Best city break destinations for 2024

Fashions may come and go, but the city break remains perennially popular, giving travellers the chance to soak up culture, history and architecture, and dive into an unfamiliar food and drink scene – all without having to take more than a couple of days of annual leave.

There are thriving metropolises to discover, however far flung you fancy booking a trip, from domestic breaks right on the doorstep to European capitals, from Asian mega-cities to American urban destinations.

While some cities are always worth visiting, others really come into their own when they’ve got something to shout about: whether it’s gaining a title like European Capital of Culture, hosting a major sporting event, or welcoming a new world-class exhibition.

Need inspiration to pick your next getaway? The Independent’s travel team has rounded up the cities we’re most excited about potentially visiting in 2024, from old favourites to new up and comers.

Tirana, Albania

Tirana, the capital of Albania (Getty Images)

All flightpaths – well, six of them – lead to Mother Teresa International Airport this summer. The Albanian capital will be extremely well connected with the UK, with multiple daily flights from Luton augmented by departures from Edinburgh, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol and London Stansted to Tirana. The visitor will be greeted warmly in this Adriatic nation, which is finally a force on the European tourism scene. Tirana is a cheery muddle: quasi-Parisian boulevards, tangled Balkan backstreets and brutal socialist modernism. The 21st-century capital is buzzing with construction work on new facilities including the InterContinental Hotel overlooking Skanderbeg Square in the heart of the city. Many inexpensive options are available; I paid £35 last month for a very good room (with breakfast) at the Hotel Idea. Much awaits the curious visitor, including a former nuclear bunker-turned-museum that lifts the lid on the extreme hard-line communism that turned Albania into a European version of North Korea for decades. Simon Calder, travel correspondent

Bradford, UK

The Yorkshire city is UK Capital of Culture in 2025 (Visit Bradford)

I know, I know – the thought of Bradford may not immediately conjure up an image of a glamorous getaway. But the West Yorkshire city is gearing up for a stint as UK Capital of Culture in 2025 and, as such, is already improving its offering for visitors in 2024. Key to this renaissance is Bradford Live, a project that will see the magnificent art deco building formerly known as the Bradford Odeon, originally built in the 1930s, restored to its former glory. This new entertainment hub is expected to attract 300,000 visitors a year with a calendar of more than 200 music, comedy and family entertainment events annually. The city’s Bradford Literature Festival, running from 28 June-7 July, will also celebrate its 10-year anniversary in 2024. Helen Coffey, travel editor

Izmir, Turkey

Konak Square is an ideal starting point for exploring Izmir (Getty Images)

I’ve sailed over to Bodrum’s whitewashed houses, partied late into the night in Antalya, marvelled at the beautiful medley of architecture in Istanbul. Now it’s time to turn my attention to Izmir, on the west coast of Turkey that reaches furthest into Europe and is lapped by the shimmering Aegean waters that fill its namesake bay. This year it will be even easier to reach the country’s third-largest city, with new weekly British Airways routes from London Heathrow beginning on 18 May – it’s just under four hours in the air from the UK capital to Adnan Menderes Airport. What awaits are fascinating ruins (Izmir was the Greek city of Smyrna, so visit the vaulted chambers of the agora), maze-like bazaars, and strolls along the promenade. A perfect ‘alternative’ destination if you want coastal sunshine without being surrounded by holidaymakers. Benjamin Parker, deputy travel editor

Derry/Londonderry, Northern Ireland

The northwesternmost city in the UK is different in so many ways. A wall wraps right around the core of Derry/Londonderry, as it should be called to respect sectarian sensibilities. The sometimes-used neutral term “the city on the Foyle” hints at the superb natural surroundings. Over the centuries the it has often been a scene of tragedy. But a quarter-century on since the Good Friday Agreement, at last it is being recognised as a superb short-break location. As part of the peace process, in 2003 the old Ebrington Barracks were given to the people. Tens of millions of pounds of investment have created a cultural and entertainment space like no other in the UK. And from this year Ryanair will fly you to City of Derry airport from Birmingham as well as Manchester. SC

Berlin, Germany

The new European Sleeper service offers easy access to the German capital (Belga/AFP via Getty Images)

