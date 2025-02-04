Incredible travel ideas for the year ahead

Already planning your 2025 travel? We’ve got you covered. This list of destinations, hotels and services will help you plan the holiday of a lifetime.

Own your dream property in Portugal

( Vilamoura )

Vilamoura, a popular destination in the Algarve, offers sun-soaked landscapes, clear waters and mild weather year-round, making it the perfect place for an autumn or winter getaway.

This dynamic neighbourhood in Portugal is not only a top escape in southern Europe, but also a vibrant community with exciting new sports and leisure facilities and luxury residential properties.

Renowned for its award-winning marina, stunning beaches and world-class golf courses, Vilamoura also offers excellent educational and healthcare services, ensuring a fabulous quality of life. Recent real estate projects like Natura Village – with villas set amid golf courses and nature parks – and the sustainable Terracota and Nobilus developments add to its growing status as a hub of luxury Mediterranean-style living.

The Vilamoura Plus programme further enhances the experience for real estate buyers, offering early access to top-quality amenities and making Vilamoura an exceptional place to live, not just visit.

Find out more

Enjoy budget-friendly, hassle-free travel with no hidden fees

( Skyscanner )

Contemplating your next getaway?

Look no further than Skyscanner, the savvy traveller’s secret weapon. Whether you’re after a luxurious escape or a budget-friendly adventure, Skyscanner unlocks the deals, seamlessly integrating flights, accommodation and car rental.

Think of it as your personal travel concierge — instantly presenting tailored options and offering incredible value without compromise. Skyscanner scours prices every day to ensure you get the most from your travel budget. The platform is flexible and user-friendly, allowing you to filter results by factors like free cancellation, high ratings or amenities.

Best of all? The price you see is the price you pay — with Skyscanner, there are no hidden fees, no surprises, just seamless, stress-free travel.

Plan your trip now

Discover the vibrant charm and culture of Valencia

( Visit Valencia )

Spain’s third-largest city, Valencia, is set to be a vibrant hub for music, competitions and culture in 2025.

In late May, the city will host Love the 90’s, Europe’s largest Nineties-themed festival, bringing iconic hits and nostalgic fun.

Music-lovers can enjoy symphonic concerts at the prestigious Palau de les Arts Reina Sofia throughout June, offering an unforgettable cultural experience. Valencia will also welcome the Mediterranean Triathlon and an international chess tournament, perfect for both competitors and spectators alike.

Art enthusiasts should not miss the Museu de Belles Arts, Spain’s second-largest gallery, which will present Classics and Moderns in November, featuring works by renowned artists like Murillo, Goya and Sorolla.

For foodies, Valencia boasts exceptional gastronomy, with Michelin-starred restaurants such as Fierro and Ricard Camarena leading the culinary scene, both honoured in the We’re Smart Awards.

Plan your perfect weekend away

Discover your dream Maldives resort

( Mercure Kooddoo and Pullman Maamutaa Maldives )

Longing for a luxurious Maldivian escape?

Pullman Maldives Maamutaa offers the most generous all-inclusive plan in the region, featuring panoramic ocean views, a submerged Aqua Villa bedroom, world-class dining, watersports and wellness experiences. Whether you want to indulge in gourmet meals, relax at the expansive spa or explore vibrant marine life, this resort is a true paradise.

For an adults-only escape, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo offers a boutique retreat where guests can immerse in local culture, explore the house reef and enjoy a five-star PADI-certified dive centre. With resident dolphins, diverse marine life and exceptional dining, it’s the perfect place to unwind and discover the Maldives like never before.

Both resorts promise exceptional experiences, each tailored to offer the ultimate Maldivian escape.

Explore Pullman

Explore Mercure

Explore Crete from an award-winning, all-inclusive resort

( Creta Maris Resort )

If you’re searching for your next all-inclusive holiday, the five-star Creta Maris resort in Hersonissos on Crete’s north coast offers spectacular stays suited to couples, families and solo travellers alike.

Dine at seven restaurants and five snack points, and sip cocktails at 11 different bars. Bask in the Mediterranean sun at the Blue Flag certified beach and take a dip in any of 16 on-site swimming pools, while the kids enjoy the waterpark and kids club.

The resort is also home to one of the largest open-air cinemas in Europe, a spa, an organic farm and a wealth of fitness and wellness facilities. This year the resort celebrates its 50-year anniversary with special events and activities taking place throughout the season.

It’s also introduced three brand new offerings: an exclusive area for guests in adult deluxe rooms, the Nami wine cellar and a premium package of enhanced services – like a dedicated concierge service and priority table reservation – for all premium accommodations.

Visit now

Experience the best of South Africa

( Last Word )

Longing to explore South Africa’s most iconic locations?

Last Word’s serene five-star sanctuaries offer luxury and exceptional hospitality. Small, iconic and elusive, these intimate hotels and safari camps are known for their lovely people, lovely places and personalised service.

Visit The Cape’s winelands and beaches, Greater Kruger and malaria-free Madikwe — just let Last Word take you on an unforgettable journey through the country’s finest offerings.

Imagine following fresh lion tracks on a dewy morning on a private reserve, enjoying world-class gastronomy and wine and relaxing in endless sunshine on South Africa’s pristine beaches.

With no more than 10 rooms at each property, Last Word prides itself on an intimate stay providing impeccable service, peace and tranquillity. Guests can combine Last Word properties to experience the very best in safari, wine, fine-dining beaches and vibrant culture.

Find out more

Stay connected for less while travelling

( Roamless )

Bothered by high roaming charges when abroad?

