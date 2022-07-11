Hotel #goals - 6 of the best luxury stays around the world

If you’re dreaming of an infinity pool with endless ocean views, followed by dinner whipped up by a world-class chef, then you’re in the right place. These opulent hotels tick all the boxes for a pampered city break. Whether you choose Boston or Barcelona, sleep at the heart of the world’s most vibrant metropolises, whilst taking advantage of five-star amenities - from 24-hour room service to exclusive rooftop cocktails bars.

Enjoy a maritime adventure at the Regent Porto Montenegro (IHG Hotels & Resorts)

Arrive by yacht at this five-star hotel (above) overlooking Porto Montenegro’s glamorous marina, dotted with designer shops and gourmet restaurants. Its neoclassical design echoes the grand Venetian palazzos lining Boka Bay. Inside you’ll feel like you’re on a luxury cruise liner with rooms decked out in nautical stripes and warm wood. Spend the afternoon by one of four palm-flanked outdoor pools before indulging in an Ayurvedic head and facial massage at the sea-facing spa.

Treat yourself to Michelin-starred food at the InterContinental Barcelona’s restaurant Quirat (InterContinental Barcelona)

You can’t miss this uber-modern ecohotel in Barcelona’s leafy Montjuïc neighbourhood. Yes, it boasts the largest rooms in the city, but it’s the onsite Quirat Restaurant - fronted by Spain’s youngest Michelin-starred chef, Víctor Torres - that draws in keen foodies. Opt for the nine-course tasting menu and finish with a nightcap at the 173 Rooftop Terrace, which boasts a 360 degree view of Barcelona’s glittering skyline. Make a mental note to come back for a morning dip in the adjoining infinity pool.

Enjoy ultra luxe suites and gorgeous surrounds at the InterContinental Madrid (InterContinental Madrid)

Fancy wandering through world-class art museums or would you rather max your credit card in the Salamanca shopping district? This former 18th century palace - complete with marble staircases and gilded chandeliers - puts you at the heart of the action in central Madrid. Escape the midday heat in the shady El Jardín restaurant. It’s known for its legendary Sunday Brunch, where you can tuck into a veritable feast, including house-made sushi, citrus-spiked paella and piles of irresistible pastries.

Have a health-iday with a sojourn in the Spa InterContinental (InterContinental Toronto Centre)

You couldn’t ask for a more central locale at this iconic Toronto hotel, just steps from the CN Tower, Union Station and vibrant Entertainment District. Gaze up at the surrounding skyscrapers through the glass-and-steel ceiling at the Azure Restaurant and Bar. For the best views of Lake Ontario, book a Premium Room, located on the higher floors.Don’t leave without visiting the Spa InterContinental, an 8,000sqft oasis with 10 treatment rooms, an indoor saltwater pool and hot tub, steam room and inviting sun terrace.

Take in the stunning skyline from your luxe suite at the InterContinental Boston (InterContinental Boston)

Scan the Boston Harbour skyline and you’ll spot the shimmering glass towers of this luxurious hotel, perched on the waterfront. It’s perfectly positioned for exploring the city’s key sights; the Boston Tea Party Museum and Faneuil Hall are within a ten-minute walk. Afterwards, kick back in your newly renovated suite, kitted out with pillowtop mattresses and deep soaker tubs, or decompress with a few laps in the 45ft indoor pool, followed by a tipple in the champagne bar.

Enjoy breathtaking vistas from the rooftop terrace of the InterContinental Ljubljana (InterContinental Ljubljana)

Got a head for heights? This stylish 20-storey monolith is the tallest luxury hotel in the capital. Admire panoramic views of the cityscape and Slovenian Alps from the rooftop B Restaurant and Bar, where Slovenian trout pâté is served alongside global dishes, like honey glazed duck with ginger red rice. Just below the restaurant, you’ll find their state-of-the-art wellness centre with floor-to-ceiling windows illuminating the indoor infinity pool, as well as three saunas and gym.

