The ultimate travel podcast to subscribe to this year

As experts in exploring the finest the world has to offer, the Inspiring Travel team has a trove of unique insights. So, what better way to share them than with the launch of a brand-new travel podcast?

Listen in now and get the best tips on how to travel the ‘Inspiring’ way, with personalised experiences and special touches to include in your holiday at every turn.

Every two weeks, one of the well-travelled team will answer the most pressing questions you might have on their specialist area, using their first-hand knowledge to impart their invaluable advice. Whether you just want to tune in to dream of faraway shores, or have holiday in mind to start planning, this podcast is your new travel essential.

See the episode guide below or subscribe now – search for The Inspiring Travel Podcast wherever you usually find your podcasts, including all major streaming platforms like Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible and Google Podcasts.

Episode One | Introduction

Get to know our host and hear a sample of what’s to come.

Episode Two | Caribbean

Join Travel specialist Jackie to hear her tips on visiting the idyllic Caribbean Islands. Jackie has more than 25 years’ experience in the travel industry and has visited almost every Caribbean Island in the Inspiring Travel portfolio. Her most recent visit included a stay on Sir Richard Branson’s private islands, Necker Island and Moskito Island.

In this episode, Jackie will help you find the best Caribbean Island for your holiday, sharing her advice on what makes them all so different and the best time to visit.

"The Caribbean is all about embracing a more relaxed pace of life. You don’t need to try to get into a laidback holiday mode here – just go with the flow.” – Jackie Sampson, Travel Specialist

Travel specialist Jackie adores the Caribbean and recently returned from Moskito Island (Inspiring Travel)

Episode Three | Maldives

Get to know the Maldives with Travel Specialist, Kelsey. With more than 18 years’ experience in luxury travel, Kelsey has visited no fewer than 14 islands in the Maldives. In this episode, Kelsey shares her ideas on where to find the more unique things to do and experience, from underwater spas to treetop dining.

“The Maldives is the original ‘wow’ experience. Every time I fly in on a seaplane, and soak in the views of the atolls scattered across the water below, I feel as though I’ve arrived in my special place.” – Kelsey Froggett, Travel Specialist

Maalifushi in the Maldives is just one of the wow-factor destinations travel expert Kelsey would recommend (Inspiring Travel)

Episode Four | New Zealand

Escape to New Zealand with Greig as he returns from a month of exploring this cinematic country. During his travels he ventured across both North and South Island, leaving no stone unturned, seeing everything from bucket list highlights to the more hidden gems.

“My top tip for travelling in New Zealand is don’t rush. Explore the spots that interest you the most at a leisurely pace to truly savour the experience.” – Greig Wells, Travel Specialist

Look out for more from The Inspiring Travel podcast soon. Listen now by searching ‘The Inspiring Travel Podcast’ wherever you usually find your podcasts