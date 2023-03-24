Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s been more than a year since the Emmy-sweeping show about awful rich people last graced our screens, but Succession season four is finally about to drop.

The fourth season of the show, which sees the Roy family plot, scheme and backstab their way to the top of the family’s global media empire, will provoke “existential angst and familial division among the Roys, as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed between Waystar Royco and Lukas Matsson.

But, sadly, the show will come to a close at the end of season four. On 23 February, Jesse Armstrong, the writer behind the hit HBO show, confirmed that season four of Succession would be the final one. “There’s a promise in the title of Succession. I’ve never thought this could go on forever,” he told The New Yorker.

“The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From season two, I’ve been trying to think: is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?” Armstrong said. “I got together with a few of my fellow writers before we started the writing of season four… and I sort of said, ‘Look, I think this maybe should be it’.”

Below, we’ve outlined all the details about Succession season four, including the UK release date, and where exactly you can watch the upcoming season, as well as previous seasons.

‘Succession’ season 4 release date: When will the show return?

Succession season four will return to our screens in the UK on Monday 27 March at 2am BST. It airs exclusively on Sky Atlantic, premiering simultaneously with the US.

Season four will consist of 10 episodes and will be the fourth and final season of the hit satirical show.

Where can you watch ‘Succession’ in the UK on Sky

Succession season four will air exclusively on Sky Atlantic in the UK. The broadcaster retains the exclusive UK rights for season four. It will air on a weekly basis on Sky Atlantic every Monday morning at 2am, and you will also be able to catch it on Sky Go.

If you’re not an existing Sky customer, the cheapest way to get Sky TV (including Sky Atlantic) is by getting the Sky Stream box (£26 per month, Sky.com), which comes with a Sky TV entertainment package and a subscription to Netflix’s basic plan. This is Sky’s new device, and it doesn’t require a satellite dish, as it streams Sky directly over wifi.

Buy the Sky Stream box now

Where can you watch ‘Succession’ in the UK on Now TV

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can also stream Succession season four via Now (formerly Now TV). There are different packages for those watching via Now. A Now entertainment membership costs £9.99 per month, but you can also get a six-month Now entertainment and Now cinema membership at a discount (was £19.98 per month, now £12, Nowtv.com). Now also offers a seven-day free trial for new members.

The Now streaming service also sells something called Now Boost, which is an additional subscription on top of the Now Entertainment pass. With Now Boost, you get access to full HD, ad-free streaming and surround sound on up to three devices at once, instead of the one device you get with the standard £9.99 Now Entertainment membership.

Watch Succession on Now

How to watch ‘Succession’ in the US

Succession season four will return to the US via HBO and HBO Max on Sunday 26 March 2023. You can watch all three seasons of Succession on streaming service HBO Max. It costs $9.99 per month (with ads) or $15.99 per month without ads. HBO Max is not available in the UK.

Watch Succession now on HBO Max

