If you haven’t been able to get away during these past few weeks of hot weather, save yourself for some basking in the sun once August comes around.

Have a lazy week feasting on Greek grills overlooking one of Corfu’s best-known bays, or head to Spain’s lesser-known Galician coast and live like royalty in a historic noble house.

Flop on Cuba’s sandy beaches and spend your days on the water, or treat yourself to the delicious cuisine of south-west France on a food-focused walking holiday.

If you want to avoid flying, discover the quiet beauty of Somerset’s hilly interior, or base yourself on the Cornish coast and follow parts of the route featured in the new film of The Salt Path.

Wherever you decide to go on holiday in August, you’ll find some inspiration here.

France

open image in gallery Visit the bastide village of Monpazier ( Getty Images )

Go on a gastronomic hiking adventure in the stupendous scenery of the Dordogne. Ramble Worldwide has a six-night self-guided walking holiday starting in Belvès, one of France’s officially most beautiful villages. You’ll meander past medieval towns and stop in classy hotels serving gorgeously rich périgourdine cuisine, before finishing in the bastide village of Monpazier. Prices in August start at £1,099pp and include breakfast, three dinners and guide notes. Flights to Bergerac or Toulouse are extra.

Cornwall

open image in gallery The sands of Porth Beach are within strolling distance of SeaSpace ( Getty Images )

The sands of Porth Beach are within strolling distance of SeaSpace, a funky aparthotel just above Newquay with stylish apartments ranging from studios to three bedrooms. There’s plenty to do here – including indoor pool, hot tub, padel courts, gym, restaurant, café – along with walks on the South West Coast Path. There’s still availability in August, when studios start at £270 per night.

Greece

open image in gallery One of Corfu’s prettiest bays, Kalami ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Perch yourself above one of Corfu’s prettiest bays, Kalami, in one of the airy apartments run by Sunvil and see why the Durrells loved it so much. Choose from studios and one-bedroom apartments, most with glorious sea views and all sharing a large outdoor pool. Take the path to Kalami for tavernas, bars, shops and lovely swimming. Seven nights’ self-catering in August start at £1,089pp and include flights and transfers.

Somerset

open image in gallery Stay in a thatched cottage in the foothills of the Quantocks ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Take to the hills – specifically the Quantock Hills – when you stay at Brookside Cottage. This cute thatched cottage near Nether Stowey is in the foothills of the Quantocks, sleeps four in two bedrooms and has a cosy country kitchen complete with a range cooker. You’ll be within stumbling distance of a village pub, and the rockpools of Kilve Beach are only a couple of miles away. Available through Classic Cottages, it costs from £824 for a week’s self-catering from 8 August.

Cuba

open image in gallery Indulge in a seven-night break on Cuba’s Varadero Beach ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

If the thought of waking up to wide sandy beaches and swimming in the Caribbean Sea appeals, then indulge in a seven-night break on Cuba’s Varadero Beach. Love Cuba has a week’s all-inclusive holiday at the four-star Iberostar Origin Bella Costa Varadero, which has outdoor pools, watersports and fitness to go with that wonderful beach. And you’ll get sea views on both sides as the long, thin cape of Varadero curves around Cardenas Bay. Prices in August start at £1,099pp and include flights, transfers and all-inclusive accommodation.

Spain

open image in gallery Stay in a manor house belonging to a Spanish noble family in Galicia ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

It’s not often you get to stay in a manor house belonging to a Spanish noble family, but Pazo de Ceilan in Galicia gives you the chance to do just that, along with 12 other friends. This handsome seven-bedroom house sleeps 13 and has an outdoor pool, warm beamed lounges, ornate fireplaces, patio barbecue and a pool table, and it’s a half-hour drive from Santiago de Compostela. Vintage Travel has a week’s self-catering at Pazo de Ceilan from 29 August for £1,630.

Mary Novakovich is editor at large at 101holidays.co.uk