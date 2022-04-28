For pampering and extravagance: Hotel Indigo Rome St. George

The traditional Roman bath experience is not to be missed (IHG Hotels & Resorts)

Marvel at the original travertine marble walls of this five-star hotel, before retreating to the bright and airy rooftop terrace to enjoy panoramic city views. Perfectly located within walking distance of Vatican City, as well as a wealth of cool cafés, bars and boutique stores, this boutique residence is ideally placed to admire Rome’s jaw-dropping Renaissance and Baroque architecture.

After a day of sightseeing, book into the St. George Spa to soothe the senses in a bubbling Jacuzzi or enjoy a muscle-melting session at the on-site Roman baths.

For the best brunch in the city: Kimpton De Witt Amsterdam

The hotel’s laid-back Celia restaurant brings a taste of California to your Amsterdam break (IHG Hotels & Resorts)

As the first European branch of the San Francisco-based boutique brand, this sleek and luxurious hotel is within a short walk or bike-ride from the Central Train Station and offers a pet-friendly stay within Amsterdam’s City Centre. We recommend starting each day with a touch of California sunshine at the Celia Restaurant, which offers everything from smoked mushroom tacos to delicious bagels.

With just a few streets open to vehicles, Central Amsterdam is easy explored on foot or by bike. For a quintessential Dutch experience, cross the so-called Skinny Bridge to wander along the canals to the Bloemenmarkt, before making your way to the Royal Palace. Nearby you can visit the house where Anne Frank and her family went into hiding during World War Two, where you can see her famous diary and learn about their incredible resilience. For an extra special-stay, request the two-storey Penthouse De Witt for spectacular panoramic views over the city.

For family fun: The InterContinental Malta

Splash out on a Highline Suite for complimentary access to the heavenly SkyBeach Infinity pool (IHG Hotels & Resorts)

Conveniently located just 15 minutes from Malta’s international airport, this stunning resort offers an array of outdoor and indoor activities – making it perfect for family groups. Relax or play beach games on the gold-sand beaches of the InterContinental’s private Beach Club, or cool down in the hotel’s lagoon-style panoramic pool. Enjoy its exquisite luxury as you settle down with a book in the relaxing Opal Lounge while the children learn through craft, dancing, cooking and face-painting at the bright and airy Kiddos Club.

Best of all, the whole family can enjoy cuisines from around the world at the hotel’s nine restaurants and bars. Splash out on a Highline Suite for complimentary access to the heavenly Skybeach Infinity pool.’

For cultural immersion: Kimpton Vividora Barcelona

Sit back with a mimosa and enjoy the view over Barcelona at the hotel’s Terraza de Vivi rooftop bar (IHG Hotels & Resorts)

In the Gothic centre of Catalonia’s historic capital, this design hotel introduces a touch of contemporary luxury to a district steeped in history. Located within walking distance of the popular La Ramblas and La Boqueria food market, the Kimpton Vividora also holds a delightful evening social hour, inviting guests to mingle and taste local wines against a background of live music.

Thoughtful touches add to the authenticity of your experience: the hotel’s bath products are all created by Barcelona makers, and the hotel does well to amplify the spirit of the vibrant Ciutat Vella neighbourhood. End each day with a mimosa on the beautiful Terraza de Vivi rooftop bar, where traditional tapas such as patatas bravas complement the cocktail menu.

For local heritage: InterContinental Edinburgh The George

For a stately stay, five Georgian townhouses make up this glamorous residence (IHG Hotels & Resorts)

Book a room on the upper floors of this award-winning 18th Century townhouse hotel for glorious views over Scotland’s eclectic capital. From the mighty Edinburgh Castle and the iconic old shopfronts of Cockburn Street to the buzzing international food and drinks scene – the city’s highlights are easily accessible from this central location.

Stop for a drink at the renowned Printing Press Bar & Kitchen – so-called due to its links to Scotland’s prestigious publishing house, Oliphant, Anderson and Ferrier, founded by the renowned 18th century writers who were residents at this address. Or immerse yourself in Edinburgh’s distinct heritage via one of the hotel’s carefully-curated cultural experiences, such as a private whisky-tasting or a grand house visit. Long considered a favourite by famous talents the world over, The George has looked after legendary Scottish poet Robert Burns, author Sir Walter Scott, actress Elizabeth Taylor and pop icon Kylie Minogue – so you’ll be in good hands.

For escapism: InterContinental Madrid

The hotel’s El Jardin Restaurant provides the perfect respite from the bustling city (IHG Hotels & Resorts)

Built on the foundations of the 19th Century Palacio de Aliaga and situated on Paseo de la Castellana – the most exclusive avenue in the city – this glorious hotel is an easy subway ride from Madrid’s shopping highlights and historic centre. Start the day with the hotel’s renowned Sunday Brunch, where you can enjoy cooking show stations and live sushi preparation alongside delicious pastries, cheese platters, and tasty meat and seafood dishes, before retreating to a luxurious escape in the blooming oasis of the Garden Terrace.

As the local motto goes, ‘A great day out in Madrid deserves a great night’. So, be sure to complement your relaxing days here with a night out in the fun-loving Malasaña neighbourhood where you can enjoy the famous hedonistic culture that lives up to the local hashtag ‘#madridnuncaduerme’ (Madrid never sleeps).

