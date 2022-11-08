These are the top 10 most accessible cities for disabled travellers

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

London is one of the top 10 most accessible cities in the world for disabled travellers, according to a new survey.

Research by CEO collective Valuable 500 published on Monday 7 November asked 5,000 disabled respondents across the UK, US, Australia, China and Japan what they believed was the most accessible city in the world.

It then compiled a list of the top 10 globally, rating them on criteria including accessible transport links, clear signage, accommodation being close to cultural attractions and inclusive attitudes.

London came out on top in the UK and number six overall, with nearly two thirds of respondents (57 per cent) crediting its accessible transport links for their vote.

London’s cultural attractions, shops and restaurants being close to accommodation options was cited by nearly half (45 per cent) of those surveyed as a reason for scoring it highly.

More than two in five (45 per cent) said information is easily accessible for disabled travellers, while a similar number (48 per cent) said its cultural attractions broadly have good accessible features and support.

But the research also highlighted the difficulty of London’s crowds for disabled people, with only 2 per cent of respondents saying it had fewer crowds than other cities.

The survey results also suggested that, while London’s transport network is not fully accessibly, positive steps are being taken, and there is a good amount of accessible information to hand around the capital.

Other cities highlighted in the report include Amsterdam, Las Vegas, New York and Orlando, voted first, second, third and fourth place respectively.

The Valuable 500 results were published as part of travel event World Travel Market, which runs from 7-9 November 2022 at the ExCel Centre in Stratford, London. They are part of wider research on barriers facing disabled people when travelling.

The collective is urging tourist boards to make small changes to improve the accessibility of their cities for disabled travellers and tourists.

Caroline Casey, founder of the Valuable 500, said: “Worldwide, tourist boards still aren’t making the necessary headway to remove the physical and ethical barriers to ensure cities are truly accessible for all.

“Accessibility arrangements for people with disabilities remain an afterthought for the travel and tourism industry - which is why we’re looking into every aspect of the industry journey for people with disabilities in this body of research.”

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, said of the findings: “I’m delighted that London has been recognised as one of the most accessible cities in the world, and I’m particularly proud that disabled visitors have commended our world-class transport network.

Top 10 most accessible cities