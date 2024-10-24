Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The crowds of summer in August hotspots such as Italy, Croatia and France are a thing of the past once the school holidays are over and autumn has cooled off warm temperatures.

November brings wet, dark and dreary weather to the UK with the bang of Bonfire Night; summer days usually feel like a distant dream by this point in the year. The upside? With that comes great holiday deals, including cheap accommodation and discounted flights, depending on where you’re heading.

With the respite of the still mild (in some places) “shoulder season” months of September and October firmly over, having some vitamin D to look forward to can be crucial in the build-up to Christmas.

From European islands to Asian coastal cities, certain destinations see average temperature highs of 32C in November as summer starts in the southern hemisphere.

So dig out your sunnies and dust off your sandals; here’s The Independent’s round-up of beach vacay destinations to thaw out on scorching shores and top up a tan before the December festivities begin.

Best November holiday destinations for sun

Bangkok, Thailand

open image in gallery Wat Arun Temple, Bangkok ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Average temperature in November: 33.1C

33.1C Hours of sunshine per day: 8

November marks the end of the monsoon season in Bangkok, with temperatures plateauing at around 33C, the same daily highs as the sweltering Thai summer – although perfectly manageable from the comfort of a beach resort. Sunshine hours in Thailand’s capital and largest metropolis peak in November and warm, dry conditions prevail for balmy evenings spent at Bangkok’s lively, social night markets.

The character of buzzing Thai cities is best exemplified by the vibrant nightlife and well-populated stalls here, and Bangkok’s mix of markets, temples and sky bars sit alongside a range of boutique, luxury and budget hotels to suit a diverse cast of visitors.

Barbados, Caribbean

open image in gallery The white sands of Bottom Bay bless Barbados ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Average temperature in November: 30.3C

30.3C Hours of sunshine per day: 8

Just north of the equator, November in Barbados boasts eight daily hours of sunshine, peak temperatures of over 30C and the end of monsoon and hurricane season in the Atlantic. High rainfall in sporadic showers is still likely, but the tropical climate is incredibly inviting regardless of the short downpours – refreshing breaks from average humidity levels of 82 per cent.

With beach resorts to suit all budgets, from colonial Bridgetown to Oistins fishing village and its fried fish Fridays, this beautiful Caribbean hotspot encourages you to embrace the heat and try hiking, snorkelling and tantalising local cuisines.

Brisbane, Australia

open image in gallery Brisbane’s skyline stuns over the Brisbane River ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Average temperature in November: 26.6C

26.6C Hours of sunshine per day: 8

The capital of Australia’s Queensland region, Brisbane’s sub-tropical climate is hot and humid with high levels of rainfall in the summer. Come November, drier, warm days of the late Australian spring present ideal opportunities for exploring the city's parks and animal sanctuaries while enjoying eight daily hours of sunshine and comfortable temperature highs of 26.6C.

On the doorstep of the Great Barrier Reef, lush rainforests and world-class museums, Brisbane also offers the chance to indulge in renowned Australian breakfasts and Brisbane’s craft beer scene.

Cape Verde, Africa

open image in gallery The pastel houses of Ponta do Sol, the northernmost city on Cape Verde island ( Getty Images )

Average temperature in November: 28.3C

28.3C Hours of sunshine per day: 7

Cape Verde, a cluster of 10 islands off the West African coast, sees year-round hot temperatures for tourists looking to sun themselves at seaside resorts. The tropical isles’ proximity to the equator means balmy weather conditions, a dry climate and gentle breezes grace the volcanic shores in every season, with average temperature highs of 28.3C in November.

Holidaymakers taking an autumn escape to Cape Verde, a six-hour flight from the UK, can expect off-grid hotels, white sands and a fusion of African and Brazilian cultures in both the cuisine and local languages – breathtaking views in Sal, Boa Vista and Santiago island are also well worth the hike.

Dominican Republic, Caribbean

open image in gallery Palm fringed beaches line the Caribbean island’s coast ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Average temperature in November: 30.5C

30.5C Hours of sunshine per day: 8

The average temperature in the Dominican Republic in November is over 30C as the wet season starts to dwindle on the mountainous Caribbean island. Autumn does still see a fair amount of rain, but despite there are sunny days too; conditions range from coast to coast and tourists will find the driest November days in the south of the island.

Outdoor enthusiasts and thrillseekers will thrive on a holiday to the Dominican Republic. Think huge surf waves, self-drive dune buggies, wild nightlife and offshore humpback whale watching.

Goa, India

open image in gallery Colourful fishing boats dot Palolem Beach in Goa, South India ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Average temperature in November: 32C

32C Hours of sunshine per day: 9

Uninterrupted sunshine, dry beach days and leafy rainforests bless Goa in the wake of the monsoon season, making it the perfect holiday destination for some pre-winter sun. The west coast Indian state sitting between the Tropic of Cancer and the equator sees average daily temperatures of a scorching 32C in November and Diwali, the Hindu festival of light, also takes place in the autumn month.

In the multicultural meeting of Indian and Portuguese influences, a hive of vibrant markets and old-world Unesco-listed churches and convents in Velha Goa city also offer tourists fascinating glimpses of history in this paradise by the Arabian Sea.

Jamaica, Caribbean

open image in gallery Blue Hole mineral springs in Jamaica is a hidden gem with azure waters ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Average temperature in November: 31C

31C Hours of sunshine per day: 8

In the West Indies, Jamaica’s hot temperatures of up to 32C offset dramatic mountain landscapes, clear seas and golden sands all year round. The dry season from the end of November to May sees peak sunshine hours and limited rainy days as Jamaica becomes less vulnerable to tropical storms and hurricanes outside of the Atlantic monsoon season. The island peaks as a tourism hub from mid-December so November is a great time to holiday in the heat with fewer crowds.

Drink in the laid-back vibe, vibrant culture, reggae music and, of course, Jamaican rum in a dynamic environment full of jungle adventures, authentic flavours and local soul.

Orlando, Florida, US

open image in gallery Orlando is home to famous theme parks, including Magic Kingdom ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Average temperature in November: 29C

29C Hours of sunshine per day: 7

The host city of the wonders of Walt Disney World, Orlando, otherwise known as the “theme park capital of the world”, boats average temperature highs of 29C in November (more comfortable for thrillseekers in ride queues than the sweltering mid-30s of early August). Chances of rain are low and humidity levels start to drop from November, so it’s enticing to travel off-peak to the “happiest place on earth”.

Aside from its proximity to rollercoasters, Orlando is a bright, modern city full of fine dining, evening entertainment and thriving suburbs with a chilled-out charm, not forgetting some of Florida’s best beaches.

Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain

open image in gallery The Canary Islands bring the heat to Europe in November ( Getty Images )

Average temperature in November: 24.3C

24.3C Hours of sunshine per day: 6

Europe and a short-haul flight have finally made their way onto our November holiday recommendations. Year-round sunshine cements the Spanish Canary Islands as a tourist favourite for every season, and on the largest island, Tenerife, autumn temperatures remain in the mild low to mid-20s, average wind speeds decline and there are still six hours of daily sunshine to enjoy. Post-summer rainfall levels do pick up, but savings on flights and accommodation may make an out-of-season holiday well worth your while.

Long stretches of black and white sand beaches line Tenerife’s clear seas under the rugged backdrop of dormant volcano Mount Teide – it’s no surprise that all-inclusive offerings from the island’s sprawling seafront resorts are such a hit with the Brits.

