Police plan to breathalyse some drivers departing Aberdeen International Airport in a bid to tackle drink-driving.

Police Scotland has launched Operation Safe Landing, a joint initiative between border policing and road policing officers to address the issue.

Passengers can expect an increased police presence at the airport, where officers will conduct roadside checks, engage with arriving passengers and, where appropriate, administer breathalyser tests.

Authorities are now calling on passengers to make safe arrangements for their onward journey from the airport.

“We understand that for many, a drink on a flight can be part of the holiday experience,” border policing inspector Kelly Manson said.

“However, the legal drink-drive limit in Scotland is strict, and the effects of alcohol, coupled with potential travel fatigue, can significantly impair a driver's ability to operate a vehicle safely.

“Operation Safe Landing is about ensuring everyone arriving at the airport gets home safely, without putting themselves or others at risk.”

She added that the pilot project will be assessed with a view to rolling it out to other areas.

Police Scotland reported 8,568 drink and drug driving offences in 2024/25.

The penalties for drink-driving in Scotland include a minimum 12-month driving ban, a fine of up to £5,000, a criminal record and, in some cases, a prison sentence.

Road policing inspector Steve Manson said: “Drink-driving kills and seriously injures people. The decision can be life changing for you and the people around you.

“We're asking everyone to take responsibility and help us save lives.”

Robert Paterson, head of operations at Aberdeen International Airport, welcomed the launch of the scheme, stating that passenger safety is “always a key focus for us”.

“We understand that holidays are a time to relax, but it's important that everyone considers how they'll get home safely,” he said.