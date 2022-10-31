Sounds of the city: Inside Jeddah’s thriving independent music scene
From dance music mega fests and stadium-rocking concerts to the vibrant independent scene, music in Saudi is thriving. Here travel influencer Sabina Trojanova talks to key members of Jeddah’s music community, from Wall of Sound producer Ahmed Shawly to synthpop duo Fulana, about how young people in Saudi are sharing their experiences, emotions and opinions through music, and checks out local it-venue Music Space, to watch them perform
For more on Saudi, from must-see sites to incredible experiences click here
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.