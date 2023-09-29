Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Autumn is wonderful season. A time when you can enjoy crisp days watching the trees change colour and cosy weekend evenings in the pub.

But the the shorter days and colder temperatures mean that many will want a break to look forward to. Some holidaymakers make a dash for the sun, while others want to get into the Christmas spirit abroad

November provides the opportunity to feel the pleasant heat in the Canary Islands or the deserts of Oman, or do some early-season skiing in the French Alps.

By late in the month, Scandinavia’s capitals are already opening their Christmas markets, while here in the UK, it’s time for long walks in the Devon countryside or along Northumberland’s coast.

Wherever you choose to have a holiday in November, you’ll find inspiration here with our selection of some the best holidays that you can book to make the most of the month.

Canary Islands

The Canary Islands contain some of Spain’s most striking landscapes (Getty Images)

In search of mid-haul November sunshine? Head to compact La Palma, where you can combine lazy days on the beach with exhilarating hikes in the island’s nature reserves and the Caldera de Taburiente National Park. Cachet Travel has a week’s B&B at Hotel La Palma Romantica, which is surrounded by subtropical greenery just outside the village of Barlovento, and features indoor and outdoor pools as well as a spa, tennis and fitness.

Departing 16 or 23 November, the seven-night holiday costs from £789pp and includes flights and car hire.

Devon

The autumn brings golden colours to Devon and its national parks (Getty Images)

Catch the last of the autumn colours in the middle of the east Devon countryside when you hole up in Hatway Hideaway. This dinky little cottage sleeps two, and is surrounded by beautiful gardens as well as the Devon countryside. Sidmouth is only about four miles away, and the lovely landscapes of the East Devon Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty are on your doorstep.

Booked through Unique Hideaways, a four-night break in November costs £384, and one small dog is welcome for an additional £38.

France

Val Claret is the highest village in Tignes (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

If you’ve been itching to get back on the slopes, join the fun at Tignes on the weekend of 25–26 November as the high-altitude resort gets ready for the season. Sign up for – or just watch – the wacky Yeti Race as it takes participants through 10km of mad obstacles. Or just feast on a fondue on a restaurant terrace.

Peak Retreats has a week’s self-catering at Le Jhana in Val Claret, which has an indoor pool and spa, from £430pp for four people in a two-bedroom apartment. The price includes Le Shuttle crossing with a free FlexiPlus upgrade, departing 25 November.

Oman

Enjoy a jumble of Oman’s past and present in the capital Muscat (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Get a welcome blast of heat in Oman, when November temperatures hover around the high 20s and early 30s – much more tolerable than in the summer. Stay in the alluring capital of Muscat, where the Grand Hyatt Muscat has a commanding position right by the beach and is backed by Oman’s dramatic terracotta-coloured mountains.

Away Holidays has a seven-night room-only stay at the Grand Hyatt Muscat, which also has a pool and four restaurants, from £1,167pp, including flights and departing 17 November.

Scandinavia

Start your Scandinavia trip in Copenhagen, Denmark’s home of ‘hygge' (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Fans of Christmas and winter wonderlands who want to get a head start on the festivities can combine three Scandinavian capitals in one trip where, if you wait until 23 November, they’ll be in full-on Christmas market mode. On this nine-day holiday with Sunvil, you’ll fly into Copenhagen and explore the Danish capital for a couple of days before taking the train to Stockholm. Oslo is next on your rail itinerary before you fly home.

The starting price of £1,965pp includes flights, three nights’ B&B accommodation in each city and rail travel.

Northumberland

The Northumberland coast is home to pretty towns such as Bamburgh (Getty Images)

Blow away the cobwebs with walks along the Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty when you stay at Amble Staithes. This four-bedroom cottage sleeps eight and faces Amble’s harbour, where you’ll have a great choice of seafood restaurants and cafés within staggering distance. There’s also an enclosed garden if it’s mild enough to dine outdoors.

Available through Cottages in Northumberland, the cottage costs £1,013 for seven-night stays throughout November.

Mary Novakovich is editor at large at 101holidays.co.uk