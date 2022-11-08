Jump to content

Commuters hit by train disruption despite strikes being called off

‘Trains are worse when the strike is called off than if the strike had happened,’ tweets one commuter

Lucy Thackray
Tuesday 08 November 2022 10:26
South Western Railway delays: Platform and train overcrowded despite strike cancellation

Train travellers are facing a frustrating start to the day with many services still disrupted - four days after this week’s rail strikes were called off.

Many operators started services later than usual on Tuesday morning, with Avanti West Coast set to run a limited timetable all day.

After the RMT Union’s strikes were called off on Friday, the Rail Delivery Group - representing train operators - told The Independent that the “late notice” meant that trains would still be disrupted on Saturday and Monday (5 and 7 November), which had both originally been slated to be strike days.

However, services have remained patchy into Tuesday morning (8 November), which was not due to see industrial action.

Great Northern services from Hertford North into Moorgate were disrupted after the first train of the day was left “waiting for a driver” at Alexandra Palace, with the second service too full for some passengers to board.

Nick Hayward posted a photo of a packed Haywards Heath rail station in Sussex, saying: “It’s an absolute disgrace. This is Haywards Heath right now, waiting for our first train of the day.”

Natalia Dalentka posted a photo of a crammed East Croydon station.

Bernie Kemp tweeted: “Coventry Station packed due to no rail strike. You have a disability and everyone rushes forward. No train strike but poor service.”

“The strikes were cancelled… yet still two days of travel hell. Make it make sense,” wrote @TeachTotally.

“We work in a very special party when the trains are worse when the strike is called off than if the strike had happened,” tweeted radio presenter Matt Chorley.

“Couldn’t get a proper train to London this morning, only option was a 7.30 WestMids horror show…now that’s cancelled because they’re NOT striking,” wrote Scott Curtiss.

The RMT Union cancelled its strike on Friday, saying it would “now enter into a period of intensive negotiations with Network Rail and the train operating companies”.

At the time, a spokesperson for the Rail Delivery Group said: “It is positive that the RMT leadership have stepped back from the brink and called off their strike action.

“Unfortunately, the late notice means that while train companies are working hard to reinstate services, they will remain severely disrupted for our passengers tomorrow and into the early part of next week.”

On Tuesday a Rail Delivery Group spokesperson told The Independent: “We apologise for the problems that some customers have continued to experience on some services this morning. However, services are increasingly returning to normal but we urge passengers to check before travelling for the rest of today.”

The spokesperson said that train operators will have drawn up simplified timetables based on the strikes and that it can take weeks for an operator to organise a new timetable, based on staff diagrams, train diagrams and train paths approved by Network Rail.

They added: “It is a very complex operation to plan a comprehensive train service and we were effectively given just 12 hours notice of the RMT decision to call off the strikes.”

