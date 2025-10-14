Inspiring trip ideas for the avid traveller

If you travel often, or want to start, you’ll know that the best adventures are often the most unique. From off-grid safaris to wellness getaways, we’ve curated the best travel options for those that search for detail, nuance and inspiration in every trip.

Escape to a spa hotel in the crisp English countryside

( Barons Eden )

In the heart of the Staffordshire countryside, Hoar Cross Hall offers the perfect blend of heritage and wellbeing.

Set within a Grade II listed stately home and surrounded by 50 acres of grounds, it’s a destination designed for both relaxation and discovery. At the heart of the experience is the award-winning Spa, including the Outdoor Spa Terrace with three balmy pools, the Juniper Log Sauna, cabanas and fire pits, making it the perfect place to soak up the outdoors.

Indoors, the tranquil Sanctum awaits, with a calming pool, saltwater pool, Aqua Massage and Detox Centre, Nordic Heat and Ice Suite, plus serene spaces to relax and restore balance. With elegant bedrooms, seasonal dining and an extensive menu of treatments, every visit is tailored to leave you feeling refreshed and recharged.

Visit now

Stay in private luxury homes that reflect the soul of Sri Lanka

( Taru Villas )

Taru Villas’ collection of carefully selected luxury properties spans some of Sri Lanka’s most captivating regions:

Villu in Wilpattu, Maia in Habarana, Mahayaya Walawwa and Levita in Kandy, The Long House in Bentota, Rampart Street in Galle Fort, Villa 906 in Hikkaduwa and Mawella in Tangalle.

Four of these properties, offering refined and intimate experiences, have earned membership of the Small Luxury Hotels of The World. The Long House is also part of the Considerate Collection and TravelLife Gold Certified, highlighting Taru Villas’ commitment to sustainability. From ancient cultural sites and misty hill country to untouched wilderness and sun-drenched beaches, each property provides a distinctive perspective on Sri Lanka.

Personalised service and local expertise offer access to wildlife encounters, cultural insight and serene relaxation. Two new properties in Kalpitiya and Ahangama, opening late 2025, further expand the portfolio for discerning travellers.

Book now

Take in Thailand’s culinary scene from a luxury hotel in Bangkok or Koh Samui

( Conrad Bangkok )

In Bangkok’s business district, Conrad Bangkok’s 391 rooms and suites offer panoramic city views. Award-winning dining includes Liu for Cantonese cuisine, KiSara for Japanese and Diplomat Bar for cocktails. Unwind at Seasons Spa, enjoy the outdoor tropical pool and bar, tennis and pickleball courts or explore the neighbourhood for high-end shopping and dining.

On Koh Samui’s southwestern tip, Conrad Koh Samui offers 81 pool villas with private infinity pools. Indulge in curated dining at Jahn, Aow Thai and Azure, or enjoy immersive experiences such as boat trips and Muay Thai.

At both properties, the Stay and Dine offer provides sheer luxury. At Bangkok, enjoy daily breakfast and a set dinner for two at Liu or KiSara. At Koh Samui, choose a private poolside or Thai dining experience, or opt for the Culinary Escape package with all meals included.

Use code PR09B for Stay and Dine and PR42WE for Culinary Escape. T&Cs apply.

Book Conrad Bangkok

Book Conrad Koh Samui

Find harmony at a wellness retreat in Sri Lanka

( Santani Resorts )

Looking for a retreat that combines rejuvenation, beautiful surroundings and gourmet dining?

Derived from the Sanskrit word for ‘in harmony with’, Santani resort was founded on the belief that true wellbeing arises when body, mind and spirit evolve together. Here, you’ll experience true renewal. As the first and only purpose-built luxury wellness resort in Sri Lanka, Santani focuses on healing the root cause over symptoms to resolve deeper imbalances. Minimalist chalets with floor-to-ceiling views of the Knuckles Mountain Range create a serene sanctuary for your stay.

Take part in holistic wellness offerings such as Ayurveda, yoga and meditation while enjoying gourmet wellness cuisine rooted in the ancient philosophy of Rasa Haya (the six tastes). Globally recognised by Time’s The World’s Greatest Places and The Tatler Spa Guide, Santani’s expertly tailored programmes include detox, weight loss and stress management.

Discover more

Enjoy a distinctive Mediterranean getaway with coastal flair

( Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort )

Situated along a private stretch of coastline on the southwest edge of Cyprus — a short drive from Paphos and close to the Akamas Peninsula — Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort combines modern luxury with the island’s warm, authentic character.

