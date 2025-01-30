Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Valentine’s Day is almost upon us, and many lovebirds across the UK will be opting to use the occasion for some much-needed time away to disconnect from the world and focus solely on each other.

Romantic getaways don’t have to be sauntering down a Parisian street in the City of Love, or relaxing on the white sands of the Maldives – there are plenty of stays all over the UK that can provide cosy evenings by a wood fire or a plunge in an open-air hot tub overlooking rolling hills.

The key to giving each other undivided attention whilst celebrating your affection is booking somewhere remote, and we are blessed with acres of spectacular and diverse landscape where small cabins, repurposed retreats and medieval castles hide.

However, no two couples are the same, and a night of passion and romance may be best situated nearer quaint countryside towns or even an inner-city hideaway.

If you are looking to whisk your significant other away for a Valentine’s Day weekend, or are just planning a romantic escape at some point in 2025, here are a selection of the best Airbnb getaways to book.

1. Luxury lakeside retreat

Gloucester

open image in gallery For those who value immense views when they wake up in the morning, this luxury lakeside retreat offers plenty ( Courtesy of the Airbnb community )

Tucked away on the edge of a lake is this glass-fronted luxury getaway that will sleep two in a double bed overlooking the tranquil water’s edge. The lodge provides a private decking area overlooking the serene lake setting, while a secluded hot tub offers a more intimate area to sit and relax together. Located on a private lake with 55 acres of land, there are plenty of scenic viewpoints to discover together during your stay and a wood burner is on hand for cosy evenings snuggled on the sofa. For those who have a proposal planned, or want to make a Valentine’s celebration that little extra special, the hosts offer their services in helping you decorate for the occasion.

Book now

2. Farm hideaway

Oxford

open image in gallery To give each other your full undivided attention, opt for this wifi-less cabin in the Cotswolds ( Courtesy of the Airbnb community )

For couples wanting a romantic getaway far from the everyday grind, this stripped-back cabin offers a great place to retreat after a day of exploring the historic Cotswolds towns nearby. This cosy hideaway offers total privacy and is powered solely by solar power, but a log burner and a fire pit are on hand for warming up while stargazing. The only caveat is that there is no wifi, but this could allow you and your significant other to reconnect without outside-world distractions. At an extra cost, a hot tub can be powered up for your use while sipping on something bubbly.

Book now

3. Secluded airShip

Scotland

open image in gallery Did the stars align when you two met? This spaceship retreat is the perfect place to reminisce ( Courtesy of the Airbnb community )

For lovers seeking a memorable trip away, this quirky and flamboyant retreat will make an out-of-this-world experience. The elaborately designed insulated pod looks like part of a spaceship that fell out of the sky, landing in one of the most breathtaking locations in the Scottish Highlands. The curved window offers you and your partner a grand panorama of the Sound of Mull and out to sea toward Ardnamurchan Point. Before heading into the snug bedroom quarters at night, grab a hot drink and a blanket to cosy up to each other while spotting stars in the clear Highlands sky. For couples who love to seek out different experiences and don’t mind being off-grid – as the nearest shops are eight miles away – this is a stellar place to visit.

Book now

4. Converted boat glamping experience

Ely & Cambridge

open image in gallery Cosy up on your couple’s break at this reclaimed boat Airbnb ( Courtesy of the Airbnb community )

While Cambridge may not be the remote tropical paradise you see in films, this Airbnb does provide part of what once was a boat to cosy up in on a winter weekend. The 1945 boat was called the Anthony Stevenson and once sailed out of Penzance, but nowadays it has been converted to a unique retreat complete with a king-size bed. The adjoining boat shack includes a bathroom, a walk-in shower and a kitchen containing a carpenter's workbench and butler sink. Made out of reclaimed and reused materials, the sustainable boat and shack are run entirely off-grid with renewable energy.

Book now

5. Peaceful barn

Wiltshire

open image in gallery This romantic barn getaway has accessible features throughout ( Courtesy of the Airbnb community )

This accessible open-plan barn has proven to be a guest-favourite for those visiting Wiltshire. The contemporary barn conversion has been designed with wheelchair users in mind, with a flexible open living space, a south-facing level patio and a wet room that can be readjusted to your needs. Planning to cook an intimate dinner to celebrate your relationship? The hob has a large clear void underneath to allow wheelchair access. The double bedroom is enhanced by the wide French doors that open to the terrace, while the adjustable beds can be split in two or brought together.

Book now

6. A floating terrarium

London

open image in gallery Spend a few days in the East End in this eccentric stay ( Courtesy of the Airbnb community )

Being off-grid and hunkering down in a remote part of the country is not every couple’s idea of a romantic getaway, but there are more ways to push the boat out while visiting the capital than booking a chain hotel. No two relationships are the same and for the quirky couples among us who are looking for something out-of-the-ordinary, this life-sized terrarium may just float your boat – quite literally. Docked in a canal in one of East London’s coolest areas, Hackney, this one-bed beam boat is home to a wide collection of plants. Alongside the greenery, the boat also has a fully functioning bathroom, a king-sized bed and an open-plan kitchen living space to spend some quality time together.

