Inspired escapes for pleasure-seekers

From lakeside sanctuaries to cultural cities and beach retreats, these standout stays and experiences are sure to inspire your next journey.

Discover the spirit of the Aegean coast through artisanal dining

( Akra Hotels )

Set to open in April 2026, Akra Didim will introduce a fresh culinary focus to Turkey’s Aegean shoreline. Grounded in the character of the region, the resort’s dining philosophy draws on local traditions, seasonal produce and distinctive flavours shaped by the coastal landscape. Across 15 dining and bar options, guests can explore a varied mix of contemporary and heritage-inspired cooking, with each space offering its own interpretation of Aegean living. Expect seafood prepared with coastal flair, dishes influenced by village kitchens and plates shaped by artisanal farming and modern global techniques.

More than a collection of restaurants, Akra Didim invites travellers to experience a culture-led approach to food that reflects its surroundings. With its coastal backdrop and thoughtful culinary identity, the resort positions Didim as an emerging stop for flavour-rich journeys along the Aegean.

Find out more at Akrahotels.com

Head to Egypt for your winter sun getaway

( Four Seasons Hotel Cairo )

Trade winter chill for Egyptian warmth. In the capital, Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at Nile Plaza places you at the heart of the city, in easy reach of the Great Pyramids, Khan el-Khalili market the 12th-century Citadel and the Grand Egyptian Museum, home to the world’s most extensive ancient Egyptian antiquities spanning 5,000 years of the pharaonic era. Inside, contemporary rooms and suites overlook a stunning, panoramic view of the Nile and the city, while exceptional dining options await.

Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh provides the setting for a relaxing beach escape. Set on a private stretch of Red Sea coastline, you’ll have the choice between elegant rooms or suites, some with private plunge pools. Here, you can wander down to the beach to experience parasailing adventure, a sea kayak and paddle boarding, venture offshore on private yacht charters or head underwater to discover 76 renowned dive sites guided by expert instructors.

Book now with up to 20 per cent off at both Fourseasons.com/caironp and Fourseasons.com/sharmelsheikh

Embark on a cultural escape in New England

( Worcester Regional Tourism )

Fascinating history, good food, innovative art and outdoor adventure all come together in Central Massachusetts, offering a New England escape full of character and charm. Visitors can explore Worcester’s thriving arts scene, from world-class exhibitions at the Worcester Art Museum to Broadway-level performances at the Hanover Theatre. History enthusiasts can follow the Revolutionary Firsts Trail that highlights pivotal early American moments ahead of the statewide MA250 anniversary celebrations.

Outdoor adventurers can hike Wachusett Mountain, stroll scenic lakeside paths or cycle through farm-rich countryside across more than 35 towns. Food lovers will find globally inspired cuisine, artisanal bakeries and family-friendly breweries throughout Worcester’s walkable districts. With easy access from Boston and convenient connections via Worcester Regional Airport (ORH), Central Massachusetts provides an affordable, authentic alternative to busier New England destinations, where every visit brims with history, culture and local life.

Start planning at Discovercentralma.org

Experience the charm of Cyprus at a restorative resort

( Columbia Beach Resort )

Set on the peaceful shores of Pissouri Bay, Columbia Beach Resort offers a five-star escape shaped by Cypriot warmth, thoughtful luxury and a strong sense of place. Individually styled suites provide a generous space for couples, families or wellness-seekers. Days can be as relaxed or active as you wish, from drifting between the pools to exploring the coastline through watersports, the award-winning Hébe Spa delivers restorative treatments inspired by the Mediterranean.

Dining spans fresh Mediterranean flavours and elegant settings, all designed to showcase the island’s character. As a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World’s Considerate Collection and a Green Key Award recipient, the resort champions responsible luxury through energy-efficient systems, water stewardship and community initiatives. For winter sun or a laidback escape with real authenticity, Columbia Beach Resort offers a generous slice of Cypriot life.

Find out more at Columbiaresort.com

Get away from it all at a lakeside hideaway in Canada

( Ripplecove )

Along the tranquil shores of Lake Massawippi in Quebec’s Eastern Townships, you’ll find Ripplecove, an intimate retreat surrounded by water and forest. Guests settle into beautifully appointed rooms, lakeside villas or spa suites and dine at Le Riverain, where Quebec cuisine highlights local flavours and seasonal ingredients. Days unfold at a gentle pace, whether you’re kayaking across mirror-still waters at sunrise, relaxing in outdoor thermal baths or wandering through the heritage villages and independent vineyards that define the region.

With attentive service and a setting that feels far removed from everyday life, the hotel encourages a deeper connection with nature and its rhythms. Just a 90-minute drive from Montreal, Ripplecove is a quiet refuge for anyone seeking rest and space to breathe.

Discover more at Ripplecove.com

Celebrate the diversity of Belgian beer culture

( Visit Flanders )

In 2026, it’s 10 years since Belgian brewing culture was added to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list, and the region of Flanders remains a centre of tradition and innovation. From the hop fields of Westhoek to the bruine kroegen (brown cafes) of Brussels, the region showcases a vast variety of beers: lambics, gueuzes, tripels, saisons and more.

