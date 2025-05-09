Inspiring travel ideas for your next big trip

Whether you’re seeking slow travel, sublime beauty or something a little out of the ordinary, we’ve put together a selection of possibly the world’s most inspirational ideas for your next big getaway.

Soak up the sun on Cyprus’s most elegant coastline

( Columbia Beach Resort )

Fringed by fragrant fronds and the sparkling sweep of Pissouri Bay, Columbia Beach Resort is the Mediterranean escape you’ve always dreamed of.

The five-star, all-suite hideaway combines Cypriot charm with the ultimate in family-friendly luxury, from its two swimming pools to the award-winning Hébe Spa. Little ones will make new friends at the kids’ club while grown-ups unwind with a cocktail or sea-view massage.

There’s top-notch dining, Blue Flag beaches and a packed calendar of outdoor adventures — everything from paddleboarding to scenic hikes along Cape Aspro — making it the perfect place to recharge and reconnect with each other.

Plan your family’s luxury escape and enjoy real relaxation, outstanding dining and breathtaking views — all in a setting just made for making unforgettable memories.

See another side of the Caribbean in colonial Nicaragua

( Visit Nicaragua )

Step back in time amongst the colonial streets of Granada and León, where colourful houses, rustic churches and volcanic backdrops bring Nicaragua’s story to life in dramatic style.

Wander cobbled squares by day, catch a marimba band at dusk, and soak up the timeless rhythm that pulses through these cities. Then swap the urban energy for barefoot escape on the Caribbean coast, where Corn Island and Little Corn Island offer sugar-white sands, calm turquoise seas and the kind of hammock-lulled afternoons you’ll never forget.

Whether you’re a solo explorer, a couple in search of sun and soul, or planning something memorable for the whole family, Nicaragua’s contrast of culture and coast makes it one of Central America’s most inspiring destinations.

Keep the power flowing wherever you roam

( Jackery )

From scenic road trips to off-grid escapes, the Jackery E2000 v2 power station keeps your summer travels fully charged and refreshingly stress-free.

With an impressive 2040Wh capacity and 2200W output, it ensures your essential devices — everything from mini-fridges to cameras and laptops — stay powered wherever adventure takes you. Its advanced CTB structure keeps it lightweight and compact, making it easy to pack without sacrificing performance.

Plus, with ultra-fast flash charging reaching 80% in a mere 52 minutes, you’ll spend less time waiting and more time exploring. Equipped with multiple versatile ports and top-tier safety features, including a durable LPF battery and ChargeShield 2.0, the Jackery E2000 v2 is your ultimate travel companion for a summer filled with discovery.

Cruise Norway’s quietest corners on a 100% electric yacht

( Canal Boats Telemark )

Looking for a luxurious escape that treads lightly on the planet? In Southern Norway’s Telemark region — famed for its landscapes, history and climate — a new kind of adventure awaits.

With Canal Boats Telemark, you can charter your own silent, fume-free yacht and cruise in comfort through one of Scandinavia’s best-kept secrets. The fully electric fleet includes the sleek Greenline 39 (ideal for couples) and the Greenline 33 (a family favourite), both featuring high-end Scandinavian design inside.

Glide through the tranquil Telemark Canal and discover the diversity of the area, explore historic villages and the cultural blend of art and heritage, and experience Norway’s wild beauty from the water — all without leaving a trace.

Take the helm of your own journey aboard a 100% electric yacht and discover the art of slow travel in harmony with nature.

Explore Madrid’s iconic football legacy with a tour

( Atlético Madrid Football Club )

Step inside the world of Atlético Madrid football club, sponsored by Riyadh Air Metropolitano, with the thrilling museum and stadium tour.

This immersive experience will take you behind the scenes at the iconic Metropolitano Stadium, where you can explore the locker rooms, walk the players’ tunnel and stand pitch-side where legends have played.

Choose between the Tour + Museum experience, Premium Tour or Guided Tour and dive into over 120 years of club history in the cutting-edge interactive museum.

Whether you’re a devoted football fan, a family looking for some fun ways to authentically experience Madrid, or a school organising activities for a trip, the tour should be on your to-do list.

Receive a 20% discount on children’s tickets for the Tour + Museum experience using code ATLETIFAMILIA at atleticodemadrid.com. (Premium Tours and pitch visits are only available from August to May)

Find inner truth in the Himalayas

( Guides of Bhutan )

Sacred, soulful Bhutan isn’t just another destination to tick off your bucket list. The ‘land of the thunder dragon’ offers a journey of the spirit, a blessed once-in-a-lifetime pilgrimage.

Hike to hidden monasteries for enlightening audiences with Buddhist masters, cook spicy momos (steamed dumplings) with a farmer’s wife, try your hand at traditional archery or join monks for morning prayers and a game of football.

