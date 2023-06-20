How 150 years of Kentucky Derby history are landing in the UK this summer

Dating back to 1875, the Kentucky Derby is the longest running sport event in the United States, and for what is ultimately a two-minute event, it brings in a bunch of history and traditions with it. Held at Churchill Downs in Louisville, the Kentucky Derby is an American Grade I stakes race, run by thoroughbred three-year-old horses. Covering a distance of 1.25 miles, it’s the first time the horses on the tracks run that kind of distance.

The event is as much a social affair as it is a race and has been uninterrupted throughout its years, running even during some pivotal moments in history, like during The Great Depression and the First and Second World Wars. The history of the derby today is preserved in the Kentucky Derby Museum on the grounds of Churchill Downs, where visitors can take a tour, dive into exhibits and knowledge, prop up at the Bourbon Bar and visit the store.

The various rich traditions associated with the derby go beyond simply watching it. Sipping on a mint julep (bourbon, sugar and mint leaves, served over crushed ice) while wearing a statement hat or headpiece has always been part of the sporting event and added to the celebrations of southern culture.

But it was born of inspiration from outside of the United States. Back in 1872, the grandson of American explorer William Clark, Meriwether Lewis Clark, set out to travel across Europe. It was at the Epsom Derby in England where Clark became inspired to take a version of the well-known horse racing back to the States. With the help of his family, Clark rallied local race fans to form the Louisville Jockey Club and establish the very first Kentucky Derby. Watched by some 10,000 spectators, it went on to grow to 165,307 fans in 2012, and with the 150th anniversary on the horizon, there’s more in store.

Follow in its footsteps

Sue Barker was one of a number of well-known faces who had their picture taken with the iconic Kentucky Derby trophy at Epsom (Go To Louisville )

Returning to its roots of inspiration, the Kentucky Derby trophy left the US for the first time ever and arrived back where it all began in Surrey at the Epsom Derby at the beginning of June.

It was a symbolic link, celebrating the ties between British and American horse racing and culture, with TV presenters Clare Balding, Sue Barker and chef Michel Roux Jr joining the occasion. But the trophy’s tour isn’t over just yet as it will be making its way to this year’s Royal Ascot. Lucky visitors to Ascot will have the exciting opportunity to have their pictures taken with this iconic piece of history before it returns to the States.