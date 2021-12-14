<p>Family holidays could be hindered by lack of vaccines and proof of vaccination for teens</p>

12-15 year olds can now access proof of vaccination for travel

Proof of vaccination for children has become more pressing as certain countries demand it to enter venues

Lucy Thackray
Tuesday 14 December 2021 14:23
All 12-15 year olds vaccinated in the UK can now apply for a proof of vaccination travel letter, the health secretary has announced.

In a tweet yesterday evening, Sajid Javid said: “From today, all 12-15 year olds who have had both doses of the vaccine can apply for an NHS Covid Pass letter for international travel.

“This will give parents confidence in booking holidays in the future thanks to our fantastic vaccination programme.”

It follows the government’s decision to extend the vaccination program to include offer of both doses of vaccine to all 12-15 year olds.

Vaccination and vaccine passports for children are hot topics at the moment, as several travel destinations begin to bar those without proof of vaccination from their indoor venues - or from entering the country entirely.

From today, New York City will ask children as young as five to provide proof of at least one dose of the vaccine in order to enter museums, restaurants and other indoor venues.

Meanwhile, as of early December, Spain is only allowing fully vaccinated people aged 12 and over into the country, requiring proof of vaccination at the border.

Germany and Malta also require proof of full vaccination for teens arriving into the country, while Italy, Austria, France and Canada all require these so-called “vaccine passports” to enter certain venues.

The changes to travel rules - some in the face of the omicron variant, others implemented as countries experienced a spike in cases in general - mean travel chaos for many families this winter.

The UK vaccine programme is now offering jabs to everyone over 12, but many are only receiving their first dose this autumn and winter.

While the letters are available from now, government communications say that it can take up to seven days to receive your Covid Pass letter.

The chief executive of government policy unit NHSX, Matthew Gould, said: “This is another example of the NHS Covid Pass service responding to the changing situation, while maintaining the integrity of the NHS Covid Pass itself”.

According to a government release, “children will remain exempt from domestic certification policy in England and will not require an NHS Covid Pass to gain entry to venues”.

