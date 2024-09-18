The ultimate 4-day island adventure in Corfu

Book your dream escape to Corfu with One Key, Expedia’s flexible travel loyalty programme that rewards every traveller. One Key is now available for UK travellers who sign up and book on either Expedia, Hotels.com or for the first time, Vrbo. It unlocks member pricing and instant discounts while booking hotels, holiday homes, flights, car hire and activities, and offers the ability to use rewards currency, known as OneKeyCash, towards your next trip.

So join us on a whirlwind four-day adventure on this captivating, sun-drenched island, happy in the knowledge that if you’ve booked through One Key, future you will thank you.

Day 1:

Morning: Make the most of your time in Corfu and book an early morning flight on Expedia. If you want to really get to know the island, your best bet is to hire a car and have it ready for your arrival. Car rental for an adventure like this starts from £116 . Check into your hotel – the stunning Anasa Corfu bookable on Hotels.com – then let the exploring commence!

Afternoon: Half an hour’s drive from the hotel you’ll discover the serene beauty of Agios Gordios, a popular sandy beach on Corfu’s west coast. Named after the seaside church of Saint Gordios, this coastal gem is a tranquil oasis framed by olive tree forests, vineyards and impressive rocks, and is the perfect place to unwind and soak up the sun.

Evening: An ideal evening begins with a leisurely stroll along Liston Street, enjoying cocktails under the elegant colonnade, and concludes with a delightful dinner at one of the many cosy bistros just beyond the historic centre.

Day 2:

The sea caves of Paleokastritsa are thought to be close to where Ulysses was washed ashore after having been shipwrecked ( Alamy )

Morning: Dedicate the morning to a tour around the most beautiful landscapes in the North West of Corfu. Paleokastritsa, the first stop, with its crystal-clear waters, hilly landscape and sea caves, is believed to be the place where the shipwrecked Ulysses was washed ashore, bringing Greek mythology to life.

Next stop is the peninsula of Kanoni, where the ancient town of Corfu was located, and you’ll stop to see the legendary Mouse Island. The tour ends at Old Town of Corfu which is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It’s like an open air museum, filled with architectural wonders with Italian and British influences.

Afternoon: After all that touring, indulge in a leisurely swim in the hotel’s infinity pool, surrounded by breathtaking panoramic views. Enhance your experience with a handcrafted cocktail from the poolside bar.

Evening: Discover the authentic Greek flavours of Kassiopi. Around 30km from the capital, Kassiopi is a picturesque fishing village with crystal-clear waters. Its historical ruins and the culinary offer in one of the many harbour-side taverns are the main attractions of this magical spot in Corfu. As you savour fresh seafood and traditional Greek dishes, you will hear the music of the sirtaki, a traditional dance, and be prepared because dinner may conclude with the tradition of breaking plates – a symbol of joy.

Day 3:

Morning: The Corfu culinary adventure starts with a traditional Greek breakfast in a small, family-run bakery in the heart of Corfu Town. The local guide will walk you through the narrow alleys of Corfu Town, stopping along the way to try cheese pies and mpougatsa (Greek custard pies with phyllo). You’ll discover the history behind the top attractions of Corfu including the Old Fortress, the Palace of St. Michael and St. George, the Liston, the Town Hall and the Jewish Quarter, before finishing the tour with lunch in a local tavern and a dessert of ice cream from Corfu’s most renowned pastry shop.

Afternoon: Explore the unspoiled beauty of Glyfada Beach, located in Pelekas (a 40 minute drive from the hotel). With crystal-clear waters, soft sand and unique rock formations, this beach deserves a visit. Whether you are looking to sunbathe, relax while reading a book, swim, or simply admire the jaw-dropping views, Glyfada has something for every kind of traveller.

Before the evening’s excitement, check into Villa Arete , a stunning new property perched on Corfu’s coveted northeast coast. Part of the exclusive Perithia View estate, this villa offers unparalleled luxury and breathtaking panoramic views – perfect for your final night on the island.

Evening: The famous Durrell family lived on the island for several years. The distinct personalities of the family members – their different habits, their controversial stories, their relationship with the locals and their experiences in the Old Town of Corfu – come alive on the charming The Durrells in Corfu Town tour.

Follow in the footsteps of the Durrells and explore the charming, colourful streets of Corfu Town ( Alamy )

Explore the streets and shops where the Durrells lived and experience the essence of My Family and other Animals, the famous book by Gerald Durrell. On the tour you’ll also visit the secret corners where scenes from the famous TV series were shot in Corfu Town and discover ephemera of the famous family that can still be seen on site after so many decades.

Day 4:

Make the most of your last day in Corfu by relaxing in luxury at your exquisite Vrbo . With its private pool and panoramic sea views, it’s the perfect place to unwind and soak up the sun. With four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and expansive indoor and outdoor living spaces, Villa Arete is a contemporary oasis for the last day of the trip. Unwind by the private pool, soak up the sun on the spacious terraces, or explore the nearby beaches.

Inside, sleek design meets comfort with air-conditioned bedrooms, designer furnishings, and state-of-the-art amenities. The villa’s split-level layout provides ample space for relaxation and entertainment. Experience unforgettable sunsets, indulge in al-fresco dining, and create lasting memories at Villa Arete.