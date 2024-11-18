Black Friday travel deals 2024: Early offers on flights, holidays and hotels

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

With the big day just two weeks away, get prepared to tick iconic destinations off your travel bucket list in 2025 by bagging a bargain on short- and long-haul journeys in the Black Friday sales – whether you’re dreaming of European city breaks or trips to the Caribbean.

The Black Friday weekend is the ideal opportunity to score discounts on hotel stays, flights and all-inclusive package holidays – and this year is no different. Budget travellers will be able to save hundreds on their next trip with travel deals expected from providers such as British Airways, Eurostar, Jet2holidays and Royal Caribbean.

Last year saw big reductions from the likes of Tui, Sandals and easyJet on package holiday deals, with up to £250 off selected summer trips, city breaks and winter sun getaways from the popular getaway hosts.

With offers available from Black Friday on 29 November well into Cyber Monday on 2 December and Travel Tuesday the next day, we’ll be keeping this guide updated in the lead-up to one of the biggest sales events of the year.

Here is what we know about the top Black Friday travel deals that have landed so far.

Read more: Black Friday 2024 live: Latest offers from John Lewis, Samsung, Cult Beauty and more

Virgin Voyages

open image in gallery There’s 40 per cent off all Virgin Voyages sailing until 2026 this Black Friday ( Virgin Voyages )

To sail into savings, there’s 40 per cent off all Virgin Voyages sailing until 2026, as well as up to $300 (around £230) in free drinks from now until 3 December. Journeys to turquoise Caribbean waters start from £787.12pp on Scarlet Lady, Valiant Lady and Resilient Lady with cruises to Rome, Ibiza and Mykonos priced from £1,322.36pp.

Heidi

Looking to book your next ski trip during Black Friday? Heidi’s annual sale is back. Offering a discount of £50pp, you can save on trips of varied lengths, including weekend and week-long breaks, and destinations. Kicking off on Black Friday (29 November) and ending on Travel Tuesday (3 December), mark the dates in your diary.

Royal Caribbean

Seafaring travellers can save up to £640pp on Royal Caribbean cruises with kids cruising from £99, and $500 complimentary onboard credit to come. The penny-saving promotion is live from 9 November through 9 December and includes sailings on Royal Caribbean’s newest ship, Star of the Seas, debuting August 2025.

Hard Rock Hotels

open image in gallery Stay for less with up to 55 per cent off Hard Rock Hotels ( Hard Rock )

Hard Rock’s holiday deals for Black Friday include up to 55 per cent off all-inclusive resorts such as Hard Rock Hotel Cancun, Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos and Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta, among others. The promotion is available to book until 6 December 2024 for stays taken before 20 December 2025. There’s also up to $200 resort credit per night, free kids’ places, free transfers and late check-out up for grabs.

Hilton Hotels

Savings of up to 50 per cent have hit Hilton stays this sale season with hundreds slashed off hotel rates everywhere from California and Quebec to Mexico and New York. Book now for the best rates at Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach, Tempo by Hilton New York Times Square, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Curio Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Los Cabos.

Yotel

Guests looking to check in to any Yotel hotel before 31 December 2025 will find a 30 per cent discount on room rates this Black Friday. Book before 4 December using promo code “BLACKFRIDAY” for early access to huge savings on city break accommodation in Manchester, Porto, Edinburgh, and San Francisco.

Read more: Best Black Friday deals available to buy now, according to a shopping expert