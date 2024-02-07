Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

It’s never too early to book ahead for a bargain holiday. Although winter may feel never-ending, balmy summer days and poolside parasol lounging could be just five months away.

We’ve already seen big travel discounts from British Airways, Tui, Royal Caribbean and easyJet this winter for those hoping to secure a steal on package holidays, discounted flights and hotel stays. Now, even as lingering January sales wrap up, there are several discounted getaways to come in 2024.

If you can’t wait until summer, February has plenty of calendar events to celebrate with a trip. Whether a foodie city break to Pancake Day heavyweights, from Paris to Amsterdam, a loved-up Valentine’s Day in some far-flung winter sun destination, or a last-minute retreat to a snow-coated ski resort, penny-pinching off-peak breaks are plenty.

Here are the top travel deals of the week to save hundreds on early bird summer deals and final hour February adventures.

Read more from Independent Travel:

British Airways Holidays

Late packages from £289pp

It’s time for a last-minute city break for under £300pp (Getty Images)

Prepare to jet-set for less with British Airways Holidays late packages. Not only are there two-night city breaks in Lisbon up to grabs from just £289pp, but you’ll also find discounted hotel savings at multiple destinations, and holiday packages to five-star European beach hotspots from £699pp. Think a week in the METT Hotel & Beach Resort in Marbella complete with 23kg of checked luggage, trips over the pond to San Diego with welcome margaritas thrown in and seven nights in St Lucia from £1,019pp. Book by 16 February to make the most of the last chance offers departing from February to June 2024.

Book now

Jet2Holidays

£120 off full-price holiday packages

Lounge on the Algarve’s beaches for £120 less with Jet2Holidays (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Lovebirds hoping to fly away for Valentine’s Day, look no further. The Jet2Holidays sale on winter getaways includes just £60pp deposits for the likes of Tenerife, Lanzarote and the Algarve. MyJet2 account members have even more incentive to book now, with up to £120 off full-price holiday packages for parties of two when departing before 31 March 2024.

Book now

Eurostar

Fares from £39 each way

Roll to classic European capitals with Eurostar from just £39 (Getty Images)

With rail fares from just £39 this winter, Eurostar promises budget journeys to iconic capitals including Paris, Lille, Brussels and Amsterdam less than two hours from London St Pancras International. The lowest fare seats are up for grabs now so you can secure a Parisian spring holiday or a canalside cycle in Amsterdam this summer.

Book now

Shorefield Holidays

40 per cent off half-term weekend

Enjoy big savings on self-catering getaways (Shorefield Holidays )

Half-term is on the horizon and with Shorefield Holidays families will find a huge 40 per cent off self-catering getaways in Dorset, Hampshire, and the New Forest for the weekend of 16 February. There are also midweek breaks from just £99 between 19 February and 29 March at Forest Edge Holiday Park in St Leonards and, better still, this month furry friends go free.

Book now

Tui

Save £250 in the Live Happy sale

Alicante awaits – and at a lower cost (Getty Images)

Right now you can save up to £250 in Tui’s Live Happy sale on summer holidays departing between May and October 2024 using code “SALE”. The package discount for holidaymakers is valid until 29 February 2024 with £0 deposits and free kids’ places also available on select Tui getaways. There’s even the chance to save up to £300 on Greece and Turkey holidays with code “EXTRA50”, and an additional £20 off for members.

Book now

easyHotel

20 per cent off selected hotel stays

easyHotel’s Big Orange Price Drop means this budget option is even cheaper (easyHotel)

Champion of budget convenience easyHotel is offering up to 20 per cent off selected European hotel stays this February when code “ORANGE” is applied at checkout. The discount is live for one week only from 7 to 14 February, coinciding with the day of love itself, for holidays, including Paris and Amsterdam, taken before 31 March 2024.

Book now

Princess Cruises

30 per cent off sailings and £50pp deposits

Princess Cruises has 30 per cent off sailings until March 2024 (Getty Images)

There’s a chance to set sail for 30 per cent less with Princess Cruises’ sale on all-inclusive holiday packages with itineraries featuring the likes of the Mediterranean, Alaska and Mexico. Selected 2025 departures benefit from the offer, and low deposits from £50pp mean securing your dream floating holiday is convenient and budget-friendly.

Book now

Crystal Ski

Last-minute ski deals from £416pp

Slide past surcharges with a last minute Crystal Ski trip (Getty Images)

Crystal Ski is offering a range of last-minute deals to various European ski resorts in countries that include Bulgaria, Austria and France. Prices to hit the pistes start as low as £416pp for a week-long B&B break in Bjelasnica, Bosnia, with seven nights in La Massana, Andorra, including a free child lift pass coming in at £449pp.

Book now

Read more of our great escape tours