Stay in one of 202 rooms and suites, enjoying three outdoor pools and a 427ft private beach. How will you spend your days? Sampling exceptional dining, indulging in the Spa by Valmont & Cinq Mondes or exploring the cultural and natural attractions of vibrant Cyprus. At the hotel, guests can enjoy fresh Mediterranean seafood and Asian cuisine. Evenings are best spent with a cocktail on the Chroma Lounge Bar Terrace, taking in panoramic views of the sunset and surrounding ocean.

Beyond the resort, explore the Blue Lagoon, hike the scenic Avakas Gorge, immerse yourself in Paphos Old Town or tour nearby vineyards in Kathikas.

Book now

Stay powered and go further on your next adventure

( Jackery )

Autumn is a time for road trips, campervan getaways and cosy, off-grid escapes. Make them stress-free with the Jackery Explorer 2000 v2.

Designed for serious adventurers, it features a powerful 2042Wh capacity, 2200W output and ultra-fast charging (80% in just 52 minutes) —perfect for powering essentials like laptops, coffee machines, mini-fridges and even e-bikes.

Thanks to CTB (Cell-to-Body) structural technology, it’s surprisingly compact and travel-friendly. With AI-powered ChargeShield 2.0, you also get 62 layers of safety protection, so you can focus on the journey ahead. One station, endless possibilities.

Get yours now

Disconnect from the noise on an exclusive African safari

( Makumu Private Game Lodge )

Deep in Greater Kruger’s Klaserie Private Nature Reserve in South Africa, Makumu Private Game Lodge offers an intimate, luxury safari experience.

With only six suites available — all inspired by Zulu, Bushman and Ndebele cultures— the lodge blends barefoot luxury with authentic African design, cultural storytelling and a commitment to conservation. Enjoy private decks overlooking unbroken wilderness, outdoor showers, candlelit baths, morning and evening game drives, and guided walking safaris.

Every night, the lodge is transformed by the glow of over 300 candles, creating a magical experience under the African stars. Makumu also offers a unique underground photographic bunker, giving guests the chance to observe and capture wildlife at eye level — a truly immersive experience.

Book Makumu Private Game Lodge exclusively for a minimum of three nights until December 2026 and receive one full day of complimentary access to the underground photographic bunker. Use code MakumuBunker at makumu.com

Book now

Relive the golden era of rally touring

( Balkan Rally )

The Balkan Rally is a thrilling, week-long, high-adrenaline road adventure through the Balkans’ most breathtaking landscapes.

Each day, 200 classic car and motorcycle enthusiasts navigate 250km of scenic routes using analogue maps, tackling creative challenges and precision timing along the way. By night, the rally transforms into a social experience, with luxury hotels, vibrant parties and a tight-knit international community.

The fifth edition takes place 4 to 11 September 2026, from Trogir (HR) to Luštica Bay (MNE), with limited spots available. More than a race — it’s a story you’ll be part and proud of. Join the 2026 edition at balkanrally.com­­— limited entries, unforgettable roads and one epic adventure.

Book now

Visit one of Europe’s most sustainable cities

( Gothenberg, Sweden )

If you’re after renowned art collections, film culture, seafood and picturesque canal walks, Gothenberg, Sweden’s second-largest city is your next getaway.

And as a city renowned for its commitment to sustainable living, it’s a low-impact break you can actually feel good about. Crowned the world’s most sustainable destination seven times, it’s recently been named the UN Hub for Sustainable Lifestyles in 2026. For locals, this isn’t just a title — it’s a way of life. 95% of Gothenburg’s public transport runs on renewable energy.

This makes it a breeze to hop from the cosy cafes and vintage shops of the city’s historic Haga district to the beaches and saunas of the car-free southern archipelago. And once you’re done exploring, you can turn in for the night with a clear conscience knowing that 96% of hotel rooms in Gothenburg are eco-certified.

Plan your low-impact city break now

Experience Tanzania like a local

( Lamai Safaris )

The call of the wild is impossible to ignore, and Lamai Africa Safaris goes far beyond the ordinary.

Founded by brothers Mody and Ally Gichero, whose Hadzabe and Datoga heritage roots them deeply in Tanzania’s landscapes and cultures, Lamai’s curated itineraries combine incredible wildlife sightings with authentic cultural encounters. From the Serengeti and Ngorongoro Crater to the remote beauty of Katavi and Lake Eyasi, travellers will experience Tanzania through the eyes of those who call it home.

Elegant bush dining, handpicked lodges and local experiences make every journey memorable. Confirm a trip by 31 March 2026 to receive a complimentary private cultural immersion at Lake Eyasi, guided personally by one of the Gichero brothers.

Discover more

