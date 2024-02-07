The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Best February travel deals: Holiday for less with offers on flights, hotels and packages
Planning some one-on-one winter sun or gunning for a crêpe-centric city break? Bag a bargain with these money-saving deals
It’s never too early to book ahead for a bargain holiday. Although winter may feel never-ending, balmy summer days and poolside parasol lounging could be just five months away.
We’ve already seen big travel discounts from British Airways, Tui, Royal Caribbean and easyJet this winter for those hoping to secure a steal on package holidays, discounted flights and hotel stays. Now, even as lingering January sales wrap up, there are several discounted getaways to come in 2024.
If you can’t wait until summer, February has plenty of calendar events to celebrate with a trip. Whether a foodie city break to Pancake Day heavyweights, from Paris to Amsterdam, a loved-up Valentine’s Day in some far-flung winter sun destination, or a last-minute retreat to a snow-coated ski resort, penny-pinching off-peak breaks are plenty.
Here are the top travel deals of the week to save hundreds on early bird summer deals and final hour February adventures.
British Airways Holidays
Late packages from £289pp
Prepare to jet-set for less with British Airways Holidays late packages. Not only are there two-night city breaks in Lisbon up to grabs from just £289pp, but you’ll also find discounted hotel savings at multiple destinations, and holiday packages to five-star European beach hotspots from £699pp. Think a week in the METT Hotel & Beach Resort in Marbella complete with 23kg of checked luggage, trips over the pond to San Diego with welcome margaritas thrown in and seven nights in St Lucia from £1,019pp. Book by 16 February to make the most of the last chance offers departing from February to June 2024.
Jet2Holidays
£120 off full-price holiday packages
Lovebirds hoping to fly away for Valentine’s Day, look no further. The Jet2Holidays sale on winter getaways includes just £60pp deposits for the likes of Tenerife, Lanzarote and the Algarve. MyJet2 account members have even more incentive to book now, with up to £120 off full-price holiday packages for parties of two when departing before 31 March 2024.
Eurostar
Fares from £39 each way
With rail fares from just £39 this winter, Eurostar promises budget journeys to iconic capitals including Paris, Lille, Brussels and Amsterdam less than two hours from London St Pancras International. The lowest fare seats are up for grabs now so you can secure a Parisian spring holiday or a canalside cycle in Amsterdam this summer.
Shorefield Holidays
40 per cent off half-term weekend
Half-term is on the horizon and with Shorefield Holidays families will find a huge 40 per cent off self-catering getaways in Dorset, Hampshire, and the New Forest for the weekend of 16 February. There are also midweek breaks from just £99 between 19 February and 29 March at Forest Edge Holiday Park in St Leonards and, better still, this month furry friends go free.
Tui
Save £250 in the Live Happy sale
Right now you can save up to £250 in Tui’s Live Happy sale on summer holidays departing between May and October 2024 using code “SALE”. The package discount for holidaymakers is valid until 29 February 2024 with £0 deposits and free kids’ places also available on select Tui getaways. There’s even the chance to save up to £300 on Greece and Turkey holidays with code “EXTRA50”, and an additional £20 off for members.
easyHotel
20 per cent off selected hotel stays
Champion of budget convenience easyHotel is offering up to 20 per cent off selected European hotel stays this February when code “ORANGE” is applied at checkout. The discount is live for one week only from 7 to 14 February, coinciding with the day of love itself, for holidays, including Paris and Amsterdam, taken before 31 March 2024.
Princess Cruises
30 per cent off sailings and £50pp deposits
There’s a chance to set sail for 30 per cent less with Princess Cruises’ sale on all-inclusive holiday packages with itineraries featuring the likes of the Mediterranean, Alaska and Mexico. Selected 2025 departures benefit from the offer, and low deposits from £50pp mean securing your dream floating holiday is convenient and budget-friendly.
Crystal Ski
Last-minute ski deals from £416pp
Crystal Ski is offering a range of last-minute deals to various European ski resorts in countries that include Bulgaria, Austria and France. Prices to hit the pistes start as low as £416pp for a week-long B&B break in Bjelasnica, Bosnia, with seven nights in La Massana, Andorra, including a free child lift pass coming in at £449pp.
