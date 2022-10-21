12 passengers injured after ‘severe turbulence’ hits Spain to Argentina flight

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Around 12 passengers were injured when an Aerolíneas Argentinas flight from Spain to Argentina hit extreme turbulence over the Atlantic on Tuesday.

A statement from the airline confirmed that flight AR1133 between Madrid and Buenos Aires had encountered “severe turbulence over the Atlantic Ocean near Brazil” on 18 October.

It went on to say that the aircraft cabin had suffered internal damage “due to the collision of the passengers’ heads with the ceiling.”

The airline said that three of the 12 injured had been taken to hospital for examination, but that none were seriously injured in the incident.

The statement said that an announcement had been made about the imminent patch of turbulence, and seatbelt signs switched on, but alleged that several passengers had not returned to their seats and belted up.

“The passengers who were the most compromised and who were the ones who had to be transferred, did not have their seat belts on at the time of the turbulence,” claims the statement.

However, one passenger alleged that seatbelt signs had not been switched on at the time the worst of the turbulence hit, and described “the last seven hours” of the flight as “a f***ing nightmare”.

The Spanish passenger, Adrián Torres, who is from Valencia, denied the airline’s version of events.

Speaking toEl Pais on Wednesday, Mr Torres said: “We had been flying for about seven hours and we were almost all asleep because at that time in Spain it would be close to three.

“The plane began to move a lot and I tell my colleagues: ‘There’s a lot of turbulence, buckle up’.

“I looked at the little sign to see if the light to fasten the seat belt was on and I see that it is not, but I was going to put it on anyway.

“While I was looking for it, the plane caught the biggest turbulence, I don’t know how many metres but it suddenly went down and we shot towards the ceiling.”

In a Twitter thread, Mr Torres described the last seven hours of the journey as “a f***ing nightmare”.

He criticised Aerolíneas Argentinas, posting their account of the incident but writing: “In the official statement they say that the lights were on, this is a huge lie. What helplessness.”

The plane had left Madrid’s Barajas airport at 8.10pm and landed at Buenos Aires’ Ministro Pistarini Airport in Ezeiza at 4.30am local time.

“I have a small bruise, but another colleague was paralysed for three minutes and another broke the septum of her nose,” Mr Torres told El Pais.

“Nobody went back to sleep and that there were another seven hours left. I was scared and I had a hard time with every slight movement.”

Another passenger, Esperanza Borrás, agreed in an account on Twitter, saying: “I have been one of the most affected and possibly have a broken septum.

“I hit my head on the ceiling and broke it [the ceiling panel]. Yes, I had my belt on at 7 o’clock and just when I took it off it happened, but THERE WAS NO NOTICE,” he alleges.

The Aerolineas Argentinas statement reads: “as a result of severe turbulence on flight AR 1133 from Madrid, which landed at Ezeiza airport at 4:30, 9 passengers had to be treated with various minor injuries.

“They were immediately released by airport medical staff, while another 3 had to be transferred for a more thorough examination.

“According to what was reported by the crew, the seat belt indicator signs were on and the corresponding announcement had been made.

“The passengers who were the most compromised and who were the ones who had to be transferred, did not have their seat belts on at the time of the turbulence.

“The event occurred over the Atlantic Ocean entering the American continent and the plane, an A330 with registration LV-FVH, was carrying 13 crew members and 271 passengers.”

“The evaluation of the aircraft did not show significant damage to its structure,” it concluded.

The Independent has contacted Aerolineas Argentinas for further information on the incident.