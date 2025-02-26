Inspiring destinations to feed your wanderlust

Travel, they say, broadens the mind.

True enough — and it gives you loads to think about. How do you pick where you visit, and when? Where should you stay? How can you stay in touch when you’re there? How important is mindfulness, or sustainability?

We reveal how.

Up your travel SIM game

Yesim is the digital travel companion you didn’t know you needed.

This Swiss-based eSIM provider eliminates the hassle of physical SIM cards and exorbitant roaming fees, offering seamless connectivity in over 200 destinations and regions all over the world. Whether navigating Tokyo’s subway or streaming from a Parisian cafe, Yesim ensures reliable internet with local network partnerships for strong, fast connections.

The app’s intuitive design makes setup effortless — download, choose your plan and activate in minutes. Flexible data options, from unlimited plans to pay-as-you-go, cater to every traveller, while features like virtual phone numbers and a built-in VPN add layers of functionality and security.

Yesim’s standout? Its convenience: no fumbling with SIM trays or deciphering foreign instructions. With 24/7 support and cashback perks, Yesim is great for globetrotters, digital nomads, and business types alike.

Take a break in Tyrol

At the foot of the Kitzbühel Alps, Der Lärchenhof straddles the line between rustic Tyrolean charm and five-star sophistication.

A destination for those who crave both Austrian adventure and indulgence, the 4,200sq-metre wellness oasis is the retreat’s beating heart, offering everything from aqua massages to panoramic saunas, while the outdoor La Viva pool holds you like a warm embrace, even in winter. For skiers, the private slope and nearby world-class resorts like Kitzbühel and SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser-Brixental provide endless thrills.

Non-skiers can explore winter hiking trails, try curling, or just bask in the serene majesty of the Alps. Rooms range from rustic-chic chalets to elegant suites with balconies that frame postcard-perfect views. Dining here is equally thoughtful — seasonal ingredients alchemised into dishes that feel both comforting and upmarket.

Find inner peace on Ibiza

Set amid the tranquil beauty of the Balearic Islands, Ibiza Calm is a luxury mental health clinic renowned for excellence.

Specialising in the treatment of conditions including addiction, depression, anxiety, burnout and executive stress, its highly qualified team of doctors, nurses, counsellors, fitness and yoga practitioners provide 24-hour care. Clients benefit from evidence-based, personalised treatment in a supportive, calming environment.

The serene private estate, surrounded by palm and citrus trees, offers breathtaking views, Mediterranean gardens, and luxurious accommodation. With 300 days of sunshine, the island’s idyllic climate promotes outdoor relaxation and rejuvenation.

Open year-round, Ibiza Calm’s unique energy and stunning setting make it the ideal destination for rest, renewal and lasting transformation.

Acquire a taste for the real Italy

Nestled in the very heart of Italy, Le Marche and the village of Cartoceto are among the country’s hidden gems.

Villa Cartoceto, a charming B&B in Le Marche with only four rooms, is a lush spot for a memorable break. Here, you can enjoy Italy in its purest form and taste high-quality, organically certified olive oil, red and white wines and produce from its own farm.

Right across the street, Osteria del Cardinale boasts authentic Italian food, with a menu that includes dishes such as risotto with organically grown artichokes and polpo, piselli e menta (octopus, peas and mint). Are you ready for a taste of authentic Italy?

Discover a dreamy, adults-only escape in the Corfu North-East Riviera

Perched between the olive groves and the sparkling Ionian Sea, Kalami Bay is a unique place where nature and history intertwine.

The bay’s serene beauty once inspired Gerald Durrell’s My Family and Other Animals, and today it continues to enchant visitors with its unspoiled charm. At its heart lies San Antonio Corfu Resort, an adults-only retreat designed for understated luxury. Rooms are minimalist yet warm, with private terraces overlooking the bay’s cobalt waters.

Days here unfold at your own pace — swim in the infinity pools, explore nearby coves by boat, or dine, socialise, unwind and dream at your new favourite spot Callao on the coast, the resort’s beachfront all-day restaurant-bar. The menu celebrates Mediterranean flavours with a modern twist, perfectly paired with local wines. Whether you’re savouring fresh seafood or simply soaking in the tranquil views, Kalami Bay offers a rare blend of relaxation and authenticity that stays with you long after you leave.

