throughout their stay.

However, activities, airport transfers and excursions come at an additional cost.

The listing reads: “All the glories of Italy’s past – stately neoclassical architecture, trompe-l’oeil frescoes, Murano chandeliers, gilt-framed paintings – make for a sumptuous present at this Renaissance villa between Palermo and Monreale.”

Available for three-night minimum stays, it’s priced at £4,861 per night, so the final total would come to a cool £14,583.