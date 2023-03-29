The best destinations from Succession you can visit

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Succession has returned to our screens for its fourth and final series, bringing more of the high-stakes game of globe-trotting human Monopoly so avidly followed by viewers around the world.

Fans of the hit HBO show can expect “existential angst and familial division” among the Roy family, as a power struggle continues for control of the Waystar Royco media empire.

But just as season four of the satire is guaranteed to be full of plot twists and familial dysfunction, viewers can also be sure of some serious airmiles as the plot takes the characters to a variety of high-end locations across the globe.

Want to follow in their footsteps? Here are some of the scene-stealing backdrops from Succession that you can visit.

The Hamptons

Like many real-life wealthy dynasties on America’s East Coast, the Roys escape the bustle of the Big Apple by visiting the resort towns on the eastern end of Long Island.

Montauk, which has undergone a scruffy to chic transformation, stood in as the private island belonging to Josh Aaronson, played by Adrien Brody. Many of the external scenes were filmed on the beaches in Shadwell State Park and Kirk Park.

Read more on US travel:

Aaronson’s glass-walled waterfront property, however, is a private house in the nearby celebrity enclave of Wainscott (cleverly shot to avoid showing any neighbours). Another private home stands in as the Hamptons haven of Logan Roy (portrayed by Brian Cox): the 42-acre ocean-front estate known as Summer Place, built by the grandson of carmaker Henry Ford, which reportedly last sold in 2021 for more than $145m.

Montauk’s windswept beaches doubled as a private island (Getty Images)

Long Island

Elsewhere on Long Island is the fictional home of the Pierce family, business rivals to the Roys. Unfortunately, where this was filmed – Salutation Manor in Glen Cove, on the island’s north shore – is another private home, so you can’t peek into the long gallery corridors or 45 rooms of the Art Deco property that is said to have been the inspiration for West Egg in The Great Gatsby.

However, you can get better acquainted with Oheka Castle in Huntington, 14 miles away, which stood in as an Eastern European castle during the show’s company retreat in Hungary. It’s now a century-old hotel and wedding venue, French style with a symmetrical sunken garden, with rates from $495 (£402) per room; there are also daily tours of the estate.

Norway

Expect this Scandinavian country to loom large in season four, with the Roy clan visiting the home of fictional tech mogul Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård). Producer Scott Ferguson told Variety that “Norway is a glorious, natural setting” and that its landscape is “like nowhere else in the world.”

Juvet Landscape Hotel plays a starring role; the luxury digs caught the eye of producers thanks to their “remarkable architecture”. Accommodation ranges from two ‘Bird Houses’ (cosy Norwegian log houses) to ‘Landscape Rooms’, comprised of seven small cubes on silts. You can stay from around £250 per night.

As well as Succession, sci-fi drama Ex Machina was also shot at the Juvet Landscape Hotel

Keep an eye out for appearances of the Atlantic Ocean Road, an incredible highway of bridges snaking over small islands and villages on the rugged Norwegian coast. Filming also took place on Kjeragbolten, a mountain east of Stavanger; Eggen Restaurant, located at the top of Nesaksla mountain; and the Romsdalen Gondola, which whizzes 708 metres up to the mountaintop.

Italy

In particular, Tuscany. The ending of season three saw the main players decamp to Italy for a wedding. The family’s accommodation is La Foce, a 15th-century property that overlooks the Val d’Orcia and is home to renowned gardens described by luxury travel consultant Emily Fitzroy as “the most beautiful in all of Italy”. If you were to stay in the estate’s B&B rather than the villa, a stay in June could cost from just £150 a night.

Even more lavish is found eight miles west of Siena, with the 17th-century Villa Cetinale, built in the Roman Baroque style for Pope Alexander VII. The country house features 13 bedrooms, a swimming pool, tennis court and is fully serviced by staff (including private chefs). To experience this level of Succession grandeur, you’ll have to splash out: Abercrombie & Kent villas offers a seven-night stay in November 2023 for £22,810.

Villa Cetinale is an extraordinary base for exploring Tuscany – budget permitting (Getty Images)

New York City

Succession has featured plenty of New York’s top-end hotels, including the New York Marriott Marquis on Broadway and The Plaza – which also stared in Home Alone 2 – on Fifth Avenue.

When viewers see the lobby of patriarch Logan Roy’s Fifth Avenue townhouse it’s the entrance to the American Irish Historical Society, which is actually on Fifth Avenue; the interior shots were filmed in a studio. The Wentworth Building, once the world’s tallest building, also makes an appearance.

New Mexico

Former Puma boss Jochen Zeitz bought Rancho Alegere in 2012, transforming it into a Pueblo-style escape of vaulted ceilings, a Spanish cowboy bar and plaster walls. This was the backdrop for a Roy family summit in season one, so if you fancy a (less dramatic) stay in the New Mexico desert, you can book a room at the ranch – rates available on request.

The Plaza Hotel overlooks New York’s Central Park (Getty Images)

Herefordshire

Another Succession wedding, this time in the UK, saw the southeast county of Herefordshire step into the spotlight. Eastnor Castle is a faux-medieval haunt at the foot of the Malvern Hills and on the edge of the Cotswolds, with a list of TV and film appearances stretching back over 50 years. Guests can stay in the castle’s bedrooms or in restored cottages on the grounds; otherwise, you can visit to simply explore the estate and inside the castle when it reopens for Easter 2023.

Scotland

Like the actor who plays him, Logan Roy hails from Dundee. He returned to the city in season two, celebrating his golden anniversary as CEO of Waystar Royco at the V&A Dundee. The museum – the first ever dedicated design museum in Scotland – is housed in a waterfront building created by acclaimed Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, and inside there are permanent displays and changing exhibitions showcasing design styles from around the world.

Roy and his family stay around 45 minutes away at the five-star Gleneagles Hotel, near the town of Auchterarder. It’s among the most exclusive places to stay in the country, with more than 300 rooms and suites inspired by the Perthshire countryside and a double Michelin-starred restaurant among its 10 food and drink offerings. And golf, of course – Gleneagles is synonymous with the sport, and regularly hosts major international tournaments. Rooms from £575 a night.

Read more of our best Scotland luxury hotel reviews