Where should I visit during my short break in Ireland?

Q ​I’m thinking of a short break to Ireland. Any suggestions?

Anil G

A I estimate nine out of 10 of people taking a short break in Ireland head for Dublin. The capital is welcoming and intriguing, with a wide range of attractions from the ancient Book of Kells to the extremely popular Guinness Storehouse. There are, of course, many excellent places to eat and drink – and I recommend a guided crawl of the best pubs.