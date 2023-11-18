Where should I visit during my short break in Ireland?
Simon Calder answers your questions on visiting Ireland, unusal items in airport security, currencies in Egypt and travelling during industrial action
Q I’m thinking of a short break to Ireland. Any suggestions?
Anil G
A I estimate nine out of 10 of people taking a short break in Ireland head for Dublin. The capital is welcoming and intriguing, with a wide range of attractions from the ancient Book of Kells to the extremely popular Guinness Storehouse. There are, of course, many excellent places to eat and drink – and I recommend a guided crawl of the best pubs.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies