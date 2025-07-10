Get travel money with zero commission fee from John Lewis – here’s how

The countdown to your next holiday has begun – the flights are booked, your wardrobe is packed and all that's left is one crucial task: sorting out your travel money. But let's face it, the process can be a headache. You check exchange rates, worry about commission fees, and wonder whether that local Bureau de Change can actually offer you a decent deal. Then, just when you think you’ve got it figured out, there's the issue of lugging cash around or waiting in line. Sound familiar?

Well, what if we told you there's a better way? Imagine a world where the only thing you need to worry about is your sun hat and passport. Enter John Lewis — the retail chain isn’t just about stylish homeware and top-tier customer service. They’ve also got your travel money covered, and here's the kicker: zero commission fees.

Whether you’re off to the beaches of Bali, skiing in the Alps, or exploring cities across Europe, John Lewis Money has over 50 currencies ready online for you. With convenient home delivery or in-store collection, John Lewis offers hassle-free travel money. So, let’s dive into how effortless it can be to get your travel cash sorted – so you can focus on soaking up the soon-to-be sunshine.

Cash in on zero fees with John Lewis Travel Money*

With John Lewis Travel Money, you don’t have to worry about commission fees eating into your travel funds. That means every penny you exchange will come back to you, so you can make the most of it on your trip. Whether you’re indulging in Parisian fine dining or exploring Tokyo’s sakura blossoms, you can count on great rates. With more than 50 currencies available online – from euros and US dollars to Thai baht and Swiss francs – consider your holiday cash complete, and all of it commission-free. Now, with that lira in tow, let’s start planning that Turkish food tour.*

*Minimum online order value £250. Delivery or collection fee of £5.50 applies to orders under £500. Exchange rates may vary online and in-store.

Benefits of John Lewis' currency exchange

With John Lewis Money, peace of mind goes beyond commission-free currency exchange. If your plans change and your holiday is cancelled, you’re covered with a 35-day refund guarantee. Simply bring your receipt, ID and proof of cancellation to any in-store location, and you’ll get a full refund on your travel money order (minus any delivery costs). But that’s not all – if you end up with unused foreign notes, you can easily sell it back to us. Whether it’s Mexican pesos, Aussie dollars, or South African rand, you can exchange your leftover cash for pounds. And the best part? No commission when you sell it back, either. It’s the perfect blend of convenience, flexibility, and reliability for savvy travellers. Before visiting a store, make sure we’ve got your chosen currency in stock and that the store can accept your leftover bills. You can do this by calling our Contact Centre on 0345 608 0677. Calls may be recorded or monitored and call charges will vary.

Get your travel money delivered fast

Need your travel money in a hurry? With John Lewis Money, you’ve got options. Order online and collect it from over 330 Waitrose stores or a John Lewis Bureau de Change – all free on orders over £500. Really on a time crunch? Order online before 3pm to get next working day delivery. You can have your travel money delivered right to your door — again, at no extra cost on £500+ orders, and a £5.50 delivery fee for orders under £500. You'll need a minimum online order for £250 and remember that exchange rates may vary in-store and online. For instant access, visit your nearest John Lewis Bureau de Change. With so many ways to get travel money, it’ll be easier than navigating airport security.

Get your commission-free currency from John Lewis today

John Lewis Money, John Lewis Finance and John Lewis & Partners Bureau de Change are trading names of John Lewis plc. Registered office: 1 Drummond Gate, Pimlico, London SW1V 2QQ. Registered in England and Wales (company number: 233462).

John Lewis plc introduces the panel of carefully chosen providers in Bureau de Change products and services, who each hold the appropriate licences with the Financial Conduct Authority and HMRC.

Travel Money online from John Lewis Money, John Lewis Finance, and John Lewis & Partners, is provided by First Rate Exchange Services Limited (company number: 04287490 and Money Service Business licence number: MLR-64068). Registered office: Botanica, Ditton Park, Riding Court Road, Datchet, Berkshire, SL3 9LL, England.