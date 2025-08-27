The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
The best holidays to book for October 2025, from off-season Dubrovnik to Vietnam tours
Whether autumn calls for an introduction to Vietnam, a beach escape in Menorca or a walk around Lake Windermere, we’ve something to inspire you
Sunseekers who want a short-haul fix of summer even in October can head to the southern Mediterranean for a welcome blast of sunshine.
Pitch up in a light-filled villa with a pool in Menorca, get to know eastern Crete or indulge in a delicious taste of the Adriatic in off-season Dubrovnik.
For a long-haul adventure, explore the length of Vietnam on a guided tour that shows off this fascinating country.
Embrace autumn in the UK with a holiday in the Lake District and enjoy nature at its most colourful. With the school half-term holiday falling at the end of the month, there’s still time to bag a bargain near the Suffolk coast.
Wherever you choose to go on holiday in October, take a look at these ideas for inspiration.
Crete
Enjoy relaxing views of south-western Crete’s Paleochora and its sandy beach from the outdoor pool shared by the five Amphitheatre Suites. These modern suites have either one or two bedrooms, private terraces, fully equipped kitchens and, in the case of the two-bedroom suites, a private pool. The beaches and bars are a 15-minute walk away, and Paleochora’s pretty old town is just a few minutes further. The owners can arrange boat trips if you want to explore more of Crete’s coastline.
Book now
Simpson Travel has seven nights’ self-catering from £1,171pp, based on a 14 October departure. Price includes flights, hire car and welcome pack.
Menorca
Come to San Francisco – no, not the Californian city, but a light and airy three-bedroom villa near Menorca’s north-eastern coast. Soak up warm Spanish rays from the outdoor pool, and use the brick barbecue for lazy meals on the covered terrace. The villa, which sleeps six, is about a 20-minute walk to the restaurants, shops and large sandy beach of Arena d’en Castell, and a short drive to more of Menorca’s coastal villages and beaches.
Book now
Vintage Travel has a week’s self-catering in San Francisco throughout October from £998.
Lake District
Prepare to be dazzled by autumn colours in the Lake District when you stay at Brook Cottage, a two-bedroom house on the outskirts of Windermere. Furnished in pleasingly traditional style, the cottage has an attractive country kitchen and a cosy sitting room with a woodburning stove and patio doors leading into the enclosed garden. You’ll be in a handy spot for walks around Lake Windermere and Coniston Water, as well as visits to Kendal and Grasmere.
Book now
Booked through Sykes Cottages, it’s available from 6-10 October for £552, down from £723, and one dog is welcome.
Vietnam
If you’ve always wanted to go to Vietnam but didn’t know where to start, this Vietnam at a Glance group holiday run by Wendy Wu Tours offers an excellent introduction. Over 11 days, you’ll ride a cyclo through Hanoi, take a walking tour of Hoi An, try a cooking class in Tra Que village, cruise in Halong Bay and explore Saigon and Hue.
Book now
Prices start at £2,590pp, down from £3,190pp, and include flights, accommodation, 10 breakfasts and dinners, nine lunches, tours and entrance fees.
Croatia
October in Croatia is a delight – the Adriatic is still warm enough for a swim, and food festivals are getting into full swing. See the mellower side of Dubrovnik during its annual Good Food Festival, which runs from 6-19 October, and huge communal tables take over the marble Stradun pedestrian thoroughfare in the old town.
Book now
Kirker Holidays has a three-night stay at the Hotel More overlooking Lapad Bay (handy for a swim) starting at £985pp throughout the festival, including flights, breakfast, private transfers and the Dubrovnik Pass, which gives you free admission to the city walls.
Suffolk
If you haven’t managed to sort out a half-term holiday, check out Scholars Cottage, a cute two-bedroom terrace house just outside Southwold. It sleeps four and has a sheltered rear garden with a barbecue. Southwold’s beaches, excellent pubs and its hugely entertaining pier are within a 15-20-minute walk. Suffolk Secrets has a five-night break available from 27 October for £518, down from £557.
Mary Novakovich is editor at large at 101holidays.co.uk