Take to the skies in a helicopter, soaring over epic mountain passes, navigate winding forest trails by E-bike and string prayer flags in honour of absent loved ones.

From holy festivals to quiet meditative walks and traditional hot stone baths, Bhutan blends sublime serenity with soul-stirring adventure. Whether fireside dancing in the forest or crafting a sand mandala in the company of a lama, this is an adventure your family will cherish for many years to come.

Chase glaciers, geysers and golden-hour magic in Iceland

( Arctic Adventures )

Whether it’s your first time in Iceland or your fifth, there’s always so much more to uncover.

Arctic Adventures has been guiding travellers through the island’s most awe-inspiring landscapes for over 40 years, with expert-led multi-day tours designed for those who want more than just a highlights reel to show for their Icelandic trip.

Think whale-watching, glacier hikes and geothermal dips, plus handpicked rural stays, intimate group sizes and departures that are helpfully spaced year-round. From the world famous — and rather photogenic — Golden Circle to more off-the-beaten-track gems, these tours strike the perfect balance of luxury, adventure and local insight.

Great for families (kids over six are more than welcome) or anyone craving a bucket-list trip with something of a bespoke twist.

Use code EXPLOREICELAND10 for 10% off your multi-day tour at checkout.

Sail, cycle and sing your way through the Greek islands

( Boat Bike Tours )

Follow the sunkissed trail of Mamma Mia! on an unforgettable eight-day island-hopping cruise, which blends gentle e-bike rides, crystal-clear swims and cosy yacht living.

Part of Boat Bike Tours’ Islandhopping Plus programme, this small-group adventure takes in Skopelos, Alonissos and other hidden gems of the Sporades — the very landscapes where the beloved movie was filmed.

Expect pine-scented hillsides, cerulean seas and sunset toasts in traditional tavernas. Daily bike rides are relaxed and scenic, with e-bike options to make things even simpler, and there’s also plenty of time to dive straight off deck into the Aegean.

Enjoy daily breakfasts on board your motor yacht, as well as delicious meals and the gentle rhythm of slow travel at sea.

Say thank you for the music with code MAMMA50, giving you £50 off per person at checkout.

Discover the best of Colombia in style

( Movich Hotels )

With hotels in Bogotá, Cartagena, Medellín, Barranquilla, Cali and Pereira, Movich Hotels offers a refined way to experience Colombia’s most dynamic cities.

Each hotel blends local personality with understated luxury — expect decadent rooftop pools, Colombian coffee, elegant design and attentive, personalised service. For those looking beyond the city, Movich’s in-house tour operator, Explore & Travel, opens the door to immersive experiences across the country.

You can enjoy expert-led birdwatching expeditions through remote wildlife habitats with Movich Wingbeats, or jaw-droppingly scenic cycling routes with full support and premium hospitality through Movich Cycling.

Whether you’re travelling for work, leisure or something in between, Movich combines authenticity with polish — and all with deep roots in Colombian culture.

Plan your picture-perfect Seychelles escape

( Hilton (Seychelles) )

Whether you’re craving forested peaks or coral-ringed lagoons, Hilton’s six Seychelles resorts offer a dreamy island stay for every kind of traveller.

On Silhouette Island, Hilton Seychelles Labriz Resort & Spa is the only place to stay, surrounded by rainforest with hiking trails and giant tortoises ambling just beyond your villa. Hilton Northolme, perched above Beau Vallon Bay, is designed for couples seeking tranquility and space.

For barefoot simplicity, DoubleTree Allamanda specialises in ocean-facing rooms with whirlpool tubs and dreamily direct beach access. Families will find room to roam at Canopy by Hilton near Anse La Mouche, with three pools and a vibrant kids.

Mango House Seychelles, LXR Hotels & Resorts delivers luxury charm and standout dining across five restaurants. And at Waldorf Astoria Platte Island, it’s just you, your villa and a personal concierge, on a storybook private island where turtles meander and stars emblazon the sky.

Find room to really breathe in the Maldives

( Constance Halaveli )

Constance Halaveli sits on the Maldives’ exclusive North Ari Atoll, a private island with sizeable villas, next-level service and quiet luxury. Pick from 57 water villas perched above the sea on stilts, or 29 situated on the sand, all with plunge pools — including the extravagant 7,535 sq ft Presidential Villa.

Guests can begin the day with breakfast aboard a traditional Maldivian dhoni boat, encounter perfect coral reefs via the on-site PADI five-star dive centre or unwind in the world-class spa with botanical treatments from Sisley Paris.

Dine out at no fewer than four restaurants and choose from a wine cellar hosting more than 1,600 labels from 325 winemakers. There’s also a kids’ club, tennis courts, fishing trips and two boutiques.

Proudly a member of Leading Hotels of the World, Constance Halaveli is Green Globe Platinum-certified for its sustainability efforts — and a mere 25 minutes by glamorous seaplane from Malé.