Festivals across Flanders bring this heritage to life, including Toer de Geuze, the Beer and Hop Festival in Poperinge, the cosy Modeste Beer Festival in Antwerp, Bierpassie Weekend and The Beer Experience in Limburg. Each offers brewery tours, tastings and food pairings, ideal for ale connoisseurs or anyone curious novices keen to explore. These events are easily reachable from the UK via LeShuttle and they each celebrate centuries of craftsmanship, flavour and time well spent together. Experience the passion behind Belgian beer and explore the breweries, history and culture of Flanders in 2026.

For your chance to win a trip to Leuven enter at Visitflanders.com/en/win-trip-leuven

Reimagine your airport lounge experience

( Swissport )

Time at the airport should be enjoyed, not endured. Aspire Executive Lounges bring the best of the hotel experience to the terminal, offering a tranquil escape from the bustle. Guests can enjoy freshly prepared dishes, from pastries and full English breakfasts to all-day meals and snacks, alongside complimentary drinks and wifi.

Comfortable seating, plentiful charging points and dedicated areas for work or relaxation ensure your airport experience isn’t rushed. Attentive service and the ability to stay in the lounge if flights are delayed add an extra layer of reassurance. Whether preparing for a long journey or seeking a peaceful pause between flights, Aspire Lounges transform waiting into an enjoyable experience.

Book your airport lounge experience at Executivelounges.com

Craft your perfect southern African safari

( Discover Africa Safaris )

A safari should never feel like an off-the-shelf holiday, it should feel personal and shaped around how you want to experience Africa. Whether you crave the sweeping grasslands of the Serengeti, the waterways of the Okavango Delta or the remote bushveld wilderness, you’ll experience a tailor-made trip with Discover Africa Safaris.

The team draws on decades of local expertise and a network of vetted lodges, ensuring safety, comfort and conservation-conscious travel. From sunrise game drives and mokoro excursions to elephant-watching at dusk and starlit camps, each itinerary is crafted with care and a sense of connection. With every detail handled by the team, your only task is to decide where in Africa you want your story to begin.

Browse trips at Discoverafrica.com

Escape to a quiet family-friendly island in the UAE

( Movenpick Resort Al Marjan )

If the clamour and crowds of Dubai isn’t a fit for your group getaway, Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island offers an escape for families seeking space and relaxed sophistication just up the coast in Ras Al Khaimah. Private pool villas and generously sized suites provide plenty of room to unwind, while the long beachfront, calm waters and engaging children’s activities make it easy to keep everyone entertained. Parents will delight in refined dining and a chic beach club, and younger guests will enjoy dedicated play areas and expelling energy on the soft sand.

The resort’s serene coastal setting, combined with convenient access to Ras Al Khaimah’s attractions ensures a holiday rhythm that balances indulgence and carefree island living. Every detail is designed to make family time effortless and memorable, from spacious accommodation to moments of quiet relaxation.

Explore premium stays at Movenpick.com/almarjanisland

Indulge in a royal escape in Mayfair

( St James's Hotel & Club )

Experience the elegance of St James’s Hotel & Club, a luxury sanctuary in the heart of Mayfair, just steps from Buckingham Palace and London’s top attractions. The Royal Escape offer invites guests to enjoy a minimum two-night stay with exceptional savings and exclusive perks. Rooms are available with up to 15 per cent off the best available rate, plus a complimentary upgrade subject to availability. Francatelli restaurant serves modern British cuisine, while Seven Park Place Bar & Lounge is where to enjoy classic cocktails in an intimate, exclusive setting, both at 20 per cent off.

Readers of The Independent can mention their affiliation when booking afternoon tea to receive a complimentary glass of champagne. Whether for a festive indulgence or New Year city break, St James’s Hotel & Club is the place to stay refined comfort, impeccable service and a quintessentially London experience.

Find out more at Stjameshotelandclub.com and book your stay and afternoon tea offer with code ‘ROE1520’ by emailing reservations@stjameshotelandclub.com, valid until 31 August 2026.

Immerse yourself in the glamour of Mykonos

( Cavo Tagoo Mykonos )

Carved into the cliffs just moments from Mykonos Town, Cavo Tagoo Mykonos is one of the island’s most distinctive luxury retreats. Designed to echo the natural curves of the landscape, the hotel pairs contemporary architecture with sweeping, elevated views across the Aegean. Its sculptural infinity pool, set against glowing sunsets, is as much a social hub as it is a place to unwind. Suites and villas are designed with calmness in mind, with crisp white interiors, organic textures and handcrafted details, and many feature their own plunge pools and floating sunbeds, allowing guests to enjoy the dramatic view in total privacy.

Exceptional service runs through every stay, from an intuitive concierge that helps you make the most of your stay to refined dining that showcases Mediterranean flavours with modern finesse. Cavo Tagoo invites you to indulge in a relaxing and memorable stay in Mykonos.

Discover more at Cavotagoo.com/mykonos

