Incredible wellness getaways for the new year

As the year comes to a close and we’re ready to reflect and recharge, we could all use a retreat. Below, we’ve curated a list of the best wellness experiences to help you rejuvenate in style.

Savour a spa break at a country estate in Northumberland

( Maften Hall )

As Northumberland's first and only five-star hotel, Maften Hall is the perfect destination for a spa getaway.

Set within over 300 acres of parkland, it's a place for couples, families and friends to relax and unwind in while taking in the breathtaking scenery.

Rich in heritage, this luxury country estate boasts a range of stunning rooms, from cosy classics to opulent suites. The Retreat at Maften Hal invites you to indulge each of your senses. Therapists are expertly trained to provide a range of treatments using products from two of the most premium brands in the wellness world, Germaine de Capuccini and Natura Bissé.

A glass-roofed 15-metre spa pool, alongside a whirlpool bath, sauna, steam room and aromatherapy room ensure you can relax and truly escape from the outside world.

Book now

Reconnect with nature and yourself in Mauritius

( Heritage Le Telfair )

Combining elegant architecture and fine dining, Heritage Le Telfair is a five-star, plantation-style all-suite hotel set in Mauritius.

Located within a UNESCO biosphere reserve bordering stunning coastline, the hotel invites you to experience a refined escape with nature at its core.

The newly launched wellness programme Wellness Bliss provides myriad ways ot reconnect with the natural world. Crafted by the award-winning

Seven Colours Spa, the programme encompasses fitness activities, massage therapy, nutrition, mindfulness and forest bathing in the Bel Ombre Nature Reserve.

The dedicated wellness ambassador will help you create your own bespoke wellness journey, meticulously customised to meet specific wellbeing objectives, including detoxification, weight loss, chakra balancing and improved sleep.

From healthy food and drink in the minibar to signature pillow mists at turn-down, every detail is designed with your wellbeing in mind.

Book now

Embrace the ocean's healing touch in Cascais

( Real Spa Therapy )

fI you're someone who feels most at peace by the ocean, we've got the retreat for you.

Escape to tranquillity at Real Spa Therapy in Cascais, located within the stunning Grande Real Villa Itália Hotel &Spa. This luxurious spa offers a range of personalised treatments designed ot rejuvenate both body and

Experience signature therapies that harness the healing properties of the sea, including hydrating facials, detoxifying body scrubs and soothing massages. Amust-try is the spa's signature treatment, Thermal Talassotherapy Circuit, where seawater at 32C provides therapeutic benefits for both healing and prevention.

This treatment hydrates and purifies the skin, relieves stress and revitalises your body and mind. The spa's serene atmosphere, coupled with skilled therapists and high-quality products, guarantees a blissful experience that fosters relaxation and wellbeing.

Book now

Discover the ultimate spa bliss by the sea

( LifeClass Hotels & Spa Portorož )

Seeking a wellness getaway that combines high-quality treatments with stunning sea views?

Escape to LifeClass Hotels & Spa Portoroz, located on the beautiful

Slovenian coast. There's a choice of six modern four-star and five-star

hotels, blending modern comforts with the peaceful tranquillity of coastal Slovenia.

Rejuvenate at the hotel's thermal resort, Terme Portoroz, which features a variety of specialised wellness centres offering tailored beauty, recreational and wellness services, from ayurveda to thalassotherapy.

Dive into 3,000q metres of heated indoor pools and unwind in the extensive Sauna Park, which includes seven unique saunas, cold plunges and an enchanting ice cave to explore.

And with breakfast included in your booking, it's the perfect way to start your day of relaxation. Starting from just €50 (£41.38) per person per night.

Book now

Discover a hassle-free way to plan your wellness retreat

( Skyscanner )

If you're craving a wellness break but feeling overwhelmed about choosing where to stay, think Skyscanner, your ultimate travel companion.

With Skyscanner's expert guidance and powerful search tools, you'll find the perfect relaxing retreat - whether it's a luxurious spa hotel in a vibrant city, a secluded mountain sanctuary or a peaceful countryside escape.