Give yourself something to look forward to and book your perfect holiday under the Greek sun.

Receive up to 15% discount on accommodation and complimentary extras at checkout.

Live the high life in Hiroshima

The Hilton Hiroshima redefines luxury with a thoughtful nod to local culture.

Its 420 rooms, including 16 suites, occupy the upper floors of a sleek 22-story building, affording sweeping views of the city, Seto Inland Sea and surrounding mountains.

The design blends modern elegance with regional touches — think Bizen porcelain teacups and art inspired by Japanese maple trees. Dining here is a highlight. Sensui serves refined Japanese cuisine under the guidance of 2 Michelin starred chef Takagi, while Zatta Bar offers expertly crafted cocktails in collaboration with Bar Trench, ranked one of Asia’s best 50 bars on the World’s 50 Best list.

For relaxation, the Spa by L’Occitane provides indulgent treatments, while an indoor pool and fitness centre cater to active guests. With its prime location near Peace Memorial Park and state-of-the-art facilities, including one of the region’s largest event spaces, Hilton Hiroshima effortlessly combines comfort, culture, and convenience for travellers seeking so much more than just a humdrum stay.

Stay sustainably in South Tyrol

A warm welcome and smart sustainability are everything at Villa Hubertus, a tranquil retreat in Naturns near Merano.

Exclusively for adults, its spacious, light-filled suites feature private terraces with wellness cabins and a luxurious personal spa experience. On the rooftop, a saltwater infinity pool — sustainably heated — invites you to soak in knockout views of South Tyrol’s breathtaking Alpine beauty.

Mornings begin with a breakfast buffet prepared with regional ingredients, while evenings herald upscale bistro dishes paired with local wines. The Südtirol Guest Pass, included with your stay, provides free access to public transport, encouraging sustainable exploration of the Dolomites and surrounding villages.

Villa Hubertus is more than a place to stay — it’s a thoughtful escape where relaxation meets mindful luxury.

villahubertus.it/en

Join the club in the Algarve

For discerning travellers seeking the ultimate Algarve escape, Blue Sky Villas offers luxury holiday rentals in the prestigious resorts of Quinta do Lago, Vale do Lobo, and Vilamoura — home to some of Europe’s finest golf courses.

Since 2007, they’ve built a reputation for exceptional service, pairing elegant villas with personalised attention. Guests are welcomed with arrival packs and enjoy the support of a dedicated agent throughout their stay, ensuring everything from tee times to private dining is effortlessly arranged.

To sweeten the deal, Blue Sky Villas is offering 5% off selected properties for newsletter subscribers (valid for eight weeks). Whether perfecting your drive on championship fairways or unwinding in a private poolside retreat, this is Algarve luxury that’s worth swinging by.

Enjoy the great outdoors whatever the weather

Take your outdoor adventures to the next level with Ultrashell, CIMALP’s cutting-edge waterproof and breathable membrane.

Engineered for extreme conditions, Ultrashell delivers unmatched protection against rain, wind and snow while offering next-level breathability to keep you dry and comfy. Whether you’re hiking, mountaineering, ski touring or trail running, its ultralight and packable design ensures you’re ready for anything.

And with up to 20,000mm waterproofing and 80,000 g/m²/24h breathability, Ultrashell guarantees performance without compromise. Choose from versatile hardshell jackets like the STORM PRO 3 or COSMIQUES and durable trousers like the TORRENT — both it’s eco-friendly with PFC-free treatments.

Designed by French outdoor innovators CIMALP, Ultrashell is your ally in taking on nature’s toughest challenges. Use code 15OFF at checkout.

Live la dolce vita in Italy

Uncover the allure of Italy with Casa In Italia, featuring a handpicked selection of exclusive luxury villas in the country’s most beautiful regions.

From refined estates in Tuscany and historic fincas in Sicily to opulent villas on Lake Como, Umbria, and Piedmont, each property blends elegant design with authentic Italian charm. Enjoy private pools, stunning vistas and tailored services such as private chefs and concierge support.

Whether you’re planning a romantic escape, a family vacation or a luxurious group gathering, Casa In Italia offers the ideal backdrop for an unforgettable Italian experience. Immerse yourself in Italy’s beauty, culture and sophistication while indulging in the ultimate comfort and style.

