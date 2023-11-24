Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Black Friday is upon us once more, and in 2023 the shopping bonanza brings with it some excellent travel deals that really do offer some great value.

Package providers, hotel groups and major airlines are getting involved in the popular Thanksgiving-related event, and the UK flag carrier is no different.

British Airways is encouraging would-be passengers to “choose experiences, not things this Black Friday” with a variety of deals running until 27 November.

The airline’s offer starts with savings on flights to Europe, available from just £33 each way, with the likes of Barcelona, Nice and Prague heavily discounted.

It is also running an offer of three nights for the price of two on city breaks, with flights and a three-night trip to Berlin coming in at a bargain £169pp.

There are other flight and hotel savings, too, with customers able to save up to £300 on packages headed to Dubai, Mexico and the USA. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals to save you time browsing and hopefully inspire that next great trip.

Barcelona from £39 each way in September 2024

Flights to Barcelona are also avaiable for just £41 around the May bank holidays (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

While flights to the the Catalan capital are just £33 each way from January to March, the rates for just £39 each way in September are exceptional value for a destination that is still basking in temperatures around 26C all month. Fly on 25 September for the lowest outgoing rate, while the return leg is available for as little as £34 on 2 October, giving you a whole week to discover the artistic wonders, golden beaches and bustling everyday life of this magnificent city.

Marrakesh from £209pp in April 2024

Average temperatures in Marrakesh stay around 20C in April (Getty Images)

Take advantage of Morocco’s excellent year-round weather with this affordable deal from British Airways Holidays that provides a three-night stay at the Riad La Maison des Oliviers. Leave on 28 April for a great-value deal including return flights and bed and breakfast.

You’ll have the benefit of staying around 15 minutes away from the dizzyingly bustling city centre in an oasis of calm, but with easy access to the attractions of this sun-drenched city, including the medina, the Jemaa el-Fnaa and the Majorelle Gardens.

This fantastic palatial-style hotel contains an outdoor pool in each area and two different restaurants, and each of its traditional rooms comes with a great view of the gardens. Considering the usual return flight prices is at least £80pp, your stay at the Riad works out around £40 per night.

Copenhagen from £44 each way in April and May 2024

Try and avoid travelling to Copenhagen in August, when the lowest available price is £97 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

BA’s flights to Copenhagen stay below £47 all year except for August. As the weather improves across Europe, consider a visit in late April or May; fly on 22 May for a bargain £44, with the return a week later even less at just £42. You’ll have a week to experience Denmark’s home of hygge, a cosiness and contentedness that can only be brought about by its candlelit restaurants, cosy cafes and enchanting areas such as Nyhavn and Tivoli Gardens.

Tenerife from £209pp in February 2024

Tenerife is getting seven hours of sunshine per day by March (Getty Images)

For some much-needed winter sun as early as March of next year, choose perennially sunny Tenerife. Perfect for either fly-and-flop beach holidays or active days spent hiking or trying out water sports, this well-known Canary Island provides highs around 22C in winter and plenty to do whether in the day or night.

Stay at the fiver-star Gran Melia Palacio de Isidora for four nights, including breakfast, for just £531pp courtesy of BA Holidays. This magnificent resort, a combination of Andalusian and Moorish design, is so well-equipped that you don’t even have to leave if you don’t want to, with seven restaurants, eight different bars, three large swimming pools, a lovely spa and direct beach access taking care of your meal, entertainment and wellness needs.

Budapest from £202pp in May 2024

Average temperatures in May stay around 17C (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Hungarian capital really starts to come into its own in May, as temperatures rise, days get a little longer and nights can be spent in ruin bars or al fresco restaurants. BA Holidays offer deals from £189pp this month, but opt for a three-night stay at the Hotel Museum for both great value and excellent location. You’ll be right in the heart of Budapest, less than a mile from the Danube riverfront and main attractions, in a spacious, stylishly decorated hotel, for just £202 each.