Book now

7. Romantic medieval castle

Peebles, Scotland

open image in gallery It doesn’t get more romantic then a medieval castle with a roaring open fire ( Courtesy of the Airbnb community )

Found your knight (or knightess) in shining armour? The only obvious next step is to spend a few nights in a mini medieval castle in the Scottish Borders. This fairytale tower dates back to the 15th century, with many of its original features still intact. Providing the ultimate, secluded romantic escape, the castle is arranged over four floors, including open fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, a roll-top bath and a large sleigh bed. The interiors echo the castle’s dusty pink walls, with rosy and flush-coloured furnishings throughout, creating a hedonistic period-drama atmosphere. The castle is also minutes away from the charming town of Peebles and only 40 minutes away from Edinburgh if a day out in the capital is on the agenda.

Book now

8. A farm retreat

Headbourne Worthy

open image in gallery Spend Valentine’s Day in style at this luxurious farm retreat ( Courtesy of the Airbnb community )

On a working farm in the heart of the Hampshire countryside can be found this bespoke cabin that marries new amenities with rustic, industrial materials. The space comes with a whole checklist of items to create the ultimate sensual retreat, including an indulgent copper bateau bath situated outdoors, a wood-fired hot tub and ‘the Sundowner’, a hidden corner of the farm that receives the most captivating sunsets. A bottle of fizz and other tipples can be pre-arranged at the Sundowner to enjoy as the sun slips away. Toasting forks are available for the firepit, and a generous food welcome hamper, complimentary toiletries and vanity kits are provided, meaning there is nothing left to worry about other than spending time with one another. The luxurious retreat is set in acres of secluded farmland but is also only a few miles away from the city of Winchester.

Book now

9. Beautiful yurt

Church Stoke

open image in gallery The yurt is positioned close to a vineyard ( Courtesy of the Airbnb community )

Sometimes your average cosy cottage just does not cut it for special occasions, and that is where this highly-rated yurt comes into play. Having been ranked in the top one per cent of listings on Airbnb, the Mongolian yurt, accompanied by an outdoor hot tub with spectacular views overlooking the Welsh Marshes, will not disappoint. Positioned at the highest point on a small farm, this off-grid stay has no neighbours nor light pollution, making for an ideal place to admire the night sky together. Inside the beautifully decorated yurt is a king-sized bed, a small kitchen area and a log burner for the chillier evenings. For wine-loving couples, the yurt is also not so far away from the Kerry Vale Vineyard cafe and shop, opening back up just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Book now

10. Warren Bothy cabin

Shropshire

open image in gallery To switch off from reality with each other, opt for this cabin in the wilderness ( Courtesy of the Airbnb community )

The magic of choosing to go off-grid for a romantic getaway lies in the fact that you will hardly see another soul, making it feel like the world belongs just to the two of you for a couple of nights. This cabin in Shropshire certainly delivers wilderness by the bucketfull, with your only neighbours being the wandering livestock and wildlife grazing the land. This property is so remote that you are required to park your car in a private roadside area, then use the provided hand cart to carry your luggage for 15 minutes by foot up to the cosy cabin. The cabin itself has retained its original stone and timber features and is complimented by twinkling fairy lights, warm lamp lighting and a large log burner. Previous guests have chosen the property to switch off from the outside world; for couples, this escape will allow you to focus only on each other.

Book now

11. A room with a (sea) view

New Forest

open image in gallery This getaway is actually on the beach ( Courtesy of the Airbnb community )

In this coastal retreat, you couldn’t get much closer to the sea if you tried. Spend a couple of days lazing in this former lifeboat station while the waves lap on the shore with views across to the Isle of Wight. A large master bedroom is situated at the front of the property, with a panoramic window opposite a king-sized bed, offering views across The Solent. The property is situated on Lepe Beach, which is ideal for blustery strolls along the pebbly shore to the local cafe. The star of the show is the house’s padded window seat that shows off the most tremendous views of the swirling surges down below.

Book now

12. Waterfall luxury cave

Northern Ireland

open image in gallery Hide away in a subterranean cave on your next romantic escape ( Courtesy of the Airbnb community )

Is there any better place to explore your primal instincts with each other than in a cave? But don’t worry, this getaway is more paradisal than primeval, as the small subterranean nook is furnished with plush sofas and quilted throws in muted powder blue tones. What makes this retreat really enchanting is its positioning next to two spring-fed fishing lakes, which can be seen from a large glass front on the cave overlooking the water. A bookable hot tub is available, shared with the other neighbouring cave-dwellers, but just outside the cave is a private firepit and retractable cover, so you and your partner can sit out next to the warmth no matter the weather.

Book now

