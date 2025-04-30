Iconic ideas for a Greek island escape

Wherever you’re heading next in the sparkling splendour of the Greek islands, getting the itinerary right is essential.

Here are some top-drawer destinations where comfort, culture and clever design collide — each with peerlessly sunny Greek hospitality thrown in as standard.

Bask in minimalist luxury on Crete’s north coast

( Grecotel LUXME White )

With its alabaster styling, chic lagoon pools and bracing sea views, Grecotel LUXME White is the Greek island getaway of your dreams.

Perched prettily beside a Blue Flag beach near Rethymno, this all-inclusive gem balances barefoot luxury with proper gourmet indulgence. Seven a la carte restaurants serve everything from lobster feasts to Cretan farm-to-table fare, with a dedicated on-site patisserie and gelateria for keeping things sweet.

Architecture-lovers will swoon over the clean, glassy lines and serene garden paths, ranged enticingly against the backdrop of the glimmering Aegean. The new seafront suites with private pools add an extra splash of indulgence — perfect for a romantic retreat, or push-the-boat-out family holiday.

With yoga at sunrise, sunset cocktails and a Hippie Spa, this is where warm Greek hospitality meets trendy elegance.

Enjoy a legendary getaway on Rhodes

( Grecotel LUXME Dama Dama )

The indigenous European fallow deer (Dama dama) — the emblem of Rhodes since ancient times — still roams parts of Rhodes.

And now its kindly lent its name to this discreetly gorgeous, all-inclusive spot near Kallithea. Grecotel LUXME Dama Dama nods to the location’s storied past with classical good design and a vibe that sits well with the easy-going rhythms of island life.

The rooms are crisp and modern, with terrazzo-style floors, geometric prints and generous balconies made for morning coffees or post-pool naps. Down on the beach, it’s all easy breezes and iced coffees, while kids merrily zigzag between the slides and the snack bar while adults peruse the wine list or retreat to the spa.

No need to plan much — the days here unfold in sun-kissed serenity, much as they have forever.

Get lost in lush gardens on Corfu’s northern coast

( Grecotel LUXME Costa Botanica Costa Botanica )

Set between the Ionian Sea and a freshwater lake where otters play all day, LUXME Costa Botanica — a nature-first resort on Corfu’s north coast — feels like a gentle escape from modern life.

Gorgeous gardens, cool canals and shady pathways crisscross the low-rise, village-like resort, punctuated with verandas and open-air courtyards. The beach here is long, natural and blissfully undeveloped — just soft sand and shimmering views on a clear day. Rooms lean into the setting, with earthy tones, breezy layouts and plenty of space for families.

You’ll find The Elixir Botanical Spa tucked among the trees and a lively piazza where every afternoon drifts inevitably from coffee to ouzo. There’s even a new gym with a boxing ring and a revamped lobby. Truly, it’s a knockout.

Dance above Mykonos at a legendary clifftop club

( Cavo Paradiso )

Set high above Paradise Beach, Cavo Paradiso is no ordinary nightclub. It’s a raver’s rite of passage.

With its open-air dancefloor perched on a Mykonian cliff, this legendary venue, which has reverberated to sets by the likes of David Morales, Frankie Knuckles and Louie Vega, lets you rave hard under the stars and see the sunrise over Delos.

The soundtrack these days? A rotating lineup of world-class DJs spinning house, techno and everything in between. It’s Green Key-certified eco-conscious, and jaw-droppingly beautiful.

Think fireworks over the Aegean, full moon parties that blur into morning, and a crowd that’s as cosmopolitan as the tunes. Clubbing here isn’t just fun, it’s elemental: sea, sky, bass and beats all wrapped into one unforgettable night.

Savour grown-up elegance on Crete’s golden shore

( Atlantica Kalliston Resort )

Atlantica Kalliston Resort stretches out along the golden crescent of Agioi Apostoloi Beach like a love letter to the Mediterranean lifestyle.

This adults-only haven blends cool coastal minimalism with just the right measure of grown-up indulgence, brilliantly backdropped by the exquisite blue of the Cretan Sea. Days here tend to drift between poolside lounging, soul-soothing spa rituals and long, languid lunches that segue into seaview sundowners.

If you can tear yourself away, the postcard-perfect harbour of Chania is just up the coast, with its irresistible maze of Venetian laneways, candlelit tavernas and chatty wine bars. Romantic, refined, and made for just you and that special someone.

Find seaside serenity with a dash of adventure on Crete

( Atlantica Ocean Beach Resort )

By the sweeping sands of Maleme Beach, Atlantica Ocean Beach Resort offers a charming balance of both tranquil beauty and upbeat, joyful energy.

Days here begin with barefoot walks along the shoreline and end with golden-hour skies melting into the Cretan Sea. In between, amble at your own pace through the lushly scented gardens or make a splash with some exhilarating waterpark silliness.

Families will love the space to roam and play, while couples and friends can unwind in peace in the quieter nooks, or get stuck into the nearby villages of Platanias and Chania, where timeless tavernas and abundant local character await.

This is a setting where memories are made — sun-drenched, salt-kissed and a joy you’ll cherish forever.

Stay classy on remarkable Rhodes

( Atrium Hotels & Resorts )

Whether you’re chasing culture, calm, or classic island luxury, Atrium Hotels & Resorts has a version of Rhodes with your name on it.

Atrium Platinum puts you just above the sea in Ixia, with huge sea-view rooms and a sprawling spa with the medieval town just a short stroll away. Further south, Atrium Palace is a more peaceful, leafier affair — think vine-draped courtyards, Thalasso spa treatments and serene gardens just moments from Lindos.

Then there’s Atrium Prestige, tucked away in the island’s even quieter southeast coast. Here, bungalows and suites spill down to the sand, many with private pools and nothing but the serene sea on the horizon.

Each resort has its own style — but they share an air of spaciousness, discreet service and an unmistakably warm Greek welcome.

Sleep easy in a villa where everything’s taken care of

( Bright Blue Villas )

If your ideal Greek holiday is all about privacy, exclusivity and not having to think too hard, Bright Blue Villas has the answer.

It has around 320 handpicked villas across islands like Paros, Antiparos, Syros and Mykonos, each blending a distinctive aesthetic — whitewashed walls, Aegean light and room to breathe.

Whether it’s a romantic beachfront bolthole with a private pool or a sprawling estate for the whole family, every Bright Blue Villas property comes with a concierge who can unlock the kind of high-end experiences that don’t come with a QR code.

Think sunset sailing and exceptional beach suppers — the kind of insider intel you won’t find in the guidebooks.

Slow down in style above the Aegean’s verdant coastline

( Cora Hotel & Spa )

Perched on a pine-scented hillside in Halkidiki, Cora Hotel & Spa is where the forest meets the sea, and your stress evaporates on arrival.

The spa is the star: a light-filled sanctuary with sweeping sea views and olive oil-inspired treatments designed to reset mind and body. There are detox stations, signature treatments and a relaxed rhythm to every waking moment. Rooms are bright and modern — some with private pools — and the atmosphere is blissfully grown-up, with kids under 12 not allowed. Days unfold between the private beach, sleek infinity pool and sushi stations.

Evenings bring live music, DJ sets, pool parties and the odd vineyard visit. For cigar aficionados, the Habanos Lounge provides an exclusive lounge experience featuring premium handmade Cuban cigars. Sip drinks at the four bars and dining in any of the three restaurants offering Mediterranean, Greek and Japanese cuisine — all guided by the hotel’s management, SWOT Hospitality.

Whether you’re hiking through coastal forest or floating between massages, it’s the sort of spot that makes everyday life feel very far away indeed.

Book now and join the members’ club to save up to 40%. Offer valid until 31 May 2025.

Discover real sustainable luxury on Astypalea

( Kallichoron Art Boutique Hotel )

Sustainability isn’t just a slogan but a full-on way of life at Kallichoron Art Boutique Hotel on the beautiful, butterfly-shaped island of Astypalea.

This award-winning eco retreat has garnered accolades like the prestigious Green Key eco-label and Bike Friendly Hotel certification. But it’s the feel of the place that stays with you: calm, conscious and quietly cool

Awake to organic, garden-grown breakfasts served on your private terrace, with views over Chora’s whitewashed homes and the sapphire Aegean. Throughout, thoughtful design meets tactile elegance — think eco-friendly amenities, paperless digital directories, wheat-stem straws and biodegradable packaging.

There’s zero waste and zero stress — just a whole lot of heart.

Book direct at kallichoron.gr with code ASTY10 for 10% off. Offer valid for bookings made before 30 June 2025 for stays between April and October 2025, minimum three nights.

Let locals handle the details in Mykonos and beyond

( Live & Travel Greece )

If your dream Greek escape needs a personal touch, boutique agency Live & Travel Greece has you covered.

Based in Mykonos, with a network spanning the islands and Athens, the team specialises in tailored stays — think stylish villas, curated experiences and on-the-ground support from people who truly know the territory.

They’ll help you string together island hops, unlock hard-to-find gems, and handle logistics with the kind of effortless calm only those in the know can offer.

If you end up falling in love with the lifestyle? Their real estate arm can even help make your stay a more permanent affair.

For 10% off a villa and 15% off concierge services, use code LTINDE at liveandtravelgreece.reserve-online.net. Offer ends 28 June 2025.