Want to explore your options and find the best deal for you within a specific month? Curious about which destinations offer the best value for your dates? Looking for hotels that offer your favourite treatments, flexible booking and free cancellation or whatever matters most ot you?

With Skyscanner's Search Everywhere tool, you'll have a world of possibilities at your fingertips. Plus, each listing includes authentic user reviews, so you can book with peace of mind. Explore your options now.

Explore now

Experience a restorative break in Cornwall

( St Michaels Resort )

Ashort walk from Gyllyngvase Beach and the other beaches of Falmouth, St Michaels is the ideal place for a break beside the sea.

With Falmouth's vibrant culture right on the doorstep, you'll also find a selection of art galleries, independent shops and acclaimed restaurants all within walking distance. Relax into asea-filled stay ta St Michaels, a Falmouth-based wellness resort sitting right on the beach.

With the largest spa-hydrotherapy pool in the South West, a state-of-the- art health club and restful king rooms full of Cornish light, St Michaels si geared towards helping every guest feel great. Breathe in fresh sea air as you wander the coastal path before returning to indulge a glorious spa experience.

Book a sumptuous treatment before immersing yourself in comforting 35C waters, a bubbling ocean-view hot tub, skin-reviving steam rooms and the sunshine heat of an outdoor barrel sauna.

Book now

Unwind and detox at a healing retreat in India

( CGH Earth )

CGH Earth provides the perfect healing spaces in which to unwind and reset.

SwaSwara, located on Om Beach just south of Goa, is a wellness retreat with an Indian spa ofering rejuvenation and detox programmes starting from five nights. If you're craving a relaxing ayurvedic massage, Marari Beach and Coconut Lagoon, located along the famed beaches and backwaters of Kerala, should be on your travel itinerary.

For those seeking deeper healing through traditional ayurveda, CGH Earth offers curative Panchakarma treatments starting from 14 days at its clinics - Kalari Rasayana, by serene Paravoor Lake, and Kalari Kovilakom, set in a 200-year-old former palace.

Prakriti Shakti, set in the hills of Kerala, will address your lifestyle disorders through naturopathy. Whether you seek curative therapies or wellbeing-focused holidays, book now on the website.

Discover more

Want to combine your love of fitness with relaxation and exploration?

( Tuscan Fitness )

Tuscan Fitness offers the perfect fitness retreat in the heart of Tuscany, Italy.

Combining yoga, fitness classes, scenic hikes and visits to local wineries and olive oil producers, these retreats aim to help guests become a fitter, stronger, happier version of themselves. Unlike other retreats with fixed dates, Tuscan Fitness allows guests to choose their own retreat dates, ensuring a seamless fit with busy schedules.

Whether for professionals, frequent travellers, retirees or those with flexible timetables, these retreats offer the perfect balance of fitness, relaxation and adventure with delicious and plentiful food.

Solo travellers, couples, and also mothers and adult daughters can enjoy a welcoming environment, making it the ideal destination for rejuvenation.

Receive a 10% discount with code EB2024 at checkout. Offer valid until 31 December 2025

Discover more

Discover ultimate relaxation in North Wales

( Serenity Spa )

To truly unwind, many benefit from utter seclusion and serenity. Why not escape to the rolling hills and breathtaking landscapes of North Wales for your next indulgent getaway?

Serenity Spa offers tailored spa packages ideal for every occasion, from lively girls' nights filled with laughter and pampering to intimate couples' retreats designed for reconnection.

Choose from rejuvenating day packages or indulge in luxurious treatments such as signature massages, renewing facials and body scrubs for the ultimate self-care experience. Set within a unique resort, home ot

stunning lodges and luxury boutique hotel rooms, Serenity Spa si the perfect place to relax.

Whether you're seeking peace, pampering, or adventure, you'll find exactly what you're looking for amid the glorious North Wales scenery.

Book now

This content is brought to you by Living360, a digital lifestyle destination keeping you up to date with health and fitness, food and drink, homes and gardens, beauty, travel, finance trends and more.