How to eat your way around the islands of Malta like a pro

Malta’s cuisine plays a crucial role in narrating the island’s fascinating history, embodying a blend of influences that have shaped this diverse archipelago. Each dish here offers a glimpse into the country’s culinary heritage, drawing from inspirations spanning Italy, North Africa, the Middle East, and beyond.

Malta’s breathtaking landscapes, paired with 300 days of sunshine, are a recipe for exceptional produce as well as exceptional wine, with many of the island’s local restaurants proudly showcasing these flavours and quality.

Malta uncorked

Malta’s particular climate makes it perfect for wine production, which is why the country is fast establishing a strong vineous reputation ( VisitMalta )

Malta is fast becoming one of Europe’s most promising up-and-coming wine regions despite being the smallest independent wine-producing country in the world. The topography of this sun-kissed country, paired with its gentle sea breeze, creates the perfect conditions for producing wine.

One of the best ways to get to know it is by visiting one or more of the many vineyards scattered around the country. San Niklaw Estate is located in the south east, with roots dating back to the 17th Century. They offer wine tasting alongside a journey through Maltese history, heritage and tradition. There’s also Marsovin Ramla Valley Estate in the hills of Gozo, the 100-year-old winery Marnisi Estate, and Markus Divinus in Dingli, which is where you’ll also find some of Malta’s most picturesque scenery.

The finest, freshest produce

Malta’s local produce and cooking techniques pay tribute to the nation’s historic fusion of cultures ( VisitMalta )

The Maltese people hold their local cuisine in high regard, and rightfully so. Each dish is a testament to the fusion of cultures that have left their mark on the island over centuries. Despite its proximity to Italy, many of Malta’s dishes actually draw inspiration from Provençal cooking techniques, a subtle nod to the influence of the Knights of St. John on the Maltese Islands.

Malta has many local dishes, but Pastizzi is perhaps the most famous snack, a flaky pastry filled with ricotta cheese or mushy peas, as well as anchovy and Nutella, which are newer varieties on the scene. There’s also Lampuki pie – a fish pie made with vegetables – ftira biż-żejt (Maltese bread), rabbit stew and many more.

But Malta’s mouthwatering Mediterranean cuisine is really thanks to the high-quality produce caught or grown around the islands, including some of the juiciest fruits and vegetables and the freshest fish in Europe. Malta’s farm-to-fork concept has grown significantly in recent years, and many restaurants are committing to using produce sourced from a set number of kilometres from where they’re cooking it.

Enjoy quintessentially Maltese delicacies with breathtaking coastal views ( VisitMalta )

Rubino is one of the oldest restaurants in Malta, with a menu that changes daily, showcasing the very best of Maltese produce. There’s also Diar il-Bniet, known for its commitment to using the freshest, locally sourced ingredients and where you can delve deeper into the true art of Maltese gastronomy. Here, you can learn about the crops and harvest seasonal vegetables, which you can cook later if you participate in their three-hour cooking class. This workshop uses traditional family recipes and seasonal ingredients picked from the farm to make three delicious courses that you’ll get to sit and enjoy with local wine.

An emerging craft beer scene

Malta’s beer scene has been gaining serious momentum in the past decade. Microbreweries and brewpubs are popping up all over, offering a variety of beer styles, from traditional ales and lagers to experimental brews infused with local ingredients and flavours. If you happen to visit during the summer, you might want to plan your trip around when Farsons Beer Festival is taking place. This outdoor summer festival runs for ten days and offers the chance to try a variety of local and international award-winning beers, feast on tasty street food and enjoy local entertainment.

There’s also The Brew, where you can sip on a cold pint with views of the Med; The Chapels Gastrobrewpub , home to an on-site microbrewery; and The Farsons Brewery Experience , where you can learn about traditional brewing methods before enjoying some of Malta’s favourite brews on the rooftop.

