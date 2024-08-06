Support truly

If you’re not tied to the school holidays, September is usually the best month to go away. Bask in the heat of summer without the usual crowds and swim in waters that are warmer than ever.

The pace of life generally slows down from the hectic days of August, and beaches become less of a battleground over sunbeds and space.

Spend a week in one of France’s most beautiful Atlantic islands where you can cycle past oyster-filled marshes and shellfish shacks. Explore Albania’s mountains, lakes, rivers and coast by electric bike, or hole up in an attractive Greek villa in the Aegean Sea.

Be dazzled by the beauty of New England, or stick to old England with seaside sojourns in Cornwall or Dorset.

Wherever you decide to go on holiday in September, these ideas should offer some inspiration.

Albania

Pedal Albania for lakes, rivers and national parks ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

As Albania’s popularity continues to climb, get to know this fascinating country from the vantage point of an ebike. This new self-guided cycling holiday offered by Headwater takes you along the shores of Lake Ohrid, the banks of the Vjosa River and into Butrint National Park. Carry on towards Sarande and cycling along the coast road of the Albanian Riviera. This seven-night holiday costs from £1,329pp in September and includes B&B accommodation, bike hire and luggage transfers. Flights are extra but can be arranged.

France

Ile-de-Ré on the Atlantic coast is effortlessly seaside chic ( Shutterstock )

Once the school holidays have finished, enjoy one of France’s most appealing islands in relative peace. Ile-de-Ré on the Atlantic coast has the sort of effortless seaside chic the French do so well, with beautiful sandy beaches between pretty villages of typically whitewashed houses and grey shutters smothered in colourful flowers. Stay in the island’s capital, St-Martin-de-Re in Maison Cothonneau, a stylish three-bedroom house with a courtyard garden and covered outdoor seating area. Booked through Simpson Travel, it sleeps six and costs £2,295 for seven nights from 14 September.

Cornwall

Bring a light jacket for al fresco lunches in Mousehole ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Soak up the views of Mousehole Harbour from the raised terrace of Rolling Surf, a cute cottage in equally cute Mousehole. There’s bags of character in this cottage that sleeps five in three bedrooms, and you’ll want to savour that sea view during alfresco lunches and evening drinks. Booked through Cornish Horizons, it costs £745, down from £822, for seven nights’ self-catering from 13 September.

New England, USA

Roadtrip from Boston to Cape Cod to see the leaves turn orange ( Getty Images )

As the autumn colours start to put on their annual dazzling show by late September, enjoy the spectacle and see some spectacular scenery on this 10-night fly-drive holiday with American Sky. Start in Boston and head straight to the coast of Maine before meandering back through New Hampshire’s White Mountains and Vermont and finishing on the sandy shores and arty villages of Cape Cod. Prices start at £1,599pp and include flights, accommodation and car hire.

Greece

Sporades island Alonissos has an old town of bistros and tavernas ( Getty Images )

Take in gorgeous views of Alonissos Old Town from your lofty perch at Villa Eos. This airy two-bedroom villa on the Sporades island of Alonissos comes with a huge terrace and an outdoor pool. You’re only a 15-minute walk from the Old Town, and the closest beach is just a few minutes’ drive away. GIC the Villa Collection has a week’s self-catering at Villa Eos from 21 September from £1,186pp, down from £1,317pp, including flights, luggage and car hire.

Dorset

Walk the South West Coast Path from your front door in Swanage ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Ramblers who like the idea of having the South West Coast Path outside your front door can make Conkers in Swanage their base. This stylish two-bedroom apartment in a handsome Georgian house overlooks Prince Albert Gardens and the Swanage Amphitheatre. Have your morning coffee in the little garden out front and use the secluded rear courtyard for evening meals. Available through Island Cottage Holidays, it costs £828 for seven nights from 5 September, down from £914. Up to two dogs are welcome.

Mary Novakovich is editor at large at 101holidays.co.uk