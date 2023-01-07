Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s Sunshine Saturday – that time when we (apparently) clamour to bag a brilliant holiday deal. This year, there’s no shortage of fantastic offers: here’s our selection of some of the most wallet-friendly getaways available.

Game, set and match

Beachcomber is currently offering a generous £466 discount on a seven-night break to Mauritius, staying at the Shandrani Beachcomber Resort & Spa. It’s a brilliant property for sporty types – there’s a tennis and volleyball court and a wide range of complimentary water sports.

From £1,885pp for seven nights, all-inclusive, based on two sharing, for trips departing 14 March 2023 and booked by 31 January, including return flights from the UK. beachcombertours.uk

Rock out in Tenerife

Icelolly.com’s Tenerife package includes flights and a week’s stay at the island’s Hard Rock Hotel, metres from Playa El Pinque, one of the Canary Islands’ best beaches. When the sun sets, party like a rockstar at the hotel’s 16th Sky Lounge Bar, famous its huge range of champagnes.

From £859pp for seven nights, B&B, based on two sharing for trips departing 13 February, including return flights from London Stansted. icelolly.com

Mix it up in Mexico

Famous for its lively nightlife and gorgeous coastline (Cancun’s best beaches include Playa Delfines and Costa Mujeres), Cancun’s a fantastic winter sun destination. But the best thing about this package from travelsupermarket.com? Your accommodation is the Krystal Grand Cancun, which has daily performances by the in-house mariachi band.

From £1,024pp for seven nights, room-only, based on two sharing, including return flights to Cancun from London Heathrow, for trips departing 4 November 2023. TravelSupermarket.com

Sip a Singapore sling

Reasons to head to the Lion City include Jurassic Nest, a new dinosaur-themed food hall at Gardens by the Bay, and the new 17-acre Bird Paradise wildlife park. Dial-a-flight is currently offering a 10 per cent discount on a three-night Singapore break.

From £1,125pp for three nights, room-only, at the Warehouse Hotel based on two sharing, including return flights from London Heathrow, for trips departing between now and 31 March 2023. dialaflight.com.

Do Dubai in style

The five-star Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah is one of Dubai’s newest hotels, and it’s especially popular with foodies – the property’s 10 restaurants and bars include Barfly by Buddha Bar for fragrant Asian cuisine and Jones The Grocer, where the highlight is an artisan cheese & charcuterie wall. Travel Republic has slashed the cost of certain departures by 55 per cent, so don’t hang around.

From £1,094pp for five nights, half-board, based on two sharing, for trips departing 4 May and booked by mid-January, including return flights to Dubai from London Heathrow. travelrepublic.co.uk

A Middle Eastern money saver

Travel Republic’s family-friendly Abu Dhabi package includes free entry to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld or Warner Bros World, and the price for early February departures was recently slashed by 15 per cent.

From £999pp for five nights, all-inclusive, at the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, based on two adults and two children travelling, for trips departing 11 February and booked by mid-January, including return flights from London Heathrow. travelrepublic.co.uk

An African adventure

Craving some winter sun? Travel Republic is currently offering a wallet-friendly 25 per cent discount on a holiday to the Red Sea resort of Hurghada, one of Egypt’s top scuba diving spots and an area famous for its wide range of restaurants and bars.

From £662pp for seven nights, all-inclusive, at the five-star Serenity Fun City and Aquapark, based on two adults and two children, for trips departing 17 July and booked by mid-January, including return flights from London Gatwick. travelrepublic.co.uk

Get lucky in Las Vegas

Reasons to head to Las Vegas this year include new Cirque du Soleil extravaganza Mad Apple, David Blaine’s new magic show and numerous new bars (for stunning views of the Strip, it’s hard to beat the recently opened Ghostbar at the Palms). And you’ll have even more cash to splash if you snap up this brilliant last-minute deal from British Airways.

From £422pp for three nights, room-only, at the Flamingo Las Vegas based on two sharing, departing 23 January, including return flights from London Heathrow. britishairways.com

Slip on your sandals

Grenada’s got it all, including plenty of chocolate, rum and beautiful wildlife – get lucky and you’ll see one of the island’s ridiculously cute Grenada doves. And spotting them is now even easier, thanks to this great offer from Sandals Grenada – if you book by 31 January and quote JAN125 when booking, you’ll get a £125 discount.

From £2,420pp for seven nights, all-inclusive, based on two sharing, for trips departing 14 March and booked by 31 January, including return flights to Grenada from London Heathrow. sandals.co.uk

Fall in love with St Lucia

St Lucia holidays aren’t always the cheapest getaways, but you’ll get more bang for your buck if you bag this package holiday from British Airways – you’ll be paying for six nights, but you’ll stay for seven.

From £1,113pp for seven nights, B&B, at the Harbor Club, Curio Collection by Hilton hotel, based on two sharing for trips departing 6 November 2023 and booked before 6 February, including return flights from London Gatwick. britishairways.com

Save at the spa

Blue Bay Travel is currently offering a 32 per cent discount on a seven-night break to Mauritius. You’ll find some of the world’s best spa resorts in Mauritius, and in this case your accommodation will be the Casuarina Resort and Spa, which has a huge spa surrounded by a gorgeous wellness garden. You’ll get a complimentary 20-minute massage and a 50 per cent discount on spa treatments, too.

From £1,049pp for seven nights, all-inclusive, based on two sharing, including return flights from London Heathrow, for trips departing 8 March 2023 and booked by 31 January. bluebaytravel.co.uk

Take a walk on the wild side

Let’s face it – cheap safaris don’t really exist, but Turquoise is currently offering a discount of £1,725 per family on a safari holiday in South Africa’s Madikwe Game Reserve. Simba would surely approve.

From £9,975 per family (two adults and two children under the age of 12) for four nights, all-inclusive, at the Madikwe Lelapa Safari Lodge, including return flights from London, for trips departing in August and booked by 28 February. turquoiseholidays.co.uk