The German capital has long been a firm city break favourite, thanks to its compelling blend of a hard-to-beat nightlife scene, world-class museums and galleries, bang-on-trend dining options and sobering historical sites from the last century. But from next year it becomes even more attractive for those keen to travel by train from the UK, with several new sleeper train options kicking off from the tail-end of 2023. The European Sleeper service runs from Brussels to Berlin three times a week, making railing it from London a breeze – simply hop on the Eurostar to Brussels and change. Plus a Nightjet Brussels-Berlin service has also started on alternate nights, enabling travellers to take this route six nights a week. It means a weekend break by train is perfectly possible if you leave on a Friday evening and return on Sunday night. And on 12 December 2023, Austrian Railways’ Nightjet brand launched a Paris-Berlin overnight service too. Talk about spoilt for choice! HC

Kansas City, USA

Swerve the more common city breaks and opt for Kansas City (Getty Images)

First things first: we’re talking Kansas City in Missouri (rather than its western neighbour of the same name next door in Kansas). It’s a potent mix of jazz, history and food, most famously the home of Kansas City-style barbeque, renowned for the thick, sweet sauce that is either cooked into, or served with, huge slabs of meat. The ‘City of Fountains’ also found itself in the spotlight after Taylor Swift began dating Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce last year. If burnt ends or “Bad Blood” don’t get your motor running, there’s also a (quirky) sporting event to get you visiting. The inaugural “PickleCon” is in town 8-11 August, with more than 100 courts for pickleball, one of America’s fastest-growing sports (it’s a strange hybrid of tennis, badminton and table tennis). If you want to combine eating with competition, the American Royal World Series of Barbecue is the largest contest of its kind in the world, taking place in KC from 27 September-1 October. If you’re anything like me, you’ll spend plenty of time in the up-and-coming West Bottoms district. Beyond the wonderfully Carry On name, the former industrial neighbourhood has gone hipster, full of thrift stores and antique shops, wineries and cosy restaurants. BP

Marseille, France

The Notre Dame de la Garde Basilica during sunset in Marseille, France (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The 2024 Olympics – Paris, surely? In fact, the second French city will be staging some of the football matches and hosting the sailing events during the Games. Marseille will also be the first city to welcome the Olympic flame on French soil. The flame will arrive at the old port, which has been serving the city for millennia – the Greeks and Romans were here in force. The city has already picked up the gold medal for reinvention: a tough port city has transformed into a metropolis to match Nice for style, good looks and cultural generosity to visitors. All it needs now is the restoration of the direct rail link from London – which took lucky travellers from the Thames to the Mediterranean in six hours flat. SC

Oviedo, Spain

Oviedo is attractive destination for foodies (Getty Images)

Spain’s oft-overlooked capital of the northern Asturias region deserves more attention than it currently gets from tourists. Unlike some of the country’s cities that struggle with overtourism, Oviedo by comparison is quiet, rustic, green – and a haven for foodies. Even more so in 2024, when its cuisine is being officially recognised with the title “Spanish Capital of Gastronomy”. The city is home to six protected designations of origin for its cheeses, wines and cider, and has a plethora of tasty local specialities to sample while on a trip there, from fabada, a bean stew made with chorizo and morcilla sausages, to pastel de cabracho, a “fish pudding” made with scorpion fish that’s perfectly accompanied by a glass of local cider. HC

Valencia, Spain

There’s no shortage of beachfront in Valencia (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

I fell for Valencia on my first visit in 2023; Spain’s third-largest city is bursting with a youthful vitality, especially in neighbourhoods like Russafa. It’s been growing in popularity with British holidaymakers – 12 per cent more visited last year than in 2022 – and the next 12 months are big for the Mediterranean spot as it takes up the position of European Green Capital 2024. An easy way to lighten your footprint when there is to explore on two wheels, something Valencia seems tailor-made for: cycle-friendly pedestrians move on the ding of a bell as you wind down cobbled alleys to reach wide-open squares of fountains, churches and landmarks. Jardín del Turia, the longest urban green space in Europe that snakes for 9km and includes intricate bridges, pine trees and ponds, is also one for biking through. It’s a physical example of Valencia’s drive to ‘go green’, ending at the unmissable City of Arts and Sciences: a contemporary, otherworldly complex where art, science and culture meet. BP

