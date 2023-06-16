Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

They say you don’t know a person until you’ve lived with them, and what better way to put that to the test than two weeks of uninterrupted one-on-one time on the other side of the world?

Sharing, after all, is caring and spending unforgettable moments together on journeys to spectacular sights is invaluable to any relationship.

From classic romance capitals to intimate islands off the beaten track, waste the day away on international shores during a once-in-a-lifetime trip to decadent destinations free from distractions.

Floating bungalows, authentic Japanese ryokans and traditional French chateaus await, catering to both adventurous and nature-loving couples with private pools, gardens and active hotel itineraries.

Here’s a selection of honeymoon-quality holidays that could be a match made in heaven for you and your long-term – or brand-new – partner.

If all else fails and a compromise isn’t on the cards with your travel buddy, check out these singles trips to Europe to fulfil your travel bucket list.

Read more on couples travel:

Bora Bora, French Polynesia

Villages of overwater bungalows dot the South Pacific in Bora Bora (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Best for: Luxury honeymoons

One of the most popular holiday destinations for newlyweds in the world, Bora Bora is an idyllic haven that exudes romance for pairs seeking all-inclusive weeks away. And with clear waters, mountain scenery and dramatic jungle landscapes it’s not hard to see why it’s a honeymoon favourite. The French Polynesian island also boasts secluded sands, waterfront luxury resorts and tropical weather, with helicopter rides and intimate boat trips available up the wow factor.

Where to stay

Le Bora Bora luxury resort offers over-the-top romantic suites on the water and al fresco dining at three on-site restaurants. But it will require splashing some serious cash.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Nice, France

The colourful walls of Villefranche-sur-Mer, Nice (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Best for: Charming anniversary spots

Paris is the picture of a city destination built for lovers with the soft ambience of brasseries, flirty cafe bars and the classic Eiffel Tower background adding charm to couples’ holiday selfies. But southern province Nice, the heart of the French Riviera, has its own style of quintessentially French. From quaint strolls down the promenade and dips in the Cote d’Azur to tables for two at lavish restaurants, the coastal city is the ideal place to celebrate a milestone anniversary or a partner’s birthday in style.

Where to stay

Castel Enchanté in the hills above Nice is a traditional 19th-century B&B a stone’s throw from Mediterranean beaches. Magenta shutters and climbing vines accent the fairy-tale interior and a buffet breakfast, swimming pool access and wifi are included in the cost.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Tuscany, Italy

Find romance in the old towns and culinary delights of Tuscany (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Best for: Foodie couples

From couples’ cooking courses to tandem bike rides and wine-tasting days at balmy Italian vineyards, Tuscany is a European delight for foodie couples looking to indulge in cuisine. Think fine-tuning the art of a pana cotta, fresh pasta and gnocchi on private culinary skills days with your significant other. And the intimate adventures don’t stop there: sunrise hot air balloon rides, hot spring baths and late-night dancing on medieval cobbles can all round off a romantic week in the heart of the Italian countryside.

Where to stay

B&B San Remigio, an endearing Italian bed and breakfast in Florence, boasts exposed beams, traditional interiors and a terracotta terrace on the doorstep of the Piazza della Signoria.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

The Maldives

The Maldives is a honeymoon hot spot for couples of all ages (Getty Images)

Best for: Newlyweds

The quintessential love bubble location for the freshly married to escape reality, the Maldives archipelago in the Indian Ocean really raises the bar when it comes to bucket list accommodation. Thatched floating villas with sea slides and hot tubs are often on offer for a private slice of paradise. All-inclusive seafront resorts dot the turquoise waters and personalised itineraries of paddle boarding, snorkelling and jet skiing fill any gaps in days spent on white beaches or turning pages from the comfort of a hammock.

Where to stay

Hurawalhi Island Resort in Hurawalhi embodies every detail of a true Maldives experience. Panoramic sea views, private sun decks and the world’s largest all-glass underwater restaurant create an atmosphere of unmistakable luxury among the palms.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Koh Chang, Thailand

Thailand is not short of secluded island stays (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Best for: Paradise islands

The lush greenery, dramatic mountains and diverse landscapes of the Thai isles provide their own version of nirvana for partners – and a trip can be very friendly on the wallet. With 1,430 islands to choose from, lovebirds looking for seclusion and a bit of peace and quiet or adventure and excitement can find it all on Thailand’s coasts. From abseiling down waterfalls to relaxing on remote sandbars, activities can be selected to suit, while accommodation options include treehouses and river bungalows.

Where to stay

Gajapuri Resort, or “Elephant’s Empire”, in Koh Chang offers couples an outdoor spa, library and open-air restaurant all wrapped up in a palm-lined tropical paradise. Tents, wooden villas and sea view suites let the outside in at this reasonably priced beachside stay.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Grindavík, Iceland

Iceland’s most famous hot pool is a dreamy joint spa experience (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Best for: Spa days for two

Balance active exploration with relaxation on a holiday in Iceland. The Nordic country provides a best-of-both-worlds holiday for the adrenalin junkie and laid-back sauna dweller in the relationship. High-energy snow sports and Golden Circle tours of waterfalls, volcanoes and otherworldly landscapes meet spa days at the iconic Blue Lagoon in Grindavík, while nights of quality time spent under the glow of the aurora borealis make for the perfect backdrop to a week of fine dining at intimate Reykjavík restaurants.

Where to stay

Harbour View Cottages provide guests with sea views, sun terraces and large walk-in showers. Just five miles from the relaxing haven of the Blue Lagoon, glimpses of the rare Northern Lights are not uncommon from the comforts of the cosy cottages.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Copenhagen, Denmark

The pastels of Nyhavn are the perfect backdrop to a city break for two (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Best for: Cosy city breaks

Make the most of a long weekend with one-on-one time in the Danish capital. From gentle boat trips down canals to candlelit cafes, Copenhagen’s typically Scandinavian atmosphere is perfect for a romantic holiday. Couples can bask in ‘hygge’, a Danish quality of cosy contentment, at hole-in-the-wall coffee stops between historic attractions and even take in the stars from the planetarium or the Round Tower. Gazing upon the twinkling lights of Tivoli Gardens from March to December are an equally magical way to spend an evening.

Where to stay

Manon Les Suites offers couples a taste of Indonesian magic in the centre of the Danish city. Lush greenery, four-poster beds and a dynamic fusion of Scandinavian and Balinese decor adorn suites for two guests on an intimate city escape.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Santorini, Greece

Take in Santorini’s spectacular sunsets with your significant other (Getty Images)

Best for: Sunset dinners

Greece’s shining star, Santorini, is widely regarded as one of the most romantic destinations in Europe. The island’s famous sunsets over the Aegean lend the perfect backdrop to spreads of Greek meze and local ouzo – seasoned couples used to people watching in the comfortable silence of their 100th date are sure to spot a proposal or two amid the cobalt rooftops and whitewashed walls of the Cycladic shore.

Where to stay

The stylish Onar Villas feature cave-style accommodation 10 minutes from the centre of Oia. White stone, turquoise pools and breathtaking Caldera volcano views greet guests arriving at this romantic escape.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica

Find a haven of romance in Manuel Antonio National Park (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Best for: Romantic retreats in nature

If your vision of romance involves honeymoon-style accommodation in a tropical rainforest, a visit to Costa Rica in Central America is for you. Couples lusting for unique adventures can get active in the great outdoors, go horse riding or lounge on alluring gold beaches in Manuel Antonio, the home of luxury resorts and bountiful wildlife.

Where to stay

Makanda by The Sea Hotel boasts celebrity treatment in deluxe infinity pool villas just 200m from the beach. Romantic features include sea view terraces and excursions such as on-site sunset horse riding just one mile from Manuel Antonio National Park.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Kyoto, Japan

Cherry blossoms enchant Kyoto in the spring (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Best for: Intimate tradition

Already special thanks to its Buddhist temples, imperial palaces, Shinto shrines and traditional wooden houses, Kyoto becomes even more so come spring, when pastel cherry blossoms line its winding paths and riverbanks. Traditional accommodation for two in a romantic Ryokan (Japnese inn) features elegant tatami-matted rooms, hot baths and authentic Japanese cuisine, while other lovebird-friendly attractions include soaking in traditional onsen (hot springs).

Where to stay

Ryokan Mugen offers a traditional Japanese inn with 160 years of history, modern mattress rooms and bikes for hire. Air conditioning, garden views and complimentary chocolates at the adults-only lodging are sure to sweeten the deal for couples staying in Kyoto.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Read more of our best romantic European hotel reviews