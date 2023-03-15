Bucket list citybreaks: key destinations plus must-sees and dos

If you’ve found yourself craving the enriching, edifying experience of a citybreak this year, then you’re not alone. In fact the ‘culture capitals’ travel trend has seen a surge in travellers seeking out the energy and bustle of cities rich in creativity. Places where they can experience live, in-person art and culture and truly immerse themselves in another place, from food and drink to fashion, history and architecture.

Budapest

For a luxe break, book a stay at Budapest’s Palazzo Zichy hotel, a former palace (Jet2CityBreaks)

In the Hungarian capital you get two for the price of one. Split by the Danube River, Budapest offers engrossing history and culture on the west, and thrilling, edgy nightlife to the east. Spend your day in the West’s tree-lined boulevards and cobbled streets, enjoying the baroque buildings and the domineering splendour of Buda Castle. At night, join the rustic fun of Szimpla Kert and other ‘ruin bars’ (bars housed in beautiful old neglected buildings, unique, magical places with incredible ambience) in the East. Then retire to the Palazzo Zichy hotel, a former palace that now boasts a lovely mix of old world charm and contemporary décor.

Barcelona

Sunbathe in style at chic hotel H10 Marina Barcelona (Jet2CityBreaks)

From strolling in the footsteps of Picasso to delighting in the flair of Gaudí at La Sagrada Familia, Barcelona is a cultural joy. The seaside bars and restaurants of Barceloneta Beach are great to unwind in during the day, and the al fresco fun along La Rambla will keep you entertained into the small hours. While sports fans will never forget a tour of the Camp Nou football stadium. The stylish H10 Marina Barcelona hotel, just 800m from the beach but with the city’s many attractions a short metro ride away, is the perfect place for a best-of-both worlds stay.

Rome

Enjoy stunning views from the roof terrace at Rome’s aptly named Glam Hotel (Jet2CityBreaks)

Absolutely steeped in history, Italy’s capital is full of iconic sights. You can visit the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City, stroll in the footsteps of Emperors at the marble Pantheon and stand where gladiators once fought at the Colosseum. Sample the finest Italian food at one of the city’s many eateries – Pianoalto serves creative dishes and shareable plates from a leafy rooftop terrace, while for an avant garde culinary experience head to Osteria Fernanda. Finally, sip cocktails at sunset from the rooftop bar of The Glam Hotel, which offers boutique accommodation in a prime location.

Krakow

Wander around Krakow’s pretty Old Town and visit the iconic Wawel Cathedral (Jet2CityBreaks)

Cobbled backstreets, hip bars and splendid squares make Krakow an unforgettable destination. St Mary’s Basilica, Florianska Gate and Rynek Underground are among the must-see Old Town sights during the day. While at night you can refresh yourself with dumplings and vodka in the plentiful eateries (eat al fresco at Miodova, enjoy delicious home-made vodka at Starka or head to Robimy Pierogi for a street food vibe). After enjoying all Krakow has to offer, unwind in the stunning heated indoor pool at the luxurious H15 Palace Hotel. In the heart of the Old Town, this is the ideal base for those keen to squeeze every last drop out of their stay.

Nice

Enjoy an idyllic stay in the French Riviera at Nice’s elegant Best Western Hotel Lakmi (Jet2CityBreaks)

As you saunter along the glamorous promenade, with the glittering blue Mediterranean to one side, and super-stylish architecture on the other, you will understand why Nice is the jewel in the crown of the south of France. The small streets of the Old Town are perfect for browsing stalls, shopping in boutiques and people watching. You can soak up the rays on the sun-kissed beach before seeing out the day in any of the city’s fine restaurants (the bistro vibes of Le Canon and Michelin-starred Jan are just two highlights). Make the elegant Best Western Hotel Lakmi Nice your base and you’ll be close to all the action, including fabulous shopping on Avenue Jean Medecin.

Prague

Whether you like live jazz, bouncing nightclubs, beautiful beers or edgy indie gigs, the Czech capital will keep you out late. The city’s spire-topped skyline flags up an itinerary of ancient castles, Gothic churches and Soviet structures for daytime outings. Don’t miss the oldest working astronomical clock in the world, or the views from the Charles Bridge, which is lined by statues of saints. For veggie and vegan fare, head to the quirky, serene surrounds of Lehká Hlava (meaning ‘light head’), or enjoy refined, reconstructed dishes based on a 19th century Czech cookbook at La Degustation Bohême Bourgeoise. For cocktails Black Angels Bar and Anonymous Bar are two must-visits.

Enjoy a spa with a difference at the Michelangelo Grand Hotel (Jet2CityBreaks)

For the perfect stay, head to Michelangelo Grand Hotel. Located in an enviable location, close to Prague’s vibrant Wenceslas Square, this elegant hotel (complete with a unique ‘beer spa’) is a perfect choice for exploring the city, with a variety of shops, bars and restaurants nearby.

Funchal

Enjoy a stylish stay (and rooftop cocktails) at Funchal’s SE Boutique Hotel (Jet2CityBreaks)

A haven of natural beauty, Madeira is much loved for its sub-tropical climate, botanical gardens and beautiful levadas (water channels). With its mighty mountains giving the island a dramatic backdrop, you can enjoy outdoor experiences like surfing, scuba diving and big-game fishing, but also join the fiestas and other cultural events, which run all year round. Head to Il Vivaldi for delicious Mediterranean food in charming surrounds or enjoy haute cuisine with a focus on Madeiran produce at William. While hotel-wise, in the heart of Funchal, the SE Boutique Hotel offers stylish rooms and a fabulous terrace bar with a 360-degree view of the city.