Realising that current alternatives didn’t meet travellers’ needs, Roamless’s founders set out to build a seamless, global mobile connectivity service. With over 120 years of combined business experience, including more than 50 years in telecommunications, the company’s goal is simple — make staying connected easy, reliable and affordable for travellers worldwide.

Roamless uses cutting-edge eSIM technology, eliminating the need for physical SIM cards. The service offers instant activation and simple management through a user-friendly app, allowing travellers to purchase data packages and make calls directly within the app.

With a focus on security, Roamless helps protect users from the risks associated with public wi-fi, ensuring a safe and reliable connection wherever they go.

Use code ROAMSIM10 to receive an extra £10 when you add £10 to your account.

Redeem now

Discover your perfect holiday in the Kitzbühel Alps

( Hotel Der Lärchenhof )

Five-star Hotel Der Lärchenhof is ideally situated at the foot of the Alps, offering the ultimate retreat. Unwind in cosy rooms and luxurious suites, where peace, relaxation and rejuvenation await.

Enjoy the hotel’s 4,200sq metre wellness oasis, three indoor and five outdoor tennis courts, a fitness centre and ski facilities with the hotel’s own ski lift — all designed to promote wellbeing for body, mind and soul.

For winter sports enthusiasts, the most popular ski areas in Central Europe surround the Lärchenhof, including Kitzbühel, Steinplatte Waidring, SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser-Brixental and Skicircus Saalbach-Hinterglemm-Leogang-Fieberbrunn.

For those who prefer to stay on site, the hotel’s private ski slope, cross-country ski trail, toboggan run, winter hiking trails and curling rink provide ample entertainment and variety for all ages.

Book now

Immerse yourself in the Bali jungle at a sustainable luxury resort

( Viceroy Bali )

A family-owned luxury resort located in the tranquil jungle of Ubud, Bali, Viceroy Bali is renowned for its impeccable service and opulent private villas.

Stunning rooms and an exceptional location offer an unforgettable escape combining relaxation, indulgence, and cultural discovery.

The Premium Ubud Private Pool Villas provide exclusivity, comfort and stunning views, with private infinity pools, spacious terraces and luxury amenities. Unwind at Akoya Spa, enjoy fine dining at Apéritif restaurant, and partake in curated experiences such as yoga, cycling and Balinese cultural lessons.

Viceroy Bali is committed to sustainability, using locally sourced ingredients to support Balinese farmers and implementing eco-friendly practices like water recycling and reducing single-use plastics.

Receive up to 15% off accommodation and a one-hour Balinese massage for two using code ‘Secret’.

Redeem now

Discover a hidden gem in the western Balkans

( Emporia )

Emporia Wine and Dine Hotel is nestled in the scenic landscape of the western Balkans near Mostar and its iconic arched bridge. The hotel is quickly establishing itself as an emerging European treasure. This boutique retreat is a haven for wine-lovers, food enthusiasts and travellers seeking an enjoyable yet refined getaway.

With sleek contemporary design and 12 elegant rooms offering panoramic vineyard views, Emporia combines luxury with tranquil charm.

Guests can enjoy an infinity pool stone-paved terraces and Mediterranean fine dining crafted with a farm-to-table ethos. Emporia’s award-winning wines, including unique vintages aged in concrete ‘eggs’, are a standout feature.

Mostar is easily accessible from UK airports and Emporia offers a warm, welcoming experience, with an impressive 90% guest return rate.

Discover more

Book a teacher retreat in Greece

( Aegialis Hotel & Spa )

Looking for the perfect location for your next retreat?

Recognised as one of Greece’s top five retreat destinations, Aegialis Hotel & Spa in Amorgos offers a peaceful atmosphere and stunning sea views, making it perfect for retreats and teacher training.

Renowned for its tranquillity and exceptional healthy cuisine, the hotel is listed among the top 10% of global hotels by TripAdvisor and one of only 102 Michelin-recognised properties in Greece. With six yoga shalas and two beautiful rooftop areas, it’s ideal for yoga, Pilates and wellness groups.

More than just a hub for unforgettable retreats, the hotel’s stunning design and exceptional service makes it a great destination for families, couples and honeymooners looking to lavish in Grecian luxury this summer.

Head to The Lalon Idor Spa to experience thalasso therapies using local oils and enjoy cooking classes, hiking excursions and herbal tours to truly appreciate the island’s natural beauty.

Receive a 15% discount with code Atlantis at amorgos-aegialis.com

Discover more

Discover an extraordinary holiday experience in Tuscany

( Poggio alle Mura Castle )

Part of the renowned Castello Banfi estate, celebrated worldwide for its Brunello di Montalcino wine, Hotel Il Borgo is a rare and precious mansion.

Combining hospitality with history, it invites guests to stay in an authentic castle surrounded by vineyards. Established in the 1700s, the ancient stone hamlet, nestled beneath the walls of Poggio alle Mura Castle, now houses luxurious rooms and suites where elegance meets comfort, offering enchanting views that will captivate all who behold them.

In this gem of Italian hospitality, guests can savour Michelin-starred dining at La Sala dei Grappoli and indulge in renowned traditional Tuscan cuisine at La Taverna. Castello Banfi also offers guided winery tours and wine tastings throughout the year, providing an authentic taste of the region’s rich viticultural heritage.

Book now

This content is brought to you by Living360, a digital lifestyle destination keeping you up to date with health and fitness, food and drink, homes and gardens, beauty, travel, finance trends and